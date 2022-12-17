ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
californiapublic.com

Warm Up With These Latino Seasonal Foods You Can Find Around LA

In Los Angeles there’s never really a shortage of delicious Hispanic or Latino foods, especially around the holiday season. Seasonal treats like tamales, pozole, menudo, champurrado and atole are just some of the favorites eaten around this time of year. Although these holiday foods are staples in many Latino...
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiapublic.com

As L.A. County's mental health workers burn out, some weigh options

The county’s Department of Mental Health says people declined or left positions for various reasons during the pandemic, including the opportunity to work full time in telehealth. But the county says it’s beginning to see a rebound in interest. Source: Los Angeles Times.

Comments / 0

Community Policy