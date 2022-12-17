Read full article on original website
Michael Montgomery, Jr. signs to Mississippi College
Former Vicksburg High School football player Michael Montgomery has signed to play at Mississippi College next year. Montgomery, who recently finished his last season at Pearl River CC, signed on Tuesday to play on the next level. In 2022, Montgomery helped PRCC to a 6-3 record while racking up 25...
Port Gibson girl’s basketball team defeated Natchez 48-40
Port Gibson High School girl’s basketball team defeated Natchez 48-40 on Tuesday. Ger’Kiya Flowers led the team with 25 points and Sa’Mya Thomas put up 14 in the win. R. Washington also pitch eight on the night. PG will travel to Jim Hill on Monday.
Levi Wyatt commits to McNeese State University
Vicksburg native Levi Wyatt has committed to playing for McNeese State University. Wyatt, who spent the last two seasons starring at defensive back at Mississippi Gulf Coast CC, made the announcement over social media on Monday. Wyatt was named as a pre-season All-American back in August shortly before helping the...
Hinds Baseball Announces Inaugural First Pitch Dinner
RAYMOND, MS — The Hinds Community College baseball program will host its inaugural First Pitch Banquet at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Muse Center at Hinds’ Rankin Campus. Christian Ostrander, a well-renowned Associate Head Coach and pitching coach at the University of Southern Mississippi, will serve...
Port Gibson’s Jacory Rankin dominated in the HBCU Pigskin Showdown
Port Gibson native Jacory Rankin dominated in the HBCU Pigskin Showdown on Thursday. Rankin, who starred at Mississippi Valley State University, had seven receptions for 98 yards and one touchdown. At MVSU, Rankin had an outstanding career with 86 receptions for 1,110 yards and nine touchdowns.
Larry Donnell Jackson, 1955 – 2022
A Graveside service will be held for Larry Donnell Jackson on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at 11:00 am at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, December 23, 2022 from 4:00 pm -6:00 pm with family being present. Larry Darnell (Donnie) Jackson...
VPD’s Bobby Jones promoted to lieutenant
The Vicksburg Police Department has promoted Bobby Jones from sergeant to lieutenant. Jones, a 22-year veteran with the VPD, has served the Vicksburg community proudly ever since joining the VPD in the year 2000. In 2009, he received the Buckle-Up For Life Award, when he was among the top officers...
One in custody after fighting with police
One individual is in custody after fighting with police just shortly after 12:30 p.m. at the River City Rescue Mission. A Vicksburg police officer was attempting to arrest an individual who was wanted on warrants, but suspect resisted and went into a fight with the officer. Numerous units from the city, county, and the NET Team arrived to assist where minor injuries were reported.
Hostage situation leads to officer-involved shooting in Richland
A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting during a hostage situation at the Walmart near 200 Market Place in Richland. According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, officers with Richland Police Department responded to the hostage situation at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21. During the incident, the...
Ridgeland man faces jail time for threatening federal health officials
A Ridgeland man who left threatening voicemails and said he wanted to kill federal health officials pleaded guilty to making those threats, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Mississippi. In July 2021, Robert Wiser Bates, 39, called the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Break-in at Helping Hand pharmacy, Sheriff Pace seeks public’s assistance
Helping Hand pharmacy on 61 North was broken into overnight. At 4:32 a.m., 911 dispatchers alerted Warren County Sheriff’s deputies of two calls at Helping Hand pharmacy. One was for a suspicious subject the other was an alarm, broken glass, at the location. Both calls came at almost the exact same time.
