Boston, MA

travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Cranston, RI

Cranston in Providence County is the second largest city in Rhode Island. Located in the Providence metropolitan area, it was previously known as Pawtuxet as it sits on the northern portion of the Pawtuxet River. The Town of Cranston was originally established in 1754 as part of Providence, eventually becoming...
CRANSTON, RI
WSBS

This Is The “Rudest” City In Massachusetts

In these days, practicing the art of kindness is the key in trying to cope in this "difficult and crazy" world that we are living in. Unfortunately, that is NOT the case these days as we STILL have to deal with condescending people who thrive on drama as their mission is to make others miserable because they do not have a source of happiness to call their own. Being I was born and raised in an urban area, we STILL managed to practice the morals, ethics and values that our parents instilled in us while growing up.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
rinewstoday.com

Deconstructing the Hope Street bike lane trial

With the Jorge Elorza administration coming to an end on January 2, many eyes will focus on the new mayor of Providence, Brett Smiley, with surety that he will move forward and stick to his guns to bring sanity to the outgoing mayor’s Great Streets Initiative, a well-meaning but poorly conceived plan to make “every street in Providence safe, clean, healthy, inclusive and vibrant.” Key to Great Streets seems to be using bike lanes – in some cases short bike lanes that go from here to there and aren’t really connected logically to a continuing transportation link. But the use of bike lanes is about much more than biking.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Networking Pick of the Week – Heart of RI

The Heart of Rhode Island Networking & Referral Group will meet on Wednesday, December 21sst from 8:30am to 9:30am at Plant City, 334 South Water Street in Providence. The group was founded in March 2022 by Deb Honor and Natalie Delmage. It is an event that continually evolves and grows in size! It is a free event to the public… They count on their attendees to take turns sponsoring the event each month to provide breakfast treats and coffee for the attendees.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

RI Weather for December 22, 2022 – John Donnelly

High pressure begins to give way and recede northward, maybe in fear of the beastly low pressure system developing over the southeastern US. Winds will remain mostly calm and out of the east less than 10 mph, still a good day for launching rockets. A chilly start with morning low temps in the upper 20’s rise through the day with an evening high in the upper 40’s as winds begin to pick up and clouds thicken, rain likely starting around 7pm.
FLORIDA STATE
rinewstoday.com

It’s time for Sour Grapes! – Tim Jones

Originally from Attleboro, Massachusetts, Tim lives with his wife and two daughters in Smithfield, RI. He is a cartoonist, freelance illustrator, author and comedian. He is also a member of the National Cartoonist Society and the Mid-South Cartoonist Association. He teaches cartooning, speaks at local schools and libraries and appears at various events, Comic-Cons and book signings.
SMITHFIELD, RI
GoLocalProv

Lisa Guillette — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022

It sometimes feels like Lisa Guillette is everywhere. She is the CEO of Foster Forward — the organization at the forefront of housing, feeding, finding homes, and advocating for children caught in the middle of nowhere. When money is on the table, she is the best fundraiser, as in...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
rinewstoday.com

Rhode Island Foundation awards $550,000 in grants for 24 animal welfare programs

Uses include low-cost vet care for pets of low-income households, preparing animals for adoption and rehabilitating wildlife. The Rhode Island Foundation is awarding $550,000 in grants to 24 animal welfare programs across the state. The funding will support a range of services including providing reduced-cost veterinary care for pets of low-income households, preparing animals for adoption and rehabilitating injured wildlife.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
GoLocalProv

Ted Shallcross — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022

The C-suite does not have a lot of turnover at the Amica headquarters up in Lincoln. The Rhode Island-based insurance company has been known over the years for its top-tier service and a history of corporate conservatism. Up until a decade or so ago, when a male employee left his desk, he needed to don his jacket. Those days are gone. But stability remains.
LINCOLN, RI
GoLocalProv

Hospital Bosses — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022

Timothy Babineau and James Fanale resigned as the respective CEOs of Lifespan and Care New England. The two hospital groups tried an ill-fated merger that was rejected by both federal and state regulators — the Federal Trade Commission and the Rhode Island Attorney General, Peter Neronha. Both hospital groups...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
GoLocalProv

Disappearing Local Journalists — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022

Just a decade ago, there were approximately 250 news reporters, photographers, and editors in Rhode Island. And, that was down from more than 400 two decades earlier. They covered school committees to make sure the chair was not awarding a contract to their brother-in-law. Watchdogs and news reporters were everywhere.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
oceanstatecurrent.com

Is RI’s “Tripledemic” Yet Another Government and Media Contrived Crisis?

Already by the last week of October, 2022 (here; here; here), continuing through November (here), and early December (here; here), local Rhode Island media were amplifying RI clinician and public health official warnings about a pediatric respiratory illness “tripledemic.” The “tripledemic” that prompted this tocsin of looming calamity in children was an alleged convergence of covid-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
RHODE ISLAND STATE

