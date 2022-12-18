There are some larger than life people that have changed the Modesto scene over the years. Paul Tremayne is one of those people. From the early Bennie’s days out on Yosemite, to the creation of Tresetti’s and Concetta, Paul has made a permanent mark on the cuisine of Modesto and has been dedicated to community support. After all of these years, Paul is exiting (temporarily we hope) the restaurant biz with the sale and closure of Concetta on J Street. This has been a culinary home to so many of us over the years.

