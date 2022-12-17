ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, TX

12newsnow.com

Arctic blast: How to properly use a space heater, fireplace during hard freeze

HOUSTON — With temps dropping below freezing in the coming days, the main thing on firefighters' minds is heat safety. It has probably been longer than a year since a lot of Texans had to pull out their space heaters and we all know too well that space heaters could lead to house fires if they are not used correctly.
HOUSTON, TX
12newsnow.com

Local athletes take advantage of early signing period

BEAUMONT, Texas — Another early signing period is in the books and once again multiple Southeast Texans took advantage. Here's a look at today's reported signees. For any additions please email aelam@12newsnow.com. BEAUMON UNITED. Trealyn Porchia - Prairie View A&M (Basketball, Football) LITTLE CYPRESS-MAURICEVILLE. Amier Washington - Texas Tech...
HOUSTON, TX
12newsnow.com

It's A Wonderful Cardinals Win at the Montagne Center

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Lamar University Cardinals overcame a slow start in their final non-conference game against NAIA opponent Texas A&M-Texarkana, but were able to turn the momentum in their direction and secured a 60-51 win over the Eagles. As conference season approaches, the Cardinals sit at 6-5 overall.
BEAUMONT, TX

