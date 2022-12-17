ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

thesundevils.com

Final Non-Conference Test for Men's Basketball

TEMPE, Ariz. - Sun Devil Men's Basketball finishes the non-conference slate with a road matchup against San Francisco on Wednesday. No. 25 Arizona State (11-1, 2-0) will make their first appearance at The War Memorial at the Sobrato Center since defeating the Dons 71-67 on the road back in 2019. The Maroon & Gold take on one last non-conference foe before playing 18-straight games against Pac-12 competition.
Sun Devils Conclude Non-Conference Play in Loss at San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - The Arizona State men's basketball team dropped a road contest to the San Francisco Dons 97-60 Wednesday night. No. 25 Arizona State (11-2, 2-0) was paced by DJ Horne and Duke Brennan with 12 points apiece. It was a career high for Brennan. Jamiya Neal was also in double figures with 11, as he started in place of Des Cambridge who was out ill. Frankie Collins dished three dimes to lead ASU and has now led the Sun Devils in all 12 games he's played.
FO(u)RKS UP! English, Winkworth, Thurmond and Farr-Kaye Sign Extensions

TEMPE – Two national champion coaches. A recent Pac-12 Coach of the Year. An alumni from the past and recent graduate of Arizona State. A coach who has a team full of Barrett, The Honors College and international students. Leaders who have programs hosting national championships. Sun Devil Athletics...
