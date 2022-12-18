Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune awayAsh JurbergProvidence, RI
Firefighters Contain House Fire to Basement in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Rhode Island Regulators Licensed a Sixth Recreational Marijuana Store as Sales Figures Reach $1.4 MillionWilliam DavisExeter, RI
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Breaking: TJ Maxx Temporarily Closed After Building Caught Fire in Rhode IslandBryan DijkhuizenCranston, RI
Related
Fall River Cat Found Stranded with Her Kittens Needs a Good Home [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Another Wednesday, another adorable animal to talk about. On Wet Nose Wednesday, we get a chance to shine a light on one of the hundreds of animals on the SouthCoast waiting for their forever families. With the help of local shelters, we share their stories, and this week, a young cat from Fall River is hoping to bring happiness to a home.
Dog rescued from icy Providence pond
A jogger spotted the dog at Edgewood Lake in Roger Williams Park around 7 a.m. Wednesday.
ABC6.com
Hotel Providence once again offers free Christmas stays for family of hospital patients
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — “‘Tis the season for spreading holiday cheer!” That’s exactly what Hotel Providence is doing once again this Christmas. Hotel Providence is offering free rooms to the families of those who are hospitalized. “No one should have to be alone for Christmas,”...
Turnto10.com
New 'mystery tree' appears in Middletown and town says people are decorating it
(WJAR) — A new “Mystery Tree” has appeared in Middletown, and town officials say its arrival is more than welcome. The Christmas tree with a driftwood cross on top appeared on the Surfer’s End of Second Beach on Sachuest Point Road. According to the town many...
Providence YMCA giving away thousands of toys
Thousands of toys were distributed to local families Monday at the YMCA of Greater Providence's annual holiday drive.
WATCH: An emotional reunion as 18-year-old returns from basic training
Michael Cooper has been away at basic training in Missouri since Aug. 9, and his mom has been counting down the days until his return.
Blue Cross & Blue Shield gives 1,000 turkeys to RI families
More than 150 of those turkeys were delivered to the headquarters of the community agency Project Hand Up! Tuesday morning on Factory Street in West Warwick.
Turnto10.com
Providence man, 80, continues family tradition with 400+ piece Nativity scene
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — An 80-year-old Providence man who lives right off of Federal Hill has created a larger-than-life Nativity scene that's 50 years in the making. Eugenio "Geno" Milano said it all started many years ago, when he was just a kid. His father, a proud Italian-Catholic, started...
rinewstoday.com
Networking Pick of the Week – Heart of RI
The Heart of Rhode Island Networking & Referral Group will meet on Wednesday, December 21sst from 8:30am to 9:30am at Plant City, 334 South Water Street in Providence. The group was founded in March 2022 by Deb Honor and Natalie Delmage. It is an event that continually evolves and grows in size! It is a free event to the public… They count on their attendees to take turns sponsoring the event each month to provide breakfast treats and coffee for the attendees.
The cold will go on: Local man breaks personal record keeping heat off
Brian Chevalier is celebrating his third "No Heat November"—a personal test of how long he can go without turning the heat on.
Pawtucket business owner spreads Christmas cheer by giving back
The Pawtucket business owner has spent the past week embracing the role of Santa's helper, collecting and wrapping nearly 500 presents for Rhode Island families in need.
Shadowy Figure Appears in Haunting Photo at Lizzie Borden House in Fall River
The Lizzie Borden House in Fall River is home to one of the most iconic unsolved murder mysteries in the nation’s history. Nowadays, it offers a unique experience with tours and overnight stays -- for those brave enough. Lizzie Borden is long gone, but the horrific events that unfolded...
DCYF: Near death of 2 Woonsocket toddlers result of maltreatment
The 1-year-old and 2-year-old were injured in a head-on car crash in late October, according to DCYF.
whatsupnewp.com
Newport is the place to be in 2023
Newport is gearing up for a year full of exciting events in 2023, starting with the annual Newport Polar Bear Plunge on January 1. This fun event, held at Easton’s Beach, involves participants running into the winter waters, sometimes in costumes, as a way to raise money for the Make a Wish Foundation.
GoLocalProv
PHOTO: End of an Era - A Long-Standing RI Restaurant is Torn Down
It is officially the end of an era. Pal’s Restaurant, which had stood at 43 Division Street in East Greenwich for decades, has been torn down this week. Known for its veal, chicken, and pasta dishes, Pal’s boasted just over a four-star rating on Facebook from fans of the classic Italian-American cuisine.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Islanders support Riley Ignacio-Cameron’s grieving family
A GoFundMe campaign created by Wenonah Madison to support the family of Riley (A-Kah-Chooch) Ignacio-Cameron skyrocketed past its $15,000 goal in a matter of days. So far, the campaign has raised $58,605. The fundraising page can be accessed at bit.ly/3YvUN5A. Ignacio-Cameron was a 20-year-old Maine Maritime Academy cadet from Aquinnah...
Police searching for missing North Providence teen
Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old North Providence girl.
Marshals arrest Rhode Island murder suspect in Youngstown
Martinez was wanted by police for allegedly murdering a man in Providence on Monday.
An Open Letter to Market Basket’s Boss About Those Orange Stickers
I am issuing my second appeal to you, the CEO of Market Basket, to ditch the little round orange stickers that workers affix to everything too large or too heavy to fit in a brown Market Basket paper bag. I asked you nicely in an article dated November 5, 2021...
Fire breaks out at West Greenwich tree service company
Crews are working to extinguish a fire that broke out at Verrier Tree Services in West Greenwich Wednesday morning.
Comments / 0