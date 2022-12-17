Super Senior Will Flannery Embraces a New Opportunity, Becomes a Part of the Dickinson Coaching Staff

Read full article on original website
J’ven Williams says ‘love’ convinced him to stay home with Penn State on signing day
J’ven Williams will admit that he didn’t think this moment would be possible long ago. The guard from Wyomissing signed with Penn State Wednesday as one of the true gems of this Nittany Lions class.
Penn State Football still waiting on one commit to sign
Penn State Football will attempt to secure the signature of every 2023 commit on Wednesday. Penn State Football had a busy morning, signing 22 of its 23 commits from the 2023 recruiting class, officially making them Nittany Lions. The lone commit to not sign his national letter of intent is...
widerightnattylite.com
Marcus Coleman Stuns 2X Champ Brooks
Iowa State was without three starters when they took on defending NCAA champions Penn State on Tuesday night. Penn State did not lose a single match outside of the 125-pound weight class in pool play. They tallied 8 pins and 3 tech falls on Monday. Kysen Terukina, Casey Swiderski and Sam Schuyler all missed the dual with injuries. The trio is expected to return in January. Facing an uphill battle, the Cyclones won 4 of 10 matches, dropping the dual 22-12.
State College
Penn State Football: Four Nittany Lions Sign NIL Deal, Land Tesla Cars for a Year
As the Name Image and Likeness era continues to get underway in the college athletics landscape, four Penn State football players — linebacker Abdul Carter, quarterback Drew Allar, corner Kalen King and offensive tackle Olu Fashanu — will be seen driving through State College with sponsored Tesla sedans, according to a press release.
saturdaytradition.com
Group of Penn State players secure Tesla's as part of NIL deal
A group of players at Penn State will receive Tesla cars to use as a part of a new NIL deal in State College. According to Ben Jones with StateCollege.com, four Nittany Lions will have Tesla cars to use over the next year through a NIL deal with Inch & Co., a Pennsyvlania-based construction company. The players involved in the deal are linebacker Abdul Carter, quarterback Drew Allar, cornerback Kalen King and offensive lineman Olu Fashanu.
iheart.com
Bishop McDevitt Standout Commits to South Carolina
>Bishop McDevitt Standout Commits to South Carolina. (Harrisburg, PA) - Bishop McDevitt receiver Tyshawn Russell says he is headed to South Carolina. The Gamecocks received a pledge from the standout Sunday afternoon. Russell finished his senior season earlier this month with 61 catches and 22 touchdowns as he helped the Crusaders to a 4-A state championship. He also received offers from Virginia Tech, Maine and Central Michigan.
lebtown.com
Wing Wars Season 2: A winner is declared (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
PennLive.com
Pentatonix performs at the Giant Center
Pentatonix performs during their “A Christmas Spectacular” tour at the Giant Center in Hershey on December 20, 2022. Group member Kirstie Maldonado was unable to attend and sang remotely with the group. Vicki Vellios Briner | Special to PennLive. 12 / 25. Pentatonix performs at the Giant Center.
Cumberland County school plans to construct new $3.5M, 11,000-square-foot STEAM wing
A Cumberland County private school plans to break ground on a new $3.5 million, 11,000-square-foot STEAM wing. Saint Patrick School in South Middleton School hopes to break ground this spring. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. The expansion will include a middle school STEM room, elementary STEM...
lebtown.com
We saved you a bite: Funck’s Restaurant Palmyra (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
abc27.com
Free PA Farm Show milkshakes available this week
(WHTM) – The PA Dairymen’s Association is offering free milkshakes made famous at the PA Farm Show at a pop-up location later this week. The first 50 people who show up at the Milkshakes on the Moo-ve Birthday Pop-Up event will be able to get one free milkshake.
abc27.com
Redevelopment of Cumberland County shopping center reaches final stage
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Campbell Commercial Real Estate, Inc. and the Development Authority for Lower Allen Township officially announced the final transaction in the redevelopment of the Lower Allen Commons shopping center. The 17,500-square-foot retail building in the Lower Allen Commons shopping center recently sold for $10 million....
Indoor Nerf arena coming to Dauphin County: ‘It’s going to be controlled chaos’
Inspired by his kids, Sir Grey Fox dreamed up an ultimate Nerf gun arena opening soon in Dauphin County. “The idea came from pure boredom,” Fox said. “The kids were in the house complaining they didn’t have anything to do and going outside shooting Nerf guns and losing bullets. I kept thinking there has to be another way to do this.”
Sight and Sound Christmas film is one of top box office draws in U.S.
Sight and Sound Theatre in Lancaster County attracts thousands of visitors each year who have come to see their Bible focused live stage productions. In fact, Sight and Sound is one of the biggest tourist attractions in the county. Sight and Sound has now produced its first full-length feature film called I Heard the Bells.
Wrightsville resident Steve Webb's woodworking creations give Santa a run for his money
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — A Central Pennsylvania Vietnam Veteran might be giving Santa a run for his money this season. Steve Webb, of Wrightsville, says he creates between 400 and 500 wooden toys and boxes in his shop every year. FOX43 Photojournalist Zach Wynn met with Webb to capture his...
State College
‘Truly Devastating’: Centre County United Way Cancels ‘Taste of the Town’ Fundraiser
Centre County United Way’s signature fundraiser won’t return this year thanks to a costly snowstorm. On Tuesday, the local nonprofit confirmed it won’t make up its 2022 “Taste of the Town” event after a Dec. 15 snowstorm initially forced its postponement. Citing the complexities of a rescheduled event, Centre County United Way officials are cutting their losses and focusing on 2023.
Gaming parlor opens in Cumberland County with casino-like skill machines that can pay cash
A central Pennsylvania business is bringing casino-style skill games out of backroom bars. Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor at 5001 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township opened in November at the former Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe and specializes exclusively in skill games for money. The business is highlighting the electronic games, which are common at convenience stores, bars, truck stops and private clubs, in a more intimate setting.
Man tried to lure Harrisburg elementary school students into van: officials
Students on their way to Foose Elementary School Tuesday morning were approached by a man who wanted the children to get into his van, the Harrisburg School District said in an message to parents. The man approached two students around 8:50 a.m. in the area of 15th and Sycamore streets,...
Firefighters battling central Pa. shopping center blaze
Heavy smoke and flames poured out of the top of an Adams County antique barn Tuesday morning, prompting response from fire departments across the region. The Edge of Town barn on the 5200 block of the Baltimore Pike in Littlestown caught fire around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to dispatch reports. Fire departments from Adams, York and Carroll counties were called to the scene.
Teen Reported Missing At Pine Grove Furnace State Park After Dog Came Home Without Him Found
Update:Luke Rissler has been located safely on Tuesda, Dec. 20 and no additional information was released. Cumberland County missing male update: RISSLER has been located safely. Thank you for everyone who shared or helped. No further information will be provided.— Trooper Megan Frazer (@PSPTroop…
