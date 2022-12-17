One individual is in custody after fighting with police just shortly after 12:30 p.m. at the River City Rescue Mission. A Vicksburg police officer was attempting to arrest an individual who was wanted on warrants, but suspect resisted and went into a fight with the officer. Numerous units from the city, county, and the NET Team arrived to assist where minor injuries were reported.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO