ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Rhoades Hallmark & Gift Shop officially closes

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A staple in Hummelstown – Rhoades Hallmark & Gift Shop, formerly known as Rhoades Pharmacy, has officially closed its doors. Dave and Jeanne Lutz have owned Rhoades Hallmark and Gift Shop since 1973. “We were actually Rhoades Pharmacy and Gift Shop for 45 years,...
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Asian street-style restaurant opening new location in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — An Asian-style “street kitchen” restaurant named Silantra will soon be opening a new location in Lancaster County. Silantra is owned and operated by two Central Pennsylvania natives, Sam and Cindy Guo, who opened their first Lancaster-based Silantra back in 2015, according to owner Sam Guo. Silantra offers fresh made-from-scratch scallion pancakes, referred to as “Bings.” The Bing can then be filled with an array of healthy, Asian-style options and rolled into a scallion pancake burrito.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Beloved antique store destroyed in Adams Co. fire

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — The remains of Ma’s General Store were still smoldering Wednesday morning as owner Kathy Briner surveyed the damage. “This was my life. I loved coming to the store every day and working,” she said. “So I guess it’s time for me to retire.”
LITTLESTOWN, PA
abc27.com

York Factory Whistle gets ready for Christmas concert

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas is less than a week away, which means the York Factory Whistle is getting ready for its annual Christmas Concert. Christmas carols played with the whistle have been a holiday tradition since 1955. Donald Ryan took over the role after his father. On...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Uninhabitable Lancaster County home listed for nearly $1 million

MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) — The real estate market has been hot for months, and a Lancaster County property with an uninhabitable home and a “questionable” barn is seeking more than a pretty penny. According to a listing on Zillow, the two-story, three-bedroom home in Marietta is “not...
MARIETTA, PA
PennLive.com

Gaming parlor opens in Cumberland County with casino-like skill machines that can pay cash

A central Pennsylvania business is bringing casino-style skill games out of backroom bars. Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor at 5001 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township opened in November at the former Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe and specializes exclusively in skill games for money. The business is highlighting the electronic games, which are common at convenience stores, bars, truck stops and private clubs, in a more intimate setting.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

The Giant Co. opens new store in Pennsylvania

Carlisle, Pennsylvania-based The Giant Co. opened its first store in Benner Township, Pennsylvania, on Friday, expanding its home-state footprint. The new, ground-up, 50,000-square-foot store is located at 2699 Benner Pike in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, and employs more than 100 associates, the Ahold Delhaize banner announced. “At The Giant Co., we are...
BELLEFONTE, PA
PennLive.com

Pentatonix performs at the Giant Center

Pentatonix performs during their “A Christmas Spectacular” tour at the Giant Center in Hershey on December 20, 2022. Group member Kirstie Maldonado was unable to attend and sang remotely with the group. Vicki Vellios Briner | Special to PennLive. 12 / 25. Pentatonix performs at the Giant Center.
HERSHEY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy