18 Female Celebrities Who Have Morphed Into Completely Different People Since 2012 (In A Fabulous Way)

By Kayla Yandoli
 4 days ago

Here's what Rihanna looked like in 2012:

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

And here's what Rihanna looks like in 2022:

Frazer Harrison / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Rihanna in 2012 vs. 2022:

Jason Merritt / Getty Images, Frazer Harrison / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Here's what Kim Kardashian looked like in 2012:

George Pimentel / WireImage / Getty Images

And here's what Kim Kardashian looks like in 2022:

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Kim Kardashian in 2012 vs. 2022:

George Pimentel / WireImage / Getty Images, Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Here's what Meghan Markle looked like in 2012:

Lester Cohen / WireImage / Getty Images

And here's what Meghan Markle looks like in 2022:

Chris Jackson / Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Meghan Markle in 2012 vs. 2022:

Lester Cohen / WireImage / Getty Images, Chris Jackson / Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Here's what Brie Larson looked like in 2012:

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

And here's what Brie Larson looks like in 2022:

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

Brie Larson in 2012 vs. 2022:

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

Here's what Lady Gaga looked like in 2012:

Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

And here's what Lady Gaga looks like in 2022:

Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

Lady Gaga in 2012 vs. 2022:

Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images, Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

Here's what Keke Palmer looked like in 2012:

Alberto E. Rodriguez / WireImage / Getty Images

And here's what Keke Palmer looks like in 2022:

Nbc / Will Heath / NBC via Getty Images

Keke Palmer in 2012 vs. 2022:

Alberto E. Rodriguez / WireImage / Getty Images, Nbc / Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Here's what Selena Gomez looked like in 2012:

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

And here's what Selena Gomez looks like in 2022:

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Selena Gomez in 2012 vs. 2022:

Jason Merritt / Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Here's what Catherine Zeta-Jones looked like in 2012:

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

And here's what Catherine Zeta-Jones looks like in 2022:

Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones in 2012 vs. 2022:

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images, Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Here's what Sarah Paulson looked like in 2012:

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

And here's what Sarah Paulson looks like in 2022:

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images For Louis Vuitton

Sarah Paulson in 2012 vs. 2022:

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images, Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images For Louis Vuitton

Here's what Michelle Yeoh looked like in 2012:

Dominique Charriau / WireImage / Getty Images

And here's what Michelle Yeoh looks like in 2022:

Irvin Rivera / Contour by Getty Images for IMDb

Michelle Yeoh in 2012 vs. 2022:

Dominique Charriau / WireImage / Getty Images, Irvin Rivera / Contour by Getty Images for IMDb

Here's what Viola Davis looked like in 2012:

Dave M. Benett / Getty Images

And here's what Viola Davis looks like in 2022:

Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images for Kering

Viola Davis in 2012 vs. 2022:

Dave M. Benett / Getty Images, Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images for Kering

Here's what Cate Blanchett looked like in 2012:

Hagen Hopkins / Getty Images

And here's what Cate Blanchett looks like in 2022:

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Cate Blanchett in 2012 vs. 2022:

Hagen Hopkins / Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Here's what Beyoncé looked like in 2012:

James Devaney / FilmMagic / Getty Images

And here's what Beyoncé looks like in 2022:

Handout / A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Beyoncé in 2012 vs. 2022:

James Devaney / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Handout / A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Here's what Aubrey Plaza looked like in 2012:

Alexandra Wyman / Getty Images

And here's what Aubrey Plaza looks like in 2022:

Udo Salters / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Aubrey Plaza in 2012 vs. 2022:

Alexandra Wyman / Getty Images, Udo Salters / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Here's what Jennifer Aniston looked like in 2012:

Jeff Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

And here's what Jennifer Aniston looks like in 2022:

Raymond Hall / Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston in 2012 vs. 2022:

Jeff Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images, Raymond Hall / Getty Images

Here's what Zoë Kravitz looked like in 2012:

Wwd / Penske Media via Getty Images

And here's what Zoë Kravitz looks like in 2022:

Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz in 2012 vs. 2022:

Wwd / Penske Media via Getty Images, Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

Here's what Kristen Stewart looked like in 2012:

Lorenzo Bevilaqua / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

And here's what Kristen Stewart looks like in 2022:

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

Kristen Stewart in 2012 vs. 2022:

Lorenzo Bevilaqua / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images, Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

And last (but certainly not least), here's what Adele looked like in 2012:

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

And here's what Adele looks like in 2022:

Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images for Adele

Adele in 2012 vs. 2022:

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images, Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele

The year is almost over, and we're looking back on 2022. Check out more from the year here!

