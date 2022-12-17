DAVIDSON, N.C. – The Northeastern men's basketball team (4-7) went into the holidays on a high note on Wednesday, receiving contributions up and down the lineup in a hard-fought victory on the road at Davidson, 73-70. After the Wildcats clawed back to level the game at 62 with 5:44 to play, the Huskies dug in from there and went ahead for good on a floater from Jahmyl Telfort with under a minute to play.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO