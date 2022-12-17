CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The No. 19-ranked University of Michigan women's basketball team scored a program-record 35 points in the first quarter and never trailed the rest of the way in a 76-68 win over No. 6 North Carolina in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational Tuesday evening (Dec. 20) at the Spectrum Center.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO