Stephen A. Smith Believes NFL Coach Will Be Fired
We've already had a couple of notable NFL head coaching firings this season. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith believes that the Indianapolis Colts will ultimately fire interim head coach Jeff Saturday. The Colts blew a massive lead against the Vikings on Saturday afternoon. “Jeff Saturday ain’t going to be the...
Yardbarker
Steelers Veteran Linebacker Believes Rookie 7th-Round Pick Mark Robinson Is ‘Going To Be A Good One’
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected linebacker, Mark Robinson in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft . He has only been active for three games this season with Myles Jack, Devin Bush and Robert Spillane remaining healthy throughout the majority of the year. The late round pick wasn’t even recognized as a linebacker until his final year at Ole Miss in 2021. He flashed in the preseason for Pittsburgh displaying both speed and the ability to hit hard. His chances have been minimal, but he has soaked it all in and got his first real action in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers.
NBC Sports
NFL Network suspends Willie McGinest pending investigation of criminal charges
Patriots Hall of Famer and NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest was arrested Monday for assault with a deadly weapon, based on a December 9 attack that was caught on video. Based on the allegations, NFL Network has removed McGinest from the air. “We are aware of the incident and the...
Packers coach Matt LaFleur explains decision to release WR Sammy Watkins
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said the need to bring up running back Patrick Taylor from the practice squad led to the team’s decision to release veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins before Monday night’s matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. LaFleur didn’t appear particularly happy about the...
Sauce Gardner not happy with move Lions pulled against him
Most defensive backs take it personally when opposing quarterbacks target them in the passing game. New York Jets rookie Sauce Gardner is a bit different. Gardner said Monday he was not targeted by the Detroit Lions during Sunday’s game, and he made clear he was irked by that. Gardner said he took the lack of... The post Sauce Gardner not happy with move Lions pulled against him appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Panthers Cornerback Oddly Says Steelers’ Top 2 Wide Receivers Are Not ‘Much Of A Hard Assignment’
While playoff hopes are dwindling for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team was able to come up with a non-conference win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. There were many positives to take away from the 24-16 victory . The rushing attack was able to gain 156 yards on the ground and wide receiver, Diontae Johnson, who has been clearly frustrated with his target share this season, had his best game of 2022. The pass catcher hauled in 10 catches for 98 yards from backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky. Not everyone involved in the game was very impressed with his performance, however.
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger Detailed Steelers Shutting Down Kenny Pickett ‘Might Be Smart’ If Playoffs Are Out Of Reach In 2022
Every week during the 2022 NFL season, Pittsburgh Steelers‘ legendary Quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger has co-hosted a podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger alongside Spencer Te’o and several guests. The most recent episode was released on Tuesday night and Pittsburgh Pirates’ former second baseman, Neil Walker joined the show. The three discussed Walker’s career and roots to the city of Pittsburgh. But when the trio began to discuss the Steelers’ Week 15 win over the Carolina Panthers, the future Hall of Famer had an interesting perspective on his successor, rookie Quarterback, Kenny Pickett.
Yardbarker
Underrated Steelers Player Links Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh To Pittsburgh’s Week 15 Win Over Panthers
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was absolutely controlled by the Baltimore Ravens rushing attack in a Week 14 loss. Head coach, John Harbuagh‘s team ran for 215 yards including a fourth quarter drive that was 13 plays as the 57-yard possession led to a go-ahead field goal. While the performance wasn’t as impressive in Week 15, Mike Tomlin‘s group had 156 rushing yards and controlled the clock for over 36 minutes. The 3.6 yards per carry isn’t necessarily sexy, but the offense was committed to running the football and the 45 attempts on the ground are a big reason why Pittsburgh now has six wins.
Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career
One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Five-Star Safety Signs with the Crimson Tide
Five-star class of 2023 safety Caleb Downs has signed with the Crimson Tide. The Ga., native ranks No. 6 nationally, No. 1 in safeties, and No. 1 in the state of Ga., according to 247Sports Composite. Last season, the senior recorded 83 tackles, ten pass breakups, five interceptions, two pick...
Mike Lombardi rips into the Patriots' sad offense: 'They cannot throw the football'
Bill Belichick has even lost Mike Lombardi. On the latest edition of his podcast, Belichick’s long-time confidante ripped into the New England Patriots’ sad offense.
Yardbarker
Joe Buck pulls an Al Michaels at the end of 'Monday Night Football'
Joe Buck pulled an Al Michaels at the end of the Week 15 “Monday Night Football” game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. The Packers were leading 24-12 with under two minutes left in the game. They had a 4th-and-2 from the Rams’ 4-yard line and went for it. Aaron Jones rushed for a first down, but he was stopped just short of the end zone.
Yardbarker
Giants Re-Signing LB Tae Crowder To Practice Squad
Crowder, 25, was selected with the last pick in the 2020 draft by the Giants. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3,370,490 contract that included a $75,490 signing bonus when the Giants opted to waive him earlier this week. In 2022, Crowder has appeared in 13 games...
Yardbarker
Eagles' Gardner Minshew had crazy living arrangement during offseason
Gardner Minshew is considered by many to be the most interesting man in the NFL, and the quarterback’s offseason living arrangement was one of the ways he earned that distinct honor. Minshew is under contract for $2.54 million with the Philadelphia Eagles. That is more than enough money to...
Yardbarker
Bills Receive Concerning Injury Update On QB Josh Allen
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills kept the good times rolling on Saturday night as they defeated their AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins, in snowy Orchard Park. The Bills won the game 32-29 as Tyler Bass kicked a game-winning 29-yard field goal as time expired, giving Buffalo their fifth win in a row.
Yardbarker
ESPN analyst sees Lions picking defense over QB in draft
Jared Goff’s career revival has minimized the Detroit Lions’ need to spend a premium 2023 draft pick on a quarterback, and ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell believes the team is primed to take the presumed consensus top defensive player in the draft. “The Lions are probably a season away...
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Bears leapfrog Seahawks for No. 2 pick; Lions move up to No. 4
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
Yardbarker
Scott Pioli Names 1 Player Making A Big Difference For Lions
When this NFL season began, no one thought the Detroit Lions would be able to do anything of note, with the possible exception of the Lions themselves. But after starting 1-6, the team has seemingly started to find its soul, as it has won six of its last seven games and even defeated playoff-caliber squads such as the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings.
Yardbarker
McDaniels On Waller/Adams Pass Breakup: “It Wasn’t A Mistake”
A rough 2022 campaign for Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller continues. To be fair, No. 83 had a huge touchdown reception against the New England Patriots in his first game back in more than a month. Funny enough, had the Raiders imploded on Sunday, the gaffe between Waller and superstar wide receiver Davante Adams would’ve been magnified. It just goes to show you that winning cures all. Nonetheless, head coach Josh McDaniels was asked for his thoughts on what happened on that play.
Yardbarker
Patriots legend blasts QB Mac Jones after Raiders debacle
New England Patriots legend Julian Edelman has once again taken some shots at quarterback Mac Jones. "The season’s on the line," Edelman said of Jones during the latest edition of the "Inside The NFL" Paramount+ program, as mentioned by Sean Keeley of The Comeback. "You gotta trip him." Specifically,...
