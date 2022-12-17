Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Longstanding Goodwill Thrift Store Permanently Closing After 40 YearsJoel EisenbergNewport, PA
Related
abc27.com
Rhoades Hallmark & Gift Shop officially closes
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A staple in Hummelstown – Rhoades Hallmark & Gift Shop, formerly known as Rhoades Pharmacy, has officially closed its doors. Dave and Jeanne Lutz have owned Rhoades Hallmark and Gift Shop since 1973. “We were actually Rhoades Pharmacy and Gift Shop for 45 years,...
Is This The Best Holiday-Decorated Restaurant in Lancaster City?
It's impossible to miss these days, the gorgeous building on 66 North Queen Street. Lit up in holiday blue and sparkly lights, Yorgos Restaurant & Lounge, a casual and friendly gathering spot for locals, looks absolutely stunning - almost like an urban winter wonderland.
Victorian ‘mirror home’ with wrap-around porch, turrets, pocket doors for $419K: Cool Spaces
A Queen Anne Victorian duplex designed with “mirror home” style was the second home to be built on Paxtang Avenue in Paxtang. While the home appears to be one, it’s actually two residences. The half at 128 N. Paxtang Ave. is listed for sale.
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens another new supermarket location in Pennsylvania
A popular grocery store chain that has been expanding in recent years just opened another new supermarket location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. Last week, the major grocery store chain Giant Co. opened its newest Pennsylvania location on Benner Pike in Bellefonte.
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next month
A major retail chain has just announced that they will be closing another store location in Pennsylvania next month. Read on to learn more. On January 31, 2023, a Banana Republic clothing store location in Harrisburg will be closing its doors for good, according to local sources.
A Blast from the Past: Oreo Cheesecake Cookies, a Delicious Holiday Treat
Last year, I shared one of the cookie recipes I use when I make holiday treats for my neighbors here in Lancaster, PA. Every year, as Christmas approaches, we walk around the neighborhood to drop off cookies to our good friends.
abc27.com
Asian street-style restaurant opening new location in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — An Asian-style “street kitchen” restaurant named Silantra will soon be opening a new location in Lancaster County. Silantra is owned and operated by two Central Pennsylvania natives, Sam and Cindy Guo, who opened their first Lancaster-based Silantra back in 2015, according to owner Sam Guo. Silantra offers fresh made-from-scratch scallion pancakes, referred to as “Bings.” The Bing can then be filled with an array of healthy, Asian-style options and rolled into a scallion pancake burrito.
Pa. area bakery’s shoo-fly pies highlighted on ‘Today’ show
When it comes to the holiday season, homemade pies almost always become center stage. So in that case, there’s no better time than any for Bird-in-Hand Bakery & Café and its shoo-fly pies to take center stage too. The bakery, café was the focus of a “Today” show segment on Tuesday morning, according to Lancaster Online.
Beloved antique store destroyed in Adams Co. fire
LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — The remains of Ma’s General Store were still smoldering Wednesday morning as owner Kathy Briner surveyed the damage. “This was my life. I loved coming to the store every day and working,” she said. “So I guess it’s time for me to retire.”
abc27.com
York Factory Whistle gets ready for Christmas concert
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas is less than a week away, which means the York Factory Whistle is getting ready for its annual Christmas Concert. Christmas carols played with the whistle have been a holiday tradition since 1955. Donald Ryan took over the role after his father. On...
Iconic central Pa. store closes for good earlier than planned
An iconic store in Hummelstown that had planned to close at the end of January, has decided to close more than a month early. Dave and Jeanne Lutz have owned the property at 17 W. Main St. in Hummelstown for 49 years. Now known as Rhoads Hallmark and Gift Shop, it was Rhoads Pharmacy and Gift Shop until 2018.
abc27.com
Uninhabitable Lancaster County home listed for nearly $1 million
MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) — The real estate market has been hot for months, and a Lancaster County property with an uninhabitable home and a “questionable” barn is seeking more than a pretty penny. According to a listing on Zillow, the two-story, three-bedroom home in Marietta is “not...
Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in central Pennsylvania to close
A Buffalo Wild Wings in central Pennsylvania is closing before Christmas. On Wednesday, an employee at the restaurant at the Colonial Park Mall in Lower Paxton Township confirmed the last day of business will be Dec. 23. No reason was given for the closing.
New burger to debut in food court at 2023 Pa. Farm Show
Hungry visitors at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show have a new food to look forward to when the show opens in January. The PA Mushroom Farmers announced on Friday they will sell a new Blended Mushroom Steakhouse Burger. Made from a blend of 60% grass-fed beef and 40% mushrooms, the...
Sight and Sound Christmas film is one of top box office draws in U.S.
Sight and Sound Theatre in Lancaster County attracts thousands of visitors each year who have come to see their Bible focused live stage productions. In fact, Sight and Sound is one of the biggest tourist attractions in the county. Sight and Sound has now produced its first full-length feature film called I Heard the Bells.
Gaming parlor opens in Cumberland County with casino-like skill machines that can pay cash
A central Pennsylvania business is bringing casino-style skill games out of backroom bars. Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor at 5001 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township opened in November at the former Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe and specializes exclusively in skill games for money. The business is highlighting the electronic games, which are common at convenience stores, bars, truck stops and private clubs, in a more intimate setting.
Dauphin County drive-thru donation event continues to make a difference for local families
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A holiday event in Harrisburg is marking 14 years of giving back to the Dauphin County community. The annual drive-thru donation parade at the Pennsylvania State Farm Show Complex is continuing to benefit underprivileged local families each year. Hundreds of families, including more than 1,500 children...
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall has some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Pennsylvania
Hot dogs are wired into the American psyche. From carts on busy city street corners to fully loaded dogs covered in creative toppings from a gastropub, Pennsylvania is filled with many great places to grab a delicious hot dog.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
The Giant Co. opens new store in Pennsylvania
Carlisle, Pennsylvania-based The Giant Co. opened its first store in Benner Township, Pennsylvania, on Friday, expanding its home-state footprint. The new, ground-up, 50,000-square-foot store is located at 2699 Benner Pike in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, and employs more than 100 associates, the Ahold Delhaize banner announced. “At The Giant Co., we are...
PennLive.com
Pentatonix performs at the Giant Center
Pentatonix performs during their “A Christmas Spectacular” tour at the Giant Center in Hershey on December 20, 2022. Group member Kirstie Maldonado was unable to attend and sang remotely with the group. Vicki Vellios Briner | Special to PennLive. 12 / 25. Pentatonix performs at the Giant Center.
Comments / 0