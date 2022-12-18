Read full article on original website
gopack.com
#Pack23 Signing Day Central
RALEIGH, N.C. – Wednesday, Dec. 21 is National Signing Day for football. Keep up-to-date on all of the Wolfpack's signees in the 2023 class by checking GoPack.com throughout the day, and you can also follow along on the Pack Football social media accounts (Twitter: PackFootball and Instagram: packfootball). Name...
ncataggies.com
A&T, NCCU Renew Longstanding Rivalry
THE GAME North Carolina A&T (5-5, 0-0 CAA) vs. NCCU (5-7, 0-0 MEAC) Head coach Tarrell Robinson is in his 11th season. He is the program's all-time winningest coach with 194 wins. He set the record at South Carolina State after a 68-49 victory in Orangeburg, S.C., for his 192nd win.
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best expensive restaurants around the country.
WRAL
Five Star opens Durham location
DURHAM, N.C. — Five Star has opened its doors at the American Tobacco Campus in Durham. The restaurant is located at 318 Blackwell St. in the Reed Building adjacent to the Lucky Strike Water Tower. Five Star is open for online and take-out orders Monday through Friday. A grab...
Most reviewed restaurants in the 10 biggest cities of North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad
(WGHP) — Many of the most talked-about restaurants in the Triad will be in Greensboro or Winston-Salem, but there are plenty of local legends if you know where to look. When we began our research to find the “best” restaurant in each of the Triad’s biggest cities, one of the first things we discovered was […]
chathamjournal.com
Dr. Emily Bivins named interim principal for Chatham Middle School
Pittsboro, NC – Dr. Emily Bivins has been named interim principal of Chatham Middle School. She will transition to her new role Monday, Jan. 2. Bivins has been a teacher, a school administrator and a central office administrator. She is the former principal at Frank Porter Graham Bilingüe, an elementary dual language (English-Spanish) school in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. She has been a principal for 15 years in dual language schools. She has previously been a central office administrator and primary teacher in several rural and suburban areas of North Carolina. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University, a master’s from Elon University and UNC-Chapel Hill and a doctorate from UNC-Chapel Hill. She has contributed to several books and is an active blogger about dual-language leadership. She also serves as an adjunct professor at East Carolina University in educational leadership.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Ziegler Arranges $58.1M Bond Financing for Twin Lakes Community in Elon, North Carolina
ELON, N.C. — Ziegler has arranged $58.1 million in bond financing for Twin Lakes Community, a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in Elon, approximately midway between Greensboro and Durham. Twin Lakes sits on approximately 215 acres of land. It first opened in 1983 and currently operates 434 independent living...
3 Raleigh restaurants opening in January
Get ready for new Italian, Spanish, and barbecue restaurants.
'Cowardly act of hate:' Swastika painted on Apex Town Hall campus building
APEX, N.C. — For the second time in two days, law enforcement in central North Carolina are investigating vandalism involving a hate symbol being spray-painted in a public space. On Saturday, Apex police found a swastika and the phrase 'Pedo Scum' spray-painted on part of the Apex Town Hall...
WRAL
Viral video: Clayton women prank husbands with matching shirts
A group of Clayton women is going viral after this Christmas prank. They all bought their husbands the same flannel shirt -- then tricked them all into wearing it to a group holiday gathering. A group of Clayton women is going viral after this Christmas prank. They all bought their...
Former NC NAACP head Barber taking new job at Yale Divinity School
The Rev. William Barber has been tapped to direct the new Center for Public Theology and Public Policy at Yale Divinity School.
WRAL
Raleigh coffee shop displays stunning charcoal portraits painted by employee
Yai grew up in Thailand and journeyed to America to work in restaurants. But he has always loved art. He taught himself how to draw, and today his stunning charcoal portraits hang in the Raleigh coffee shop where he works. Yai grew up in Thailand and journeyed to America to...
