Who is this former Ukrainian billionaire college dropout & Mountain View, CA, resident?Stephen L DaltonMountain View, CA
California Waffle Factory Fined $85K Over Toxic Gas LeakMona LazarSan Jose, CA
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income programBeth TorresSanta Clara County, CA
San Jose State University Spartans
Singleton Leads Spartans Against Hawaii
SAN JOSE, Calif.—Jasmine Singleton scored in double figures for the first time in her Spartan career with 12 points as the San José State women's basketball team fell to Hawaii, 54-43, Wednesday afternoon in the team's final non-conference game of the season. Singleton was 4-for-8 from the field....
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Win Final Non-Conference Game of Season
SAN JOSE, Calif.—Omari Moore led all scorers with 15 points, and the Spartan bench contributed 27 points as the San José State men's basketball team recorded the ninth non-conference win of the season with a 65-43 victory over Cal Poly Tuesday evening inside the Provident Credit Union Event Center.
San Jose State University Spartans
Final Non-Conference Game On Tap Tuesday Night
San José State (8-4, 0-0 MW) vs. Cal Poly (5-5) Location Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, Calif. As the Mountain West season looms next week, the San Jose State men's basketball team hosts the final non-conference game of the season this Tuesday night as Cal Poly comes to the Provident Credit Union Event Center. The Spartans are looking to win the most non-conference games in a season since the 2010-11 team won 10 non-conference contests. The last team to win nine non-conference games was the 1999-2000 team who finished the season 15-15.
San Jose State University Spartans
McAdoo Named to 2023 Preseason All-American First Team
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San José State baseball's second baseman Charles McAdoo was named to the Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-American First Team on Monday afternoon. In 2022, McAdoo set a single-season school record by reaching base safely in 44 consecutive games. He helped lead the Spartans to a 30-win season for the first time since 2011 and a spot in the Mountain West Championship game for the first time in program history.
ISS video shows Lake Tahoe, Folsom Lake and dense fog during Northern California flyover
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While passing over Northern California on Wednesday morning, the International Space Station was able to capture images of Lake Tahoe, Folsom Lake and the dense fog that is impacting a majority of California’s Central Valley. Video the ISS took showed Lake Tahoe and Folsom Lake in the same image, showing their […]
teslarati.com
Tesla’s Megapack Megafactory in Lathrop is abuzz in activity
A look at Tesla’s facilities such as Gigafactory Texas and the Fremont Factory would show that the electric vehicle maker is putting the pedal to the metal as 2022 comes to a close. But if recent images of the company’s Lathrop Megafactory are any indication, it appears that Tesla Energy is also digging deep to end the year on a strong note.
kymkemp.com
Missing Teen May Be Traveling From Sacramento to Hoopa
16-year-old Taliah Hyland has left her foster home in Stockton area and may have headed first to Sacramento and then eventually may be hoping to head to her family home in Hoopa. The last time she was seen was on December 6 and the last time anyone talked to her...
Beloved Bay Area summer camp saved after $10M agreement
A nearly $10 million agreement forged between the YMCA of San Francisco and the Sempervirens Fund, the state's oldest land trust, has ensured the permanent protection of the Y's historic youth summer camp and the rare old-growth redwoods around it. The deal was finalized Monday, with Sempervirens completing the purchase at a total of $9.625 million for the 920-acre parcel, plus the costs of management for the next 20 years. The funds will go toward restoring waterways, vegetation management, invasive species control and upgrades to...
KCRA.com
Sacramento police set up bait packages to catch porch pirates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you are thinking about stealing a package off a porch in Sacramento, you should think twice. That’s because officers have dozens of bait packages set up around the city. KCRA 3 got an inside look at how the sting operation works. Sacramento police Officer...
Massive Group of Wild Pigs Wreaks Havoc on California Neighborhood
Residents in California were shocked when they saw a group of pigs going hog wild in a neighborhood. According to residents in a San Jose neighborhood, a massive group of wild pigs were spotted destroying yards and knocking over garbage cans. In a recent video, viewers watch as 30 wild...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers looking for four wanted individuals
Posted on the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department Facebook page. The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 individuals wanted on felony warrants:. Adrian CARRANZA: 30 year old Hispanic male, DOB 8-6-1992. He is 5′ 7″ tall and weighs 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
NBC Bay Area
Wild Pigs Ransack San Jose Lawns, Garbage Cans
Wild pigs appear to be visiting another neighborhood in the Bay Area, this time in San Jose. The animals have been seen destroying lawns and ransacking garbage cans, and some neighbors are concerned about the damages. Video sows nearly 30 wild pigs crossing a street and heading toward a home...
Thank You Paul Tremayne
There are some larger than life people that have changed the Modesto scene over the years. Paul Tremayne is one of those people. From the early Bennie’s days out on Yosemite, to the creation of Tresetti’s and Concetta, Paul has made a permanent mark on the cuisine of Modesto and has been dedicated to community support. After all of these years, Paul is exiting (temporarily we hope) the restaurant biz with the sale and closure of Concetta on J Street. This has been a culinary home to so many of us over the years.
‘World’s Rarest Clouds’ Appear in San Francisco Bay Area Skies, And the Pics Are Insane
On the morning of Dec. 16, beautiful clouds shimmered over the San Francisco Bay Area. Noctilucent clouds are considered the world’s rarest, and experts believe they appeared in San Francisco because of a recent rocket launch. Residents went outside and were completely taken by the amazing spectacle. They posted...
Former SF anchor Frank Somerville publicly opens up about arrest, KTVU exit
"I was just totally stuck."
goldcountrymedia.com
Woman followed on Highway 65 post goes viral
In a recent viral Facebook post, Emma Elkins shared her experience of getting harassed and followed down Highway 65 toward Roseville by two men in a truck. The post was made by Elkins on Nov. 30 and received more than 3,000 shares and 600 reactions online. In the post, Elkins...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Folsom Traffic Crash Near On-Ramp Causes Injuries
Injuries Reported in Traffic Crash Near Prairie City Road On-Ramp. A traffic crash in Folsom recently reported minor injuries in an HOV lane accident. The collision occurred on westbound U.S. 50 at the northbound Prairie City Road on-ramp around 8:37 a.m. At least one person suffered injuries in the crash and reported the accident to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Two dead in separate Solano County car crashes
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two separate car crashes happened Sunday evening that left two people dead in Solano County. According to the California Highway Patrol, a two-vehicle collision happened around 5:30 pm Eastbound I-80 east of Suisun Valley Road. One person had minor injuries and the other sustained a fatal injury. A silver Sedan […]
Are you allowed to fly out of SFO with pot? We asked defense attorneys.
It's technically illegal to fly with cannabis, so we asked two criminal defense attorneys why people are getting away with it.
Suspected DUI driver arrested after crash kills man
VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Vallejo are warning motorists not to drink and drive after the city reported its 24th traffic death of the year on Sunday night, the highest number of roadway fatalities the North Bay city has recorded in a single year. A Fairfield man died in the wreck after his disabled […]
