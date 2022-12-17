Read full article on original website
An Iconic Radio DJ Retires In NYC, But Is STILL On Our Berkshire Airwaves
In our illustrious business, we have broadcasters who are deemed as icons as my prime list includes big names that I grew up with as these personalities including Dan Ingram, Ron Lundy, Harry Harrison and Dan Daniel (Triple D) were considered dear friends and mentors in life as their memories will ALWAYS remain eternal and everlasting and I thank them for their advice and guidance in making yours truly a LIVE and LOCAL broadcaster. Fortunately, those STILL with us have also given me a major influence to pursue my ventures in this business including Cousin Brucie, Gene Ladd, Lee Arnold (STILL going strong at age 96), Dan Taylor and former New York Mets public address announcer, Del DeMontreaux. A BIG thank you to each and every one as I approach my 40th year behind the microphone.
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Shop In Montclair
New Jersey native Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra were spotted over the weekend shopping in the Garden State. The couple captured toting shopping bags around Montclair on Saturday, Dec. 17, NJ Advance Media reports. Priyanka posted an album to Instagram of a mirror selfie and two photos holding...
NYC spotlights sanitation workers in 2023 calendar
Supervisor Dzara Melcone, a member of DSNY's Bureau of Information Technology, pictured in the June photo of DSNY's 2023 calendar. Now in its eighth year, the calendar honors the New York City Sanitation Department’s employees. [ more › ]
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Shop In North Jersey
New Jersey native Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra were spotted over the weekend shopping in the Garden State.The couple captured toting shopping bags around Montclair on Saturday, Dec. 17, NJ Advance Media reports. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra in Montclair, New Jersey#nickjonas #priyank…
bkmag.com
7 Brooklyn-based women-owned businesses you should know
Among the many facets that make up the mosaic of Brooklyn are some of the city’s most talented creators, designers, and brand owners, many of whom are dynamic women who have helped lay their own bedrock in Brooklyn’s vivid arts and fashion space. Small businesses and independent brands...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Primark opening creates a sensation in Downtown Brooklyn
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — There was quite a scene on Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn on Tuesday morning as hundreds of shoppers lined up around the block for the grand opening of the new Primark outlet at City Point. The chain is known for low-cost clothing and accessories, shoes, beauty...
wbgo.org
Trailblazing actress and singer Melba Moore talks about her days at Arts High School in Newark, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and her new album "Imagine"
On the December 17 edition of the WBGO Journal, host Doug Doyle has an exclusive interview with Tony Award winner and trailblazing singer, television host and actress Melba Moore. Topics include:. Melba's new album "Imagine" The upcoming star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Growing up in a music family.
Bronx woman sells afro-centric ornaments to represent Black culture
Tiffany St. Christopher, the owner of The ChristmUs Corner, says finding decorations that reflect Black culture hasn't always been easy.
Kurtis Blow headlines 25th annual Kwanzaa Family Festival
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — The holidays are here, and this time of year is about keeping traditions alive. That’s exactly what’s happening at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark for the annual Kwanzaa celebration. The three-day celebration returned to in-person after a pandemic hiatus. The sound of African drums welcomed the crowds to […]
5 Great Burger Places in New York, NY
Burgers are a classic American food, and New York City is home to some of the best burger joints in the country. Whether you're in the mood for a juicy, all-beef patty topped with all the fixings or a plant-based option served on an artisanal bun, you'll find it in the Big Apple. Here are three things to know about burgers in New York City:
NYC murders are down — but not for women and girls
Three years ago this month, when three teen boys held 18-year-old Barnard student Tessa Majors down near Morningside Park and stabbed her to death, it was enough of an aberration that all New York was shocked. Such femicide in New York City is no longer so unusual. With 2022 nearly over, 74 women and girls have been killed this year, at least a seven-year high, even as overall murders decline. The increased danger for women and girls, on the streets and in their own homes, means we can’t call this year’s 11% decline in murders (through Dec. 11) an unqualified success. Yes, under Mayor...
Family to travel to NYC in search of son who ‘disappeared without a trace’
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A family plans to travel to New York City to search for their missing son who “disappeared without a trace” back in September. Drexyll Tolstoy, 26, was last seen near West 106th Street and Columbus Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper West Side on Sept. 25, according to the NYPD. “The […]
Eater
No Food, but 15,000 Ornaments, at One of Manhattan’s Last German Restaurants
If you have a yen for German food there aren’t too many choices left that aren’t beer gardens. At one time in Manhattan and Queens, there were dozens — many dating from a time when German was one of the city’s predominant ethnic groups. Now, we have just a handful, including the Heidelberg on the Upper East Side, Zum Stammtisch in Glendale, and Rolf’s in Kip’s Bay, the latter founded in 1968 at the corner of Third Avenue and 22nd Street.
Amateur bodybuilder stabbed man 16 times in Manhattan: DA
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — An amateur bodybuilder visiting New York City was convicted of stabbing the host of the apartment he was staying at 16 times, officials said Thursday. Geoffrey Tracy, now 30, stabbed the victim in the neck, shoulder, arms, chest, ribs and back in 2018. The victim was unarmed, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg […]
TODAY.com
Get a first look at the new Grand Central Terminal in NYC
TODAY gets an exclusive tour of the new Grand Central Terminal that’s been built 150 feet underground in New York City. With an $11 billion price tag, it’s the biggest expansion since 1910. NBC’s Tom Costello reports.Dec. 19, 2022.
Christmas 2022: What’s open, closed in NYC on Dec. 25 and Dec. 26
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Christmas is right around the corner!. With the winter holiday falling on a Sunday this year, many offices and institutions will remain closed to observe the holiday on Monday, Dec. 26. Here’s a look at what will be open and what will be closed on Sunday,...
New Yorker Busts Common Myths Tourists Believe About the Big Apple
He's setting the record straight!
Five Great Steakhouses In New York
A steakhouse in New York is a type of restaurant that specializes in serving high-quality cuts of steak. These restaurants are known for their upscale atmosphere and excellent service, and they are popular with tourists and locals alike.
Exonerated 5 dedicate Central Park Gate in their honor
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Their names were cleared two decades ago for horrendous crimes that took place in Central Park in 1989 for which they’d been wrongfully convicted. On Monday, the Exonerated Five — the five men falsely charged with the rape, assault, and attempted murder of a jogger — returned to the park to […]
Aspiring Model Living in NYC Homeless Shelter Stabbed to Death by Roommate
A model living in a Manhattan shelter was allegedly stabbed to death by her roommate after they got in a fight over her playing loud music. Victoria Goode was 27 years old and was an aspiring runway model, her older brother told the New York Daily News. She was planning to go home to Oklahoma for Christmas, her brother said. Goode had appeared in a photo shoot for Vogue Mexico in September, but had been struggling for work, leading her to stay in shelters in hopes the city would help her find permanent housing, her brother said. She had been fearful of her roommate, Charmaine Crossman, for some time, her brother added. Crossman ran away after the alleged stabbing, but ultimately surrendered to police Tuesday. She’s been charged with murder.Read it at New York Daily News
