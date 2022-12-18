Read full article on original website
Larry Hayes
4d ago
the sad thing is, no one in the subdivision would even help them, but I'm sure on Sunday morning they in church acting righteous. evil knows no boundaries.
Luis Escribano
4d ago
government should take this case and loget as a case of terrorism. and prosecute the responsables. like such terrorist. Hes a soldier veteran hes US property. sending my prayers to your family BRO !!!😭🇺🇸👺💪😎👍🌎💩
Woman King
4d ago
It was a hate crime. The article clearly stated, that hateful graffiti was sprayed on their house. The perpetrator acted on that hate.
Related
Hear what the Walmart shooter told this survivor
Jessie Wilczewski was an employee for only five days at Walmart in Chesapeake, VA, when a fellow employee opened fire in the store's break room. She recounts her horrifying experience to CNN's Erica Hill.
Officer Who Arrested Black Cop For Having 'Large Sum Of Money' Found Guilty
Detroit officer Thomas Michael Joseph Jones was convicted of assaulting Officer Christopher Williams, who Jones chased down, shoved into a fence, and forcefully handcuffed.
One in a million - young Black girl was so rich that she was later declared legally White
Sarah RectorPhoto byWikimedia Commons; Public Domain. Because of the Treaty of 1866, a four-year-old girl named Sarah Rector obtained land from the US government in 1907. Contrary to the fertile fields that were allocated to white people before then, land allotted to black people was typically entirely unfit for farming.
A Texas police officer who once gave a homeless man a feces sandwich has been fired again after outpouring of anger
Matthew Luckhurst was fired by the police department in Floresville, Texas, after an outpouring of anger that he had been hired, the mayor said.
Opinion: America Needs to Recognize That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism
When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
Daejhanae Jackson Arrested for the Beating Death of Shanquella Robinson, Awaits Extradition to Mexico
The person who is allegedly responsible for the beating death of an American in Mexico has been apprehended and is awaiting extradition back to the country the crime occurred in. According to Metropoli, law enforcement officials have arrested Daejhanae Jackson, a “friend” of the murder victim, Shanquella Robinson, who died...
Man on Death Row for 25 Years Shot Dead at Funeral After Being Freed: Cops
Christopher Williams, 62, who had been wrongfully convicted of four murders, was released in February 2021 and had been working to reconnect with his family.
Former Fox News Regular Arrested for Extorting Her Mom
Cathy Areu, a former Fox News regular dubbed the “Liberal Sherpa,” was arrested in Miami on Friday for allegedly kidnapping and financially extorting her mother. Investigators allege she stole more than $224,000 from her elderly mother, including proceeds from her reverse mortgage, and opened credit cards in her name. A warrant for her arrest went out in June, but authorities believe she had been evading arrest, even sneaking off to Mexico, according to a Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office press release. She’s also accused of involuntarily placing her mother in an assisted living facility “in an attempt to gain control over her mother’s financial assets,” according to the press release. Areu was a regular unpaid guest on Fox News; a bio still up on the network’s site says she provides “liberal analysis” and hosts the podcast “Liberal Sherpa.” She sued the network in 2020 over harassment claims, which a judge later dismissed.Read it at Miami Herald
Police Captain Accused of ‘Humiliating’ Black Cops With Racist Rant Gets Suspended
The New York police captain at the center of a lawsuit against the city of Buffalo and its police department has been suspended without pay after being accused of going on a racist diatribe during a cop training session earlier this year and retaliating against officers who complained.According to the nonprofit news outlet Investigative Post, an interim director will take over Capt. Amber Beyer’s duties as the head of the Buffalo Police Department’s Behavioral Health Team. The division manages mental health incidents “with professionalism, compassion, and concern for the safety of all involved,” according to the department’s website.Three Black officers...
Tennessee Man Who Yelled ‘You’re Going to Die’ at Police and Lit Up Inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 Gets Years Behind Bars
A Donald Trump supporter who brought multiple weapons to Washington, D.C. ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, and shouted at law enforcement officers that they were “going to die” and to “get out of the way” as rioters marauded through the building that day has been sentenced to more than five years in prison.
‘White rich boy justice’: Family rages as Florida cannibal killer Austin Harrouff may be free again
A cannibalistic double-murderer from Florida could end up walking the streets again — without ever going to trial. Former Florida State University fraternity member Austin Harrouff, 25, was deemed not guilty by reason of insanity Monday after randomly hacking John Stevens and his wife Michelle Mischon to death with a machete in 2016. Deputies said they found Harrouff kneeling over Stevens and gnawing on his face, noting that he spit out pieces of flesh before being taken into custody. After six years of delays, friends and relatives of the slain couple expected the case to go to trial Monday — but were...
Woman suspected of kidnapping 5-month-old twins is arrested in Indianapolis; one baby still missing
The woman suspected of stealing a car that had 5-month-old twins inside was taken into custody Thursday in Indianapolis.
Texas attorney found dead days after taken down by bar patrons in alleged attempted shooting of ex-girlfriend
A Texas attorney was found dead Wednesday, days after being caught on camera trying to shoot his ex-girlfriend in a bar.
BET
Black University Of Kentucky Student Says White Student Who Attacked Her Has Not Apologized
Sophia Rosing, a University of Kentucky student whose shocking attack in which she physically struck and hurled racial slurs at a Black student went viral, has never apologized to the victim of her racist savagery. Kylah Spring told CBS Mornings about not receiving an apology, "It hurts but I'm not...
Scammers steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in shipments from US food suppliers, FBI warns
Cybercriminals have in recent months stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of shipments from US food suppliers by placing fraudulent orders for milk products, the FBI and other federal agencies warned on Friday.
Atlanta school under federal investigation after allegations principal assigned Black students to classes based on race
The Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights has launched an investigation into an Atlanta public elementary school after allegations the principal was assigning Black students to certain classes.
UPDATE: Mexico Issues Arrest Warrant For ‘Direct Aggressor’ In The Death Of Shanquella Robinson
Authorities in Mexico have issued an arrest warrant for the woman seen on video beating 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson, according to ABC7. The woman was not named in the warrant but is referred to as the “direct aggressor” in the case. The local prosecutor for the state of Baja...
Missouri man sentenced in Capitol riot case said Trump, others to blame for his actions
Federal prosecutors say the Independence man was part of a mob that terrorized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s staff during the Capitol insurrection.
Their dog traveled with them to the US border. Then they had to leave her behind
CNN's David Culver revisits the journeys of families who have tried seeking asylum in the US the past few months.
ABC News
Former 'detransitioner' fights anti-transgender movement she once backed
Ky Schevers is fighting back against the anti-trans movement she once took part in. Schevers was assigned the sex of female at birth and later chose to start gender-affirming care by taking testosterone to transition from female to male in her mid-20s. She stopped taking testosterone, though, in the years that followed while she continued to explore and question her gender, later falling into an online anti-trans group of "detransitioners" – people who once did but no longer identify as transgender.
