Providence, RI

rinewstoday.com

Networking Pick of the Week – Heart of RI

The Heart of Rhode Island Networking & Referral Group will meet on Wednesday, December 21sst from 8:30am to 9:30am at Plant City, 334 South Water Street in Providence. The group was founded in March 2022 by Deb Honor and Natalie Delmage. It is an event that continually evolves and grows in size! It is a free event to the public… They count on their attendees to take turns sponsoring the event each month to provide breakfast treats and coffee for the attendees.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Newport is the place to be in 2023

Newport is gearing up for a year full of exciting events in 2023, starting with the annual Newport Polar Bear Plunge on January 1. This fun event, held at Easton’s Beach, involves participants running into the winter waters, sometimes in costumes, as a way to raise money for the Make a Wish Foundation.
NEWPORT, RI
GoLocalProv

PHOTO: End of an Era - A Long-Standing RI Restaurant is Torn Down

It is officially the end of an era. Pal’s Restaurant, which had stood at 43 Division Street in East Greenwich for decades, has been torn down this week. Known for its veal, chicken, and pasta dishes, Pal’s boasted just over a four-star rating on Facebook from fans of the classic Italian-American cuisine.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Martha's Vineyard Times

Islanders support Riley Ignacio-Cameron’s grieving family

A GoFundMe campaign created by Wenonah Madison to support the family of Riley (A-Kah-Chooch) Ignacio-Cameron skyrocketed past its $15,000 goal in a matter of days. So far, the campaign has raised $58,605. The fundraising page can be accessed at bit.ly/3YvUN5A. Ignacio-Cameron was a 20-year-old Maine Maritime Academy cadet from Aquinnah...
AQUINNAH, MA

