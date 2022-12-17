ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

hartfordhawks.com

MBB heads to the Golden State

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIF. – The Hartford men's basketball team travels across the country to face perennial West Coast Conference contender San Francisco Thursday night. Tipoff between the Hawks and the Dons will be 9 p.m. (EST) inside the War Memorial at The Sobrato Center. HARTFORD HAWKS (4-10) at SAN...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Women's Hoops Falls at Binghamton

VESTAL, N.Y. – Sophomore Nayeli Dowding scored in double figures for the second game in a row, while junior Kymilondra Nance scored a career-high eight points as the Hartford women's basketball team fell 70-34 against Binghamton on Tuesday. The Hawks drop to 0-12 on the year while the Bearcats improve to 7-6. BINGHAMTON 70, HARTFORD 34.
VESTAL, NY

