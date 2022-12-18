Read full article on original website
Related
winemag.com
Lagana 2018 J & S Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon (Walla Walla Valley (WA))
Thirsty for more? Enter your email address to unlock full scores, detailed tasting notes and FREE access to nearly 300,000 wine, beer and spirit reviews. By using our website and/or subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our use of cookies and the terms of our Privacy Policy. This very...
winemag.com
Dossier 2019 Syrah (Walla Walla Valley (WA))
Thirsty for more? Enter your email address to unlock full scores, detailed tasting notes and FREE access to nearly 300,000 wine, beer and spirit reviews. By using our website and/or subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our use of cookies and the terms of our Privacy Policy. This wine...
winemag.com
Pepper Bridge 2019 Trine Red (Walla Walla Valley (WA))
Thirsty for more? Enter your email address to unlock full scores, detailed tasting notes and FREE access to nearly 300,000 wine, beer and spirit reviews. By using our website and/or subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our use of cookies and the terms of our Privacy Policy. This medium-bodied...
winemag.com
Sparkman 2019 Evermore Old Vines Cabernet Sauvignon (Columbia Valley (WA))
Thirsty for more? Enter your email address to unlock full scores, detailed tasting notes and FREE access to nearly 300,000 wine, beer and spirit reviews. By using our website and/or subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our use of cookies and the terms of our Privacy Policy. This 100%...
winemag.com
Nine Hats 2020 Red (Columbia Valley (WA))
Thirsty for more? Enter your email address to unlock full scores, detailed tasting notes and FREE access to nearly 300,000 wine, beer and spirit reviews. By using our website and/or subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our use of cookies and the terms of our Privacy Policy. This blend...
winemag.com
Buena Vista 2019 Chateau Buena Vista Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)
Thirsty for more? Enter your email address to unlock full scores, detailed tasting notes and FREE access to nearly 300,000 wine, beer and spirit reviews. By using our website and/or subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our use of cookies and the terms of our Privacy Policy. This ripe,...
winemag.com
Chateau Ste. Michelle 2021 Horse Heaven Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc (Horse Heaven Hills)
Thirsty for more? Enter your email address to unlock full scores, detailed tasting notes and FREE access to nearly 300,000 wine, beer and spirit reviews. By using our website and/or subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our use of cookies and the terms of our Privacy Policy. The grassy,...
winemag.com
Bouchaine 2021 Estate Selection Riesling (Carneros-Napa Valley)
Thirsty for more? Enter your email address to unlock full scores, detailed tasting notes and FREE access to nearly 300,000 wine, beer and spirit reviews. By using our website and/or subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our use of cookies and the terms of our Privacy Policy. Fine layers...
winemag.com
Goldschmidt 2018 Yoeman Cabernet Sauvignon (Alexander Valley)
Thirsty for more? Enter your email address to unlock full scores, detailed tasting notes and FREE access to nearly 300,000 wine, beer and spirit reviews. By using our website and/or subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our use of cookies and the terms of our Privacy Policy. A grippy...
winemag.com
de Restia 2019 Crianza Selected Harvest (Ribera del Duero)
Thirsty for more? Enter your email address to unlock full scores, detailed tasting notes and FREE access to nearly 300,000 wine, beer and spirit reviews. By using our website and/or subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our use of cookies and the terms of our Privacy Policy. Dark-garnet to...
winemag.com
Megan & Ryan Glaab 2021 Verse Megan & Ryan Glaab Frates Vineyard Pinot Noir (Petaluma Gap)
Thirsty for more? Enter your email address to unlock full scores, detailed tasting notes and FREE access to nearly 300,000 wine, beer and spirit reviews. By using our website and/or subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our use of cookies and the terms of our Privacy Policy. This elegant,...
winemag.com
Daryl Rex Groom 2020 Daryl Rex Groom D.R.G. Cabernet Sauvignon (Alexander Valley)
Thirsty for more? Enter your email address to unlock full scores, detailed tasting notes and FREE access to nearly 300,000 wine, beer and spirit reviews. By using our website and/or subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our use of cookies and the terms of our Privacy Policy. Plush, relaxed...
winemag.com
Emilio Moro 2018 Malleolus De Sanchomartin (Ribera del Duero)
Thirsty for more? Enter your email address to unlock full scores, detailed tasting notes and FREE access to nearly 300,000 wine, beer and spirit reviews. By using our website and/or subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our use of cookies and the terms of our Privacy Policy. This wine...
winemag.com
Torelló 2016 225 Brut Nature Sparkling (Penedès)
Thirsty for more? Enter your email address to unlock full scores, detailed tasting notes and FREE access to nearly 300,000 wine, beer and spirit reviews. By using our website and/or subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our use of cookies and the terms of our Privacy Policy. This medium-yellow...
winemag.com
Cepa 21 2020 Hito (Ribera del Duero)
Thirsty for more? Enter your email address to unlock full scores, detailed tasting notes and FREE access to nearly 300,000 wine, beer and spirit reviews. By using our website and/or subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our use of cookies and the terms of our Privacy Policy. Dark garnet...
winemag.com
Consejo de la Alta 2017 Cata de Consejero (Rioja)
Thirsty for more? Enter your email address to unlock full scores, detailed tasting notes and FREE access to nearly 300,000 wine, beer and spirit reviews. By using our website and/or subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our use of cookies and the terms of our Privacy Policy. Dark-ruby to...
winemag.com
Chic Barcelona NV Brut Sparkling (Cava)
Thirsty for more? Enter your email address to unlock full scores, detailed tasting notes and FREE access to nearly 300,000 wine, beer and spirit reviews. By using our website and/or subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our use of cookies and the terms of our Privacy Policy. This medium-apricot-colored...
winemag.com
El Vinculo 2018 Crianza Tempranillo (La Mancha)
Thirsty for more? Enter your email address to unlock full scores, detailed tasting notes and FREE access to nearly 300,000 wine, beer and spirit reviews. By using our website and/or subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our use of cookies and the terms of our Privacy Policy. This inky...
winemag.com
Emilio Moro 2018 Malleolus De Valderramiro (Ribera del Duero)
Thirsty for more? Enter your email address to unlock full scores, detailed tasting notes and FREE access to nearly 300,000 wine, beer and spirit reviews. By using our website and/or subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our use of cookies and the terms of our Privacy Policy. This dark-violet-red-colored...
winemag.com
Arinzano 2016 Gran Vino Blanco Chardonnay (Navarra)
Thirsty for more? Enter your email address to unlock full scores, detailed tasting notes and FREE access to nearly 300,000 wine, beer and spirit reviews. By using our website and/or subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our use of cookies and the terms of our Privacy Policy. Medium-yellow to...
Comments / 0