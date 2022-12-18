ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlueDevilCountry

Two Duke basketball freshmen won't play at Wake Forest

When the Duke basketball team faces the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-4, 0-1 ACC) in Winston-Salem at 6:30 p.m. ET Tuesday (ACCN), the No. 14 Blue Devils (10-2, 1-0 ACC) will be without two members of their most recent starting lineup in small forward Dariq Whitehead and center Dereck Lively II.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball center calls rebounding effort 'embarrassing'

An 8-for-27 shooting clip from deep isn't ideal. And neither is a 26-14 free throw disparity in the opponent's favor. But perhaps the overriding factor in Duke basketball's 81-70 road loss to the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-4, 1-1 ACC) on Tuesday night was the missing extra effort in corralling rebounds and loose balls.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

BREAKING: Ga. RB Jordan Louie Commits, Completes UNC's Signing Day Class

High-three-star running back Jordan Louie announced his signing with North Carolina on Wednesday morning during a Signing Day ceremony at his high school. Louie, a 5-foot-11, 205-pounder from Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek High, selected the Tar Heels over fellow finalists Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, West Virginia. He officially visited each, plus Memphis. The Memphis and WVU officials took place in June and resulted in his commitment to the Mountaineers. Meanwhile, he officially visited UNC and Vanderbilt in December. He had de-committed from WVU by that point.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
gopack.com

#Pack23 Signing Day Central

RALEIGH, N.C. – Wednesday, Dec. 21 is National Signing Day for football. Keep up-to-date on all of the Wolfpack's signees in the 2023 class by checking GoPack.com throughout the day, and you can also follow along on the Pack Football social media accounts (Twitter: PackFootball and Instagram: packfootball). Name...
WAKE FOREST, NC
ncataggies.com

A&T, NCCU Renew Longstanding Rivalry

THE GAME North Carolina A&T (5-5, 0-0 CAA) vs. NCCU (5-7, 0-0 MEAC) Head coach Tarrell Robinson is in his 11th season. He is the program's all-time winningest coach with 194 wins. He set the record at South Carolina State after a 68-49 victory in Orangeburg, S.C., for his 192nd win.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Five Star opens Durham location

DURHAM, N.C. — Five Star has opened its doors at the American Tobacco Campus in Durham. The restaurant is located at 318 Blackwell St. in the Reed Building adjacent to the Lucky Strike Water Tower. Five Star is open for online and take-out orders Monday through Friday. A grab...
DURHAM, NC
chathamjournal.com

Dr. Emily Bivins named interim principal for Chatham Middle School

Pittsboro, NC – Dr. Emily Bivins has been named interim principal of Chatham Middle School. She will transition to her new role Monday, Jan. 2. Bivins has been a teacher, a school administrator and a central office administrator. She is the former principal at Frank Porter Graham Bilingüe, an elementary dual language (English-Spanish) school in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. She has been a principal for 15 years in dual language schools. She has previously been a central office administrator and primary teacher in several rural and suburban areas of North Carolina. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University, a master’s from Elon University and UNC-Chapel Hill and a doctorate from UNC-Chapel Hill. She has contributed to several books and is an active blogger about dual-language leadership. She also serves as an adjunct professor at East Carolina University in educational leadership.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Viral video: Clayton women prank husbands with matching shirts

A group of Clayton women is going viral after this Christmas prank. They all bought their husbands the same flannel shirt -- then tricked them all into wearing it to a group holiday gathering. A group of Clayton women is going viral after this Christmas prank. They all bought their...
CLAYTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy