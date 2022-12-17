Read full article on original website
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Looking to the 68th Legislative session
The 90-day marathon of issues and opportunities that will be the 2023 legislative session begins in 2 weeks. On the unique opportunity front, the excess federal stimulus dollars from DC fueled a large one time surplus of state funds. I advocate treating these funds as a Montana business or homeowner would: 1) First pay off expensive debt, 2) put some money away for a rainy day, 3) invest in key infrastructure for the future (roads, water, sewer, mental health facilities, nursing homes, schools…) and 4) return some to the taxpayer. A blended refund, reserve, repay, and invest plan serves current and future Montanans best.
Montana Dems accuse Lt. Gov. Juras, Montana Family Foundation of ethics violations
The Montana Democratic Party has filed a complaint with the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices alleging that Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras accepted a gift from the Montana Family Foundation by living rent-free in a house in the shadow of the state Capitol. Juras did not respond directly to a request for comment. A spokesperson from […] The post Montana Dems accuse Lt. Gov. Juras, Montana Family Foundation of ethics violations appeared first on Daily Montanan.
mtpr.org
Why does Montana have such strong stream access laws?
Austin Amestoy Welcome to The Big Why, a series from Montana Public Radio where we find out what we can discover together. I'm your host, Austin Amestoy. This is a show about listener-powered reporting. We'll answer questions, large or small, about anything under the Big Sky by Montanans. For Montana, this is the Big Why. This week's question comes to us from a listener.
montanarightnow.com
Several incidents reported on roadways throughout Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting several incidents on roadways throughout Montana Wednesday as severe winter weather continues. On I-94 westbound near Miles City, the passing lane is partially blocked due to a commercial vehicle crash on the shoulder at mile-marker 140. On I-90 westbound, a...
KULR8
Ethics complaint filed against Montana's lieutenant governor
HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Democratic Party has lodged a formal complaint against Lieutenant Governor Kristen Juras, claiming she is living in a home that belongs to a special interest group without paying any rent. The Montana Democratic Party says Juras currently lives in a home one block north of...
montanarightnow.com
Montana Housing Task Force submits specific recommendations
Reducing parking minimums, relaxing height restrictions, prioritizing dense infill development over greenfield development and emphasizing housing construction in areas with high transit capacity are some of the recommendations included in the Montana Housing Task Force’s latest report. "I truly believe the affordability of housing is probably the No. 1...
hilinetoday.com
What’s Changed with Marijuana in Montana
Since January 1st, 2021, marijuana became legal for recreational use in the state of Montana. Since then, Zach Shoppe, the owner of Seed of Life Labs dispensary in Havre claims that there have been tremendous changes to regulations. “The only constant in this industry is change. Let’s see going on...
Rule would ‘muzzle’ Montana Consumer Counsel, but Fitzpatrick said he’s changed his mind
A Montana lawmaker who planned to restrict the ability of the state’s utility consumer advocate to testify to the legislature said Wednesday he plans to reverse course. Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, said he already has drafted an amendment to undo one he proposed earlier — and legislative committee adopted — to limit the authority […] The post Rule would ‘muzzle’ Montana Consumer Counsel, but Fitzpatrick said he’s changed his mind appeared first on Daily Montanan.
hilinetoday.com
Amazon Comes to Montana
HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte announced Amazon’s first facility in Montana is currently under construction in Missoula. This new facility is Amazon’s first major investment in Montana, the new facility will create more than 100 new jobs. The site, located at 9121 Cartage Road, will be...
agupdate.com
Carcass removal aims to reduce livestock/predator conflicts
A government-sponsored project is touting carcass management as a useful tool to reduce livestock/predator conflicts, based on evidence in Montana. In a presentation backed by a Natural Resources Conservation Service innovation grant, the Conflict on Workinglands group hosted a webinar in late October that shared how carcass removal efforts are working in various parts of the state.
Flathead Beacon
FWP Extends Public Comment Period on Proposed Grizzly Bear Management Plan
The Montana agency tasked with the long-term conservation of grizzly bears has extended its deadline for public comment on a draft management plan after receiving “multiple requests” for more time to review the documents, which are meant to provide the framework for statewide management once protections are removed for grizzlies under the federal Endangered Species Act.
Fairfield Sun Times
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Montana
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Montana using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KTVZ
NBA’s Kyrie Irving donates to Missoula refugee women hit by MT childcare subsidy cut
MISSOULA, Montana (Missoulian) — Mercurial basketball superstar Kyrie Irving may have provided temporary relief with a big donation, but the low-income families of over 6,620 Montana kids will still see their monthly child care costs rise as much as $1,000 in January. That’s because Montana’s state health department is pulling the plug on a pandemic-era scholarship program because federal funds have run out.
Buses at top of Montana administrators' minds when closing schools
As temps hit historic lows, Montana schools are taking unprecedented measures. Closing not because of snow, but because of the cold.
Build Montana aims to build youth support in construction
Build Montana is a program in partnership with the Montana Contractors Association and the Montana Equipment Dealers' Association.
The Oldest High School In Montana Is A Relic
If you have kids, you want them to go to a place they feel safe and can earn a solid education. You also want them to go to a school that isn't hopefully falling apart. Who doesn't love learning fascinating facts about Montana? One of the most debated topics in Montana is what is the oldest town or city. It all depends on your definition of settling, founding, or a town becoming incorporated. Learning about Montana can be fun. So when we found out about Montana's oldest high school, we were surprised.
Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources
It is time to end Montana’s “don’t ask – don’t tell” groundwater development policy. Broadwater County’s controversial Horse Creek Hills major subdivision proposal is a prime example of a developer asserting their “right” to subdivide and develop with no regard to impacts on senior water rights or local water resources. The method employed at HCH […] The post Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Rails to Trails
Rails to Trails Abandoned lines have been having a bit of a renaissance—not as thoroughfares for trains, but as multi-use trails for pedestrians, cyclists, equestrians, and cross-country skiers. ...
Prost! This Is Montana’s Best German Restaurant
Sometimes you want to eat a meal you don't get to have every day, and this sounds like a place to check out. When it comes to specialty restaurants, Montana can be slightly lacking in that department. Only in Montana's most populous cities will you see a variety of Indian, Italian, Asian, or other restaurants that offer something different from American cuisine. One type of restaurant is rare in Montana, but we might have found the best.
Montana eyeing new state child tax credit
While a child tax credit may not be reinstated on a federal level, here in Montana, the state government is looking at options to provide families with some much-needed financial support.
