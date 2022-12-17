SAN FRANCISCO - The Arizona State men's basketball team dropped a road contest to the San Francisco Dons 97-60 Wednesday night. No. 25 Arizona State (11-2, 2-0) was paced by DJ Horne and Duke Brennan with 12 points apiece. It was a career high for Brennan. Jamiya Neal was also in double figures with 11, as he started in place of Des Cambridge who was out ill. Frankie Collins dished three dimes to lead ASU and has now led the Sun Devils in all 12 games he's played.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO