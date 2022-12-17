ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

mgoblue

Michigan Drops Jumpman Invitational Matchup Against North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A career-high-tying 22 points from Kobe Bufkin and 17 from Jett Howard were not enough for the University of Michigan men's basketball to overcome North Carolina in an 80-76 setback on Wednesday night (Dec. 21) in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational at the Spectrum Center. SUMMARY: After a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Strong First Quarter Pushes Wolverines Past No. 6 Tar Heels

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The No. 19-ranked University of Michigan women's basketball team scored a program-record 35 points in the first quarter and never trailed the rest of the way in a 76-68 win over No. 6 North Carolina in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational Tuesday evening (Dec. 20) at the Spectrum Center.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Close Selected for Induction Into College Baseball Hall of Fame

LUBBOCK, Texas -- The National College Baseball Hall of Fame announced Wednesday (Dec. 21) that former University of Michigan baseball player and Hall of Honor member Casey Close will be inducted as a member of its 2022 class. The induction ceremony will take place during the College Baseball Night of...
ANN ARBOR, MI

