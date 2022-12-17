ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

Super Senior Will Flannery Embraces a New Opportunity, Becomes a Part of the Dickinson Coaching Staff

By Harry Weiss ‘25
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
FanSided

Penn State Football still waiting on one commit to sign

Penn State Football will attempt to secure the signature of every 2023 commit on Wednesday. Penn State Football had a busy morning, signing 22 of its 23 commits from the 2023 recruiting class, officially making them Nittany Lions. The lone commit to not sign his national letter of intent is...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
widerightnattylite.com

Marcus Coleman Stuns 2X Champ Brooks

Iowa State was without three starters when they took on defending NCAA champions Penn State on Tuesday night. Penn State did not lose a single match outside of the 125-pound weight class in pool play. They tallied 8 pins and 3 tech falls on Monday. Kysen Terukina, Casey Swiderski and Sam Schuyler all missed the dual with injuries. The trio is expected to return in January. Facing an uphill battle, the Cyclones won 4 of 10 matches, dropping the dual 22-12.
AMES, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Group of Penn State players secure Tesla's as part of NIL deal

A group of players at Penn State will receive Tesla cars to use as a part of a new NIL deal in State College. According to Ben Jones with StateCollege.com, four Nittany Lions will have Tesla cars to use over the next year through a NIL deal with Inch & Co., a Pennsyvlania-based construction company. The players involved in the deal are linebacker Abdul Carter, quarterback Drew Allar, cornerback Kalen King and offensive lineman Olu Fashanu.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
iheart.com

Bishop McDevitt Standout Commits to South Carolina

>Bishop McDevitt Standout Commits to South Carolina. (Harrisburg, PA) - Bishop McDevitt receiver Tyshawn Russell says he is headed to South Carolina. The Gamecocks received a pledge from the standout Sunday afternoon. Russell finished his senior season earlier this month with 61 catches and 22 touchdowns as he helped the Crusaders to a 4-A state championship. He also received offers from Virginia Tech, Maine and Central Michigan.
WYNCOTE, PA
lebtown.com

Wing Wars Season 2: A winner is declared (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
PennLive.com

Pentatonix performs at the Giant Center

Pentatonix performs during their “A Christmas Spectacular” tour at the Giant Center in Hershey on December 20, 2022. Group member Kirstie Maldonado was unable to attend and sang remotely with the group. Vicki Vellios Briner | Special to PennLive. 12 / 25. Pentatonix performs at the Giant Center.
HERSHEY, PA
lebtown.com

We saved you a bite: Funck’s Restaurant Palmyra (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
PALMYRA, PA
abc27.com

Free PA Farm Show milkshakes available this week

(WHTM) – The PA Dairymen’s Association is offering free milkshakes made famous at the PA Farm Show at a pop-up location later this week. The first 50 people who show up at the Milkshakes on the Moo-ve Birthday Pop-Up event will be able to get one free milkshake.
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Redevelopment of Cumberland County shopping center reaches final stage

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Campbell Commercial Real Estate, Inc. and the Development Authority for Lower Allen Township officially announced the final transaction in the redevelopment of the Lower Allen Commons shopping center. The 17,500-square-foot retail building in the Lower Allen Commons shopping center recently sold for $10 million....
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
State College

‘Truly Devastating’: Centre County United Way Cancels ‘Taste of the Town’ Fundraiser

Centre County United Way’s signature fundraiser won’t return this year thanks to a costly snowstorm. On Tuesday, the local nonprofit confirmed it won’t make up its 2022 “Taste of the Town” event after a Dec. 15 snowstorm initially forced its postponement. Citing the complexities of a rescheduled event, Centre County United Way officials are cutting their losses and focusing on 2023.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Gaming parlor opens in Cumberland County with casino-like skill machines that can pay cash

A central Pennsylvania business is bringing casino-style skill games out of backroom bars. Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor at 5001 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township opened in November at the former Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe and specializes exclusively in skill games for money. The business is highlighting the electronic games, which are common at convenience stores, bars, truck stops and private clubs, in a more intimate setting.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Firefighters battling central Pa. shopping center blaze

Heavy smoke and flames poured out of the top of an Adams County antique barn Tuesday morning, prompting response from fire departments across the region. The Edge of Town barn on the 5200 block of the Baltimore Pike in Littlestown caught fire around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to dispatch reports. Fire departments from Adams, York and Carroll counties were called to the scene.
LITTLESTOWN, PA

