Senior guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. of the UCLA men's basketball team has been selected the UCLA Student-Athlete of the Week, presented by Ready, for Dec. 12-18. Jaquez Jr. averaged 16.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in two games last week as UCLA secured wins at No. 20 Maryland (87-60) and against No. 13 Kentucky at Madison Square Garden in the CBS Sports Classic. Jaquez Jr. also averaged 4.0 steals and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 45.5 percent from the field. He totaled 14 points, seven rebounds and four steals in UCLA's 27-point win at Maryland last Wednesday and had a double-double (19 points, 12 rebounds) with four steals in the Bruins' 10-point win against Kentucky. Jaquez Jr. has averaged a team-leading 17.3 points in UCLA's 12 games this season.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO