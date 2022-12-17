ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
marshfieldareasports.com

Columbus Catholic girls basketball comes from behind to top Greenwood

GREENWOOD – The Marshfield Columbus Catholic maintained its position in second-place in the Cloverbelt Conference East Division standings with a 33-29 win over Greenwood on Tuesday at Greenwood High School. The Dons made just one basket from the field in the first half and trailed 11-6 at halftime before...
MARSHFIELD, WI
marshfieldareasports.com

Stratford wrestling rolls to two wins at Antigo Triangular

ANTIGO – The Stratford wrestling team dominated both ends of a triangular meet at Antigo High School on Tuesday night, defeating Antigo 69-6 and Abbotsford/Colby 72-12. Stratford had six pins and won five matches by forfeit against Antigo, and earned nine pins and three forfeits against Abbotsford/Colby. Stratford will...
STRATFORD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy