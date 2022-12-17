FindlayMag Fall 2022 issue celebrates 140 years of excellence at the University of Findlay, highlighting the past, celebrating the present, and looking towards the future. Looking at the history of the University of Findlay, FindlayMag highlights the beginning of it all with a history lesson on campus – 140 years in the making. Take a trip down memory lane, with conversations about the 1979 Oiler football team, and the continued success of Oiler football. Check out campus today, with the addition of food delivery robots, the naming of new Vice Presidents, and continued success around accreditation and residency placement. Finally, get a glimpse into the future, as you read about University of Findlay’s largest campaign in school history with, “Together We Will: the Campaign for the Future of University of Findlay.”

