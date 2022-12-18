The Heart of Rhode Island Networking & Referral Group will meet on Wednesday, December 21sst from 8:30am to 9:30am at Plant City, 334 South Water Street in Providence. The group was founded in March 2022 by Deb Honor and Natalie Delmage. It is an event that continually evolves and grows in size! It is a free event to the public… They count on their attendees to take turns sponsoring the event each month to provide breakfast treats and coffee for the attendees.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO