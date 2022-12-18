Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
238 Miles Of Habitat Could Be Restored By The Ipswich River Watershed AssociationDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 LocationsTy D.Lowell, MA
Related
The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune away
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
GoLocalProv
This Accomplished Fashion Industry Exec Relocated to Providence - And Just Launched a New Company
Accomplished fashion industry executive Jennifer Cassara wants to help change women’s lives by helping them to create not just timeless, effortless wardrobes, but “GoodRobes.”. Cassara, who recently moved to Providence with her husband Chris, just launched “GoodRobe & Co,” to make it easy for women to look their...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Cranston, RI
Cranston in Providence County is the second largest city in Rhode Island. Located in the Providence metropolitan area, it was previously known as Pawtuxet as it sits on the northern portion of the Pawtuxet River. The Town of Cranston was originally established in 1754 as part of Providence, eventually becoming...
This Is The “Rudest” City In Massachusetts
In these days, practicing the art of kindness is the key in trying to cope in this "difficult and crazy" world that we are living in. Unfortunately, that is NOT the case these days as we STILL have to deal with condescending people who thrive on drama as their mission is to make others miserable because they do not have a source of happiness to call their own. Being I was born and raised in an urban area, we STILL managed to practice the morals, ethics and values that our parents instilled in us while growing up.
rinewstoday.com
Deconstructing the Hope Street bike lane trial
With the Jorge Elorza administration coming to an end on January 2, many eyes will focus on the new mayor of Providence, Brett Smiley, with surety that he will move forward and stick to his guns to bring sanity to the outgoing mayor’s Great Streets Initiative, a well-meaning but poorly conceived plan to make “every street in Providence safe, clean, healthy, inclusive and vibrant.” Key to Great Streets seems to be using bike lanes – in some cases short bike lanes that go from here to there and aren’t really connected logically to a continuing transportation link. But the use of bike lanes is about much more than biking.
rinewstoday.com
Networking Pick of the Week – Heart of RI
The Heart of Rhode Island Networking & Referral Group will meet on Wednesday, December 21sst from 8:30am to 9:30am at Plant City, 334 South Water Street in Providence. The group was founded in March 2022 by Deb Honor and Natalie Delmage. It is an event that continually evolves and grows in size! It is a free event to the public… They count on their attendees to take turns sponsoring the event each month to provide breakfast treats and coffee for the attendees.
Blue Cross & Blue Shield gives 1,000 turkeys to RI families
More than 150 of those turkeys were delivered to the headquarters of the community agency Project Hand Up! Tuesday morning on Factory Street in West Warwick.
rinewstoday.com
RI Weather for December 22, 2022 – John Donnelly
High pressure begins to give way and recede northward, maybe in fear of the beastly low pressure system developing over the southeastern US. Winds will remain mostly calm and out of the east less than 10 mph, still a good day for launching rockets. A chilly start with morning low temps in the upper 20’s rise through the day with an evening high in the upper 40’s as winds begin to pick up and clouds thicken, rain likely starting around 7pm.
Care New England CFO to retire next month
Joe Iannoni is leaving after nearly a decade with the state's second largest hospital system.
rinewstoday.com
It’s time for Sour Grapes! – Tim Jones
Originally from Attleboro, Massachusetts, Tim lives with his wife and two daughters in Smithfield, RI. He is a cartoonist, freelance illustrator, author and comedian. He is also a member of the National Cartoonist Society and the Mid-South Cartoonist Association. He teaches cartooning, speaks at local schools and libraries and appears at various events, Comic-Cons and book signings.
Take A Trip From Maine to Boston on The Amtrak for Just $20 Bucks
According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20 bucks! Here's why. It is their 21st Birthday and are celebrating those 21 years by offering you an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they begun operating in 2001, according to...
Summit General Store to close after 55 years
The Summit General Store, a Western Coventry staple for more than five decades, is closing its doors for good.
GoLocalProv
Lisa Guillette — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022
It sometimes feels like Lisa Guillette is everywhere. She is the CEO of Foster Forward — the organization at the forefront of housing, feeding, finding homes, and advocating for children caught in the middle of nowhere. When money is on the table, she is the best fundraiser, as in...
rinewstoday.com
Rhode Island Foundation awards $550,000 in grants for 24 animal welfare programs
Uses include low-cost vet care for pets of low-income households, preparing animals for adoption and rehabilitating wildlife. The Rhode Island Foundation is awarding $550,000 in grants to 24 animal welfare programs across the state. The funding will support a range of services including providing reduced-cost veterinary care for pets of low-income households, preparing animals for adoption and rehabilitating injured wildlife.
GoLocalProv
Ted Shallcross — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022
The C-suite does not have a lot of turnover at the Amica headquarters up in Lincoln. The Rhode Island-based insurance company has been known over the years for its top-tier service and a history of corporate conservatism. Up until a decade or so ago, when a male employee left his desk, he needed to don his jacket. Those days are gone. But stability remains.
MA doctor indicted for health care fraud
A sleep medicine physician from Massachusetts was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for his alleged role in a health care fraud scheme.
Rhode Island Regulators Licensed a Sixth Recreational Marijuana Store as Sales Figures Reach $1.4 Million
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. On December 1st, Rhode Island opened its adult-use market for marijuana, totaling $2.9 million in sales between medicinal and recreational use.
GoLocalProv
Hospital Bosses — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022
Timothy Babineau and James Fanale resigned as the respective CEOs of Lifespan and Care New England. The two hospital groups tried an ill-fated merger that was rejected by both federal and state regulators — the Federal Trade Commission and the Rhode Island Attorney General, Peter Neronha. Both hospital groups...
GoLocalProv
Disappearing Local Journalists — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022
Just a decade ago, there were approximately 250 news reporters, photographers, and editors in Rhode Island. And, that was down from more than 400 two decades earlier. They covered school committees to make sure the chair was not awarding a contract to their brother-in-law. Watchdogs and news reporters were everywhere.
oceanstatecurrent.com
Is RI’s “Tripledemic” Yet Another Government and Media Contrived Crisis?
Already by the last week of October, 2022 (here; here; here), continuing through November (here), and early December (here; here), local Rhode Island media were amplifying RI clinician and public health official warnings about a pediatric respiratory illness “tripledemic.” The “tripledemic” that prompted this tocsin of looming calamity in children was an alleged convergence of covid-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
Comments / 0