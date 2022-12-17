Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
californiapublic.com
Warm Up With These Latino Seasonal Foods You Can Find Around LA
In Los Angeles there’s never really a shortage of delicious Hispanic or Latino foods, especially around the holiday season. Seasonal treats like tamales, pozole, menudo, champurrado and atole are just some of the favorites eaten around this time of year. Although these holiday foods are staples in many Latino...
californiapublic.com
Column: If Karen Bass succeeds as L.A. mayor, she could have a shot at making historic firsts as California governor
Bass has promised to house 17,000 people who are now living on the street during her first year in office. If she can deliver, she could be elected to succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom. Source: Los Angeles Times.
californiapublic.com
Nazi symbols carved into Beverly Hills menorah on first night of Hanukkah
A 47-year-old Texas man was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism and a hate crime. He is being held on $20,000 bail, Los Angeles County jail records showed.
californiapublic.com
As L.A. County's mental health workers burn out, some weigh options
The county’s Department of Mental Health says people declined or left positions for various reasons during the pandemic, including the opportunity to work full time in telehealth. But the county says it’s beginning to see a rebound in interest. Source: Los Angeles Times.
californiapublic.com
The local music community mourns as yet another pillar, Bedrock.LA, closes its doors
The shuttering of beloved Echo Park rehearsal and recording complex Bedrock marks the loss of yet another small business amid the area’s increasing gentrification.
californiapublic.com
Anaheim Vineyard church broke from its national network. Was the motivator God or greed?
Anaheim Vineyard church broke off from its network. The church’s leaders said they were simply following God’s will. A new lawsuit claims otherwise.
californiapublic.com
Racist audio leak raises a tough question: Why don't Latinos vote more in L.A.?
Because of relatively low turnout, Latino representation in elected office in Los Angeles lags — a gap at the heart of the audio leak scandal.
californiapublic.com
See Spot spy? A new generation of police robots faces backlash
The LAPD plans to acquire a canine-like robot. Authorities say the technology will help, but critics worry the technology will mostly be used in poor areas.
californiapublic.com
Criminal justice panel says California should pay restitution to victims, ban some traffic stops
The suggestions give a preview of criminal justice bills California lawmakers will likely debate next year.
californiapublic.com
More questions over Elon Musk claims about 'crazy stalker' as police investigate
South Pasadena police are investigating an alleged assault by a member of Elon Musk’s security team on a night when Musk said a ‘crazy stalker’ accosted the car his son was in. Source: Los Angeles Times.
californiapublic.com
Lawsuit against USC education school alleges fraud in U.S. News & World Report data
A lawsuit brought by former students alleges that USC and tech company 2U Inc. aggressively advertised fraudulent rankings to bolster enrollment.
Comments / 0