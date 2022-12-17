VESTAL, N.Y. – Sophomore Nayeli Dowding scored in double figures for the second game in a row, while junior Kymilondra Nance scored a career-high eight points as the Hartford women's basketball team fell 70-34 against Binghamton on Tuesday. The Hawks drop to 0-12 on the year while the Bearcats improve to 7-6. BINGHAMTON 70, HARTFORD 34.

