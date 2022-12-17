Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Longstanding Goodwill Thrift Store Permanently Closing After 40 YearsJoel EisenbergNewport, PA
Juicy Burger? 4 Local Favorite Spots in Harrisburg, PAMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
50,000 People Die in Pennsylvania - GettysburgTy D.Gettysburg, PA
Related
Attempted Homicide At Lower Paxton Twp. Hotel: Police
A Harrisburg man has been arrested in connection with a homicide attempt at a central Pennsylvania hotel on Sunday, authorities say. The Lower Paxton Township Bureau of police officers were called to a report of two men fighting and shots being fired at the Woodspring Suites located at 6351 Chelton Avenue on Dec. 18 at 11:15 p.m., according to a release by the department.
Pennsylvania ex-attorney general acquitted in drunken driving case
PENNSYLVANIA — Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer, who once served jail time for leaking secret investigative files and lying about it, has been acquitted of drunken driving. A Lackawanna County judge on Monday acquitted former Attorney General Kathleen Kane of drunken driving and careless driving after a...
Former Attorney General Kathleen Kane acquitted in drunken driving case
A Lackawanna County judge acquitted former Attorney General Kathleen Kane of drunken driving and careless driving after a one-day bench trial in Scranton.
Former PA AG Kathleen Kane found not guilty on DUI charges
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane has been found not guilty on DUI charges after a crash that occurred in March 2022 in Scranton. Judge Vito Geroulo confirmed to Eyewitness News that Kane was found not guilty of drunk driving charges Monday. Scranton police charged Kane with DUI after a two-car crash […]
KMOV
Former high school counselor sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to having inappropriate contact with students
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A former St. Louis County high school counselor has been sentenced after pleading guilty to having inappropriate contact with students. According to court documents, James Q. Jenkins, 38, pleaded guilty in September to two felonies, coercion and enticement of a minor and transfer of obscene material to minors. He also admitted to engaging in a pattern of inappropriate behavior with multiple students between Oct. 1, 2020 and Sept. 1, 2021.
WGAL
Police investigate reported stabbing in Conewago Township, York County
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Northern York County Regional Police are investigating a reported stabbing in Conewago Township. Police were called around 2:37 p.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of Kentwell Drive, according to emergency dispatchers. It's not clear how many people were injured or if a suspect is in...
Florida resident stopped at Harrisburg International Airport with loaded handgun in carry-on
A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer at Harrisburg International Airport (HIA) caught the 10th loaded gun packed in carry-on luggage this year—a record high. The officer spotted the 9 mm handgun belonging to a Florida resident in the checkpoint X-ray machine and alerted police. “Our officers are good at...
Police use drone to find two-year-old in the woods after stabbing
FREETOWN -- Police in Freetown used a thermal camera drone to find a two-year-old who went missing after their mother was arrested for a stabbing. Angel-Leah Duarte, 25, was arrested Friday night after allegedly stabbing a 61-year-old in the face. Police said they were called to the scene around 8:20 p.m. when the victim showed up at a neighbor's house. When officers arrived, Duarte took her child and ran away. After a brief search, Duarte was found and arrested but the toddler was still missing. The child was found in the woods by a drone with a thermal camera just before 11 p.m., police said. Along with the drone, a K9, and search and rescue teams from the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council were involved in the search. Neighbors were notified with a reverse 911 call.Duarte was taken to the hospital and then booked at the Freetown police station. She was charged with attempted murder and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon. Her bail was set at $50,000. She is expected to be arraigned at the Fall River Justice Center on Monday. The victim's condition and identity are unknown at this time.
The Belsnickel: Pennsylvania Dutch Yuletide arbiter of naughty or nice
Editor’s note: Welcome to “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits; cryptids; oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Sign up here to get our once-monthly Paranormal PA newsletter delivered to your inbox. First there is the tapping and scratching in the darkness...
PA reports 13.5K COVID cases as number of counties at high community level falls to 1
The CDC reports the number of Pennsylvania counties at a high COVID-19 community level has fallen from six to one. Here’s what to know about new cases and testing kits.
therecord-online.com
What Josh Shapiro’s transition team says about how he’ll govern, and why some picks are raising eyebrows
HARRISBURG — The transition team helping governor-elect Josh Shapiro prepare for office is wide-ranging and, in some cases, controversial, offering a glimpse into the way he hopes to govern the commonwealth and court members of the GOP in the legislature. The team of nearly 300 people includes lobbyists, activists,...
Tri-City Herald
Washington man brought flowers to ex’s home, then picked up ax. It ended with gunfire
A 30-year-old man kicked out of his ex-girlfriend’s home brought flowers to her door Friday morning in Waller, Washington, but when the red-and-yellow bouquet wasn’t enough to patch things up, Pierce County deputies say he picked up a shovel, then an ax. Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to...
abc27.com
2 alarm fire damages building in Lancaster County
WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 2-alarm fire damaged a structure during the morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 17. According to a Facebook post from West Willow Fire Company, the call came in around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday morning for a fire in the single block of Batt Avenue.
CBS News
Pennsylvania's gas tax to rise in 2023
Act 89 of 2013 mandates the tax increases to pay for road and bridge projects. KDKA's Briana Smith has the details.
PETA blames Pennsylvania barn fire that killed 250K chickens on non-vegans
Thousands of chickens were killed after a fire broke out at a Lebanon County farm this week. Now animal rights group PETA is blaming their deaths on those who don’t follow a vegan lifestyle. SIMILAR STORIES: PETA asks for federal investigation into treatment of lab monkeys after Pa. crash,...
PhillyBite
Best Boutique Shops in Pennsylvania
- If you want a unique and fun shopping experience, you might want to check out some of the best Pennsylvania boutique shops. These stores offer a variety of unique clothing and accessories for men, women, and children. These shops can help you find that perfect piece you have been searching for.
6 Store Clerks Were Murdered Along I-70 in the Midwest Decades Ago. Will New DNA Technology Catch Killer?
"We definitely have new evidence to test," says Det. Kelly Rhodes of the St. Charles, Mo., police The spring of 1992 became a nightmare for six families whose loved ones were fatally shot by a never-identified man who became known as the I-70 killer. Thirty years later, the murders remain unsolved — but officials hope modern technology will bring answers. "We definitely have new evidence to test and the advantage of advanced DNA processing on our side. I'm really optimistic," Det. Kelly Rhodes, task force leader at St....
Man arrested after woman's death in St. Paul's Lowertown
A man has been arrested after a woman died from a gunshot wound at an apartment in St. Paul's Lowertown early Friday morning. Police received a report of what was described as a "suicide in progress" at 2:50 a.m., with officers sent to an apartment building on the 200 block of 5th Street East.
2023 begins with an increase in the gas tax in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Well, it's not the best way to start off the new year. Pennsylvania has one of the highest gas taxes in the country and now it's expected to rise even more. The gas tax is expected to increase in the new year, according to Act 89 of 2013. The act mandates the increase to help pay for road and bridge projects. PennDOT says the gas tax will go up from about 58 cents per gallon to more than 61 cents per gallon and diesel fuel will rise from more than 74 cents per gallon to 78 cents. Now, keep in mind, these are the prices for wholesalers, so that does not mean taxes are passed onto drivers at the pump right away. However, drivers can expect to pay more eventually. RELATED: Gas prices: Today's national, state, Pittsburgh averagesThe latest unleaded gas prices from AAA overnight: Nationally: $3.12/gallonPennsylvania: $3.66/gallonAllegheny County: $3.74/gallonObviously, we want to see gas prices go down and outgoing Governor Tom Wolf has encouraged elected leaders to find other funding sources in order to get rid of the gas tax.
COVID spread much higher than reported in Pa. Why local health officials aren’t too concerned.
While Pennsylvania Department of Health data indicate that COVID-19 case counts are low across the state, local health professionals say that’s not actually the case. However, they’re also not too concerned about it. At the beginning of December, Pennsylvania was averaging well under 2,000 new COVID-19 cases per...
Comments / 0