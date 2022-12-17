ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D'Youville Earns NCAA Presidents' Award for Academic Excellence

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – D'Youville University is one of 44 NCAA Division II schools to earn the Presidents' Award for Academic Excellence. Additionally, D'Youville is one of just three East Coast Conference institutions, along with Mercy and St. Thomas Aquinas, to receive this honor. The Presidents' Award for Academic Excellence...
