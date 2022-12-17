Yung Miami ‘s style always gives us fashion envy and the talented rapper was recently spotted on social media donning a sexy orange ensemble that we love!. Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her incredible fashion sense in the neutral ensemble, which featured an animal print cat suit from Alex Perry that retails for $1,600. She paired the look with a tan fur coat from Daniel’s Leather and a matching Chanel bag. She accessorized the ensemble with matching shoes and wore minimal jewelry to set the entire look off right. As for her hair, she wore her locs in a slicked back style with swooped baby hair around her face as served face and body and posed for the ‘Gram.

1 DAY AGO