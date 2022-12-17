ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Carols open Wall Board of Education’s final meeting of 2022

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Board of Education opened its final meeting of the year on Dec. 20, with caroling by students from Wall High School, under the direction of Mrs. Ellen Hollander. Following the performance, student representatives reported participation in the ongoing Holiday Spirit Week at schools, which featured themed dress up days for students and cookies passed out by the student council.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ

