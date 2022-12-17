Read full article on original website
uclabruins.com
Jaquez Jr. Named UCLA Student-Athlete of Week, presented by Ready
Senior guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. of the UCLA men's basketball team has been selected the UCLA Student-Athlete of the Week, presented by Ready, for Dec. 12-18. Jaquez Jr. averaged 16.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in two games last week as UCLA secured wins at No. 20 Maryland (87-60) and against No. 13 Kentucky at Madison Square Garden in the CBS Sports Classic. Jaquez Jr. also averaged 4.0 steals and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 45.5 percent from the field. He totaled 14 points, seven rebounds and four steals in UCLA's 27-point win at Maryland last Wednesday and had a double-double (19 points, 12 rebounds) with four steals in the Bruins' 10-point win against Kentucky. Jaquez Jr. has averaged a team-leading 17.3 points in UCLA's 12 games this season.
uclabruins.com
UCLA Downs UC Davis in Wednesday Matinee, 81-54
LOS ANGELES – Junior guard Jaylen Clark scored a game-high 18 points to lead No. 13 UCLA past UC Davis, 81-54, on Wednesday afternoon at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. With the victory, UCLA (11-2) extended its winning streak to eight games. The Bruins have logged their first eight-game winning streak since winning 10 consecutive games late in the 2016-17 season.
uclabruins.com
Latu Named CFB Comeback Player of the Year
NEW YORK, NY – UCLA linebacker Laiatu Latu was announced on Tuesday by the College Sports Communicators (formerly College Sports Information Directors of America [CoSIDA]), in association with The Associated Press (AP) and the Fiesta Bowl Organization as one of three winners of the 2022 College Football Comeback Player of the Year Award.
uclabruins.com
Football Announces 13 Signings to Start Early Signing Period
LOS ANGELES – Thirteen standout high school seniors signed national letters of intent to UCLA during the early signing period, Bruin head football coach Chip Kelly announced. Seven of the student-athletes are from the state of California, two are from Hawaii, two are from Nevada, one is from Michigan and one is from Washington.
uclabruins.com
Jake Bobo Selected to First-Team Academic All-America Squad
UCLA wide receiver Jake Bobo has been voted to the first team of the 2022 Academic All-America® football team selected by the College Sports Communicators which was released on Tuesday. The CSC Academic All-America® Team recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Each student-athlete must attain a 3.5 cumulative grade point average or higher to be eligible for the award honors.
uclabruins.com
Supporting UCLA student-athletes' ability to profit from NIL opportunities
Your loyal and generous support makes an indelible impact on our ability to provide nearly 700 UCLA student-athletes with an unmatched intercollegiate athletic and academic experience. Your support also allows our student-athletes to thrive in both the classroom and in competition, including winning an incredible 120 NCAA National Championships thus far.
