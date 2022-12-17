Read full article on original website
Garcelle Beauvais Gives Us Holiday Glam In Latest IG Photo
Garcelle Beauvais recently stepped out in a holiday inspired sparkly look that was everything!. For her fashionable ensemble, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reality television star rocked the sparkly look to perfection, which definitely got us in the holiday spirit. The look featured a silver, sparkling wrap dress that she wore to perfection. She paired the look with a white waist belt and accessorized the set with silver accessories, including a silver handbag and silver platform pumps. As for her hair, she wore her hair in a long pony tail with side bangs as she posed for her Instagram photo set.
Yung Miami Gives Us Fashion Envy In An Alex Perry Catsuit
Yung Miami ‘s style always gives us fashion envy and the talented rapper was recently spotted on social media donning a sexy orange ensemble that we love!. Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her incredible fashion sense in the neutral ensemble, which featured an animal print cat suit from Alex Perry that retails for $1,600. She paired the look with a tan fur coat from Daniel’s Leather and a matching Chanel bag. She accessorized the ensemble with matching shoes and wore minimal jewelry to set the entire look off right. As for her hair, she wore her locs in a slicked back style with swooped baby hair around her face as served face and body and posed for the ‘Gram.
Nene Leakes Gives Us Style Goals In Latest Ensemble
Nene Leakes was spotted out in full glam for her new beau, Nyoni Sioh’s, lavish birthday party recently and we can’t get enough of her effortless style!. For her look, the legendary reality star donned an orange dress from Aliette NY and completely stole the show in her look. She paired the look with minimal jewlery and wore her signature blonde locs in a long straight style with a middle part that framed both sides of her stunning face.
Morris Chestnut and Malcolm D. Lee Talk “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” On Peacock
The holidays are here and who doesn’t love a great holiday series?! Morris Chestnut and film director, Malcolm D. Lee dropped in on The Morning Hustle Show to talk all about their new series coming to Peacock!. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO...
