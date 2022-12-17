Read full article on original website
Caldwell and Farrar Named to CSC Academic All-America Team
Findlay, Ohio- The College Sports Communicators (CSC) released the 2022 Football Academic All-America® Teams. The Academic All-America® program is comprised of divisional teams for NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA. To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at his/her current institution.
FindlayMag Fall 2022 Highlights Past Present and Future
FindlayMag Fall 2022 issue celebrates 140 years of excellence at the University of Findlay, highlighting the past, celebrating the present, and looking towards the future. Looking at the history of the University of Findlay, FindlayMag highlights the beginning of it all with a history lesson on campus – 140 years in the making. Take a trip down memory lane, with conversations about the 1979 Oiler football team, and the continued success of Oiler football. Check out campus today, with the addition of food delivery robots, the naming of new Vice Presidents, and continued success around accreditation and residency placement. Finally, get a glimpse into the future, as you read about University of Findlay’s largest campaign in school history with, “Together We Will: the Campaign for the Future of University of Findlay.”
University of Findlay Welcomes Three Comedians to the 2023 Comedy Jam
University of Findlay will host the 22nd annual Comedy Jam on Jan. 28, 2023 at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts. The event is open to the public and welcomes comedians Karith Foster, Wali Collins, and Tim Young to the stage. Comedy Jam tickets are currently on sale for...
