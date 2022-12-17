Read full article on original website
Marshfield boys basketball dominates Wausau East, improves to 3-0 in WVC
WAUSAU – Marshfield doubled up Wausau East in the first half and cruised to an 80-49 win over Wausau East in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys basketball game Tuesday night at East High School. Marshfield ran out to a 38-19 lead by halftime and put up 42 points in...
Columbus Catholic girls basketball comes from behind to top Greenwood
GREENWOOD – The Marshfield Columbus Catholic maintained its position in second-place in the Cloverbelt Conference East Division standings with a 33-29 win over Greenwood on Tuesday at Greenwood High School. The Dons made just one basket from the field in the first half and trailed 11-6 at halftime before...
Auburndale boys basketball routs Assumption, pulls into tie for Marawood South lead
WISCONSIN RAPIDS – The Auburndale boys basketball team pulled into a three-way tie for first place in the Marawood Conference South Division with a dominating 64-36 win over Wisconsin Rapids Assumption on Tuesday at Assumption High School. The Eagles raced out to a 36-12 lead by halftime and was...
Stratford wrestling rolls to two wins at Antigo Triangular
ANTIGO – The Stratford wrestling team dominated both ends of a triangular meet at Antigo High School on Tuesday night, defeating Antigo 69-6 and Abbotsford/Colby 72-12. Stratford had six pins and won five matches by forfeit against Antigo, and earned nine pins and three forfeits against Abbotsford/Colby. Stratford will...
