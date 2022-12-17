A 51-year-old Rome woman was arrested by the Rome Police Department on Sunday for damaging a business’ property. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Laquita Darnita Johnson-Hargrow of a Lyons Drive address was arrested she allegedly intentionally caused over $500 of damage to the Popeye’s on shorter Avenue at around 11:30 AM. Johnson-Hargrow is being charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree.

ROME, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO