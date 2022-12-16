It’s not quite an elephant in the room, as much as maybe a tiny chihuahua hiding behind the couch waiting to pounce when Oscar nominations are announced on January 24, but there is a chance that more than one movie in the Best Picture race will be a sequel. It would indeed be historic, since sequels are already a rarity at the Oscars as it is. As of this writing, over 4,900 Gold Derby experts, editors and users think Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” will get nominated for Best Picture and over 3,900 think James Cameron’s “Avatar: Way of the Water,”...

32 MINUTES AGO