ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-England manager Southgate to stay on until Euro 2024

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XMUOw_0jmgQV8Z00

Dec 18 (Reuters) - England manager Gareth Southgate has decided to stay on and lead the campaign for the 2024 European Championship, the Football Association (FA) said on Sunday.

The popular 52-year-old led England to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar, where they were knocked out by France, and had said he was "conflicted" about his role and giving it some thought.

He had signed a new contract through to the end of 2024 in November last year.

"We are delighted to confirm that Gareth Southgate is continuing as England manager, and will lead our Euro 2024 campaign," FA CEO Mark Bullingham said in a statement.

"Gareth and (assistant manager) Steve Holland have always had our full support, and our planning for the Euros starts now."

Southgate, who previously coached England's under-21s, was appointed manager in 2016 after Sam Allardyce's sacking.

His tenure began during a difficult period for England, coming in the aftermath of their shock Euro 2016 exit at the hands of Iceland.

Over the course of the next two years, the former England international was able to engineer a turnaround in fortunes for the team, leading them to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals before their run to the final of the Euro 2020 tournament last year.

However, the last few months have been less successful for Southgate, with England being relegated to the second tier of the Nations League earlier this year following a six-match winless run and five games without a goal from open play.

Some adverse fan reaction then had upset him and his players, though they were widely praised for their World Cup campaign, performing impressively and losing narrowly 2-1 to France with a missed penalty by captain Harry Kane.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Soccer-Messi to spend Christmas with Suarez in Rosario

Dec 22 (Reuters) - After winning the World Cup and enjoying the celebrations back home in Argentina, Lionel Messi headed to his native Rosario to spend the Christmas holidays with his family and friends, including Uruguay striker Luis Suarez.
The Spun

Lionel Messi Reportedly Makes Big Contract Decision

Fresh off an historic World Cup victory, Lionel Messi now returns to club play and with his contract set to expire soon, he's made a decision on his club future. According to Le Parisien, Messi is signing a contract extension with his current club, Paris Saint-Germain. Per the report the new deal takes him through the end of the 2023-24 season.
BBC

'Goodison Park wants to see the car back in first gear'

The World Cup break possibly came at a good time for Everton. Six losses in eight games, two ugly defeats at Bournemouth (one in the Carabao Cup) in which they conceded seven goals, and sitting one point above the bottom three. It had the feeling of a car going down...
BBC

What is Rashford's best position?

Manchester United will look to sign a new centre-forward, but they need to opt for someone who can bring the best out of Marcus Rashford, according to former Premier League defender Danny Higginbotham. Rashford continued his fine form with a goal against Burnley in the Carabao Cup and Higginbotham -...
BBC

Simone Magill 'fell out of love with football' before Aston Villa move

"I went over to Everton at 18. It was all unknown. Ultimately, I had been at one club, one that I love to be fair, for such a long period of time. "I really did need change and have a new challenge somewhere else because I really wanted to reignite a spark.
BBC

Continental Cup: Chelsea draw Spurs in quarter-finals

Chelsea have been drawn to face Tottenham in a London derby in the quarter-finals of the Continental Cup. The two met in the Women's Super League last month, when a record Chelsea home crowd of 38,300 saw the Blues beat Spurs 3-0. Arsenal, who currently sit second in the WSL,...
Reuters

Soccer-Roma's Karsdorp is victim of mobbing campaign - FIFPRO

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Global soccer players' union FIFPRO on Thursday criticised AS Roma's treatment of their defender Rick Karsdorp following comments made about him by coach Jose Mourinho, saying the Dutchman has been the victim of a mobbing campaign.
Reuters

Reuters

669K+
Followers
369K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy