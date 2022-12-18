Read full article on original website
lmcbobcats.com
Stewart's Clutch Shot Gives Men's Basketball Season Sweep over Mars Hill on Monday Night
MARS HILL, N.C. – Jaylin Stewart made the biggest shot of the night for the Lees-McRae men's basketball team after calmly knocking down a mid-range jumper with 3.9 seconds remaining in Monday's contest at Mars Hill for the 69-67 victory. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE: Lees-McRae – 69; Mars Hill...
Pirates’ Brockington commits to Mount Olive
LUMBERTON — Lumberton senior point guard J.B. Brockington has committed to play college basketball at the University of Mount Olive, he
Scots, Dawgs set for 2nd Annual Battle of the Border Alumni Game on Saturday
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — The Second Annual Battle of the Border Alumni Game between basketball alumni from Scotland and Marlboro County high schools will take place on Dec. 24 from the Marlboro County High School gym, which was renovated in November, with doors opening at 11 a.m. Xavier Bines, one...
Lottery wins will lead to happy holidays for two North Carolinians in Fayetteville and Wilson
"I was totally shocked to be frank with you."
Fayetteville man wins the first $700,000 top prize in new lottery game
The man went to lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $497,073, the lottery said.
Robeson County’s Devone Graham seeks title of ‘master distiller’
FAIRMONT — Representing his hometown on a nationally televised show was the epitome of success for Robeson County’s Devone Graham.
St. Pauls woman killed trying to cross Interstate 95 after crash, North Carolina Highway Patrol says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. – A 60-year-old St. Pauls woman was hit and killed Tuesday evening on Interstate 95 near Lumberton after getting out of her vehicle after it crashed and trying to run across the highway, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Erline B. White died at the scene after she was hit by […]
Arctic blast moves into Upstate, Western NC ahead of Christmas
A strong arctic cold front is moving across the United States, which means Christmas in the Upstate and Western North Carolina will feel more like Christmas, just without the snow.
Forecasters: Snow unlikely for Christmas weekend in Robeson County
LUMBERTON — Santa will need to pack an extra pair of thermal underwear when he visits Robeson County Saturday night. Forecast
Rockingham man charged by Laurinburg PD with murder of S.C. victim
LAURINBURG — A Richmond County man is accused of killing a Marlboro County man in Scotland County. According to Capt. Chris Young of the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired with someone being shot at a home on First Street in Laurinburg around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two more charged in Bladenboro assault
BLADEN COUINTY, NC (WWAY) — Two more people face charges in a November assault that left a man in critical condition in Bladen County. According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, two juveniles have been charged with Assault with Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, First Degree Burglary and Robbery with Dangerous Weapon.
Man charged in Captain D’s parking lot murder
ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department on Tuesday charged Camron Kayne Medley with first degree murder for a shooting in the park
WECT
Crews respond to fire at home in Elizabethtown area
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a structure fire in the Elizabethtown area at around 6:08 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Per the report, the Elizabethtown Fire Department, along with the Bladenboro Fire Department, Dublin Fire Department, Clarkton Fire Department and Bladen County EMS responded to the scene, located off of N.C. 242 S.
Gov. Cooper responds after Nazi banner spotted in Moore County; ‘White supremacy and antisemitism will not be tolerated’
VASS, N.C. (WGHP) — The governor has weighed in on a banner emblazoned with Nazi imagery that was found in Moore County over the weekend, just as Hannukah began. Sharing an article posted by WRAL, Gov. Cooper tweeted “Violence and threats against Jewish communities are on the rise all across the world. White supremacy and […]
cbs17
Fayetteville ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ man arrested: police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Another member of the Fayetteville Police Department’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list was arrested on Tuesday, according to police. On Tuesday, members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information that Raequan Alamin Williams was in the area of the 1900 block of Slater Avenue.
WMBF
Troopers identify St. Pauls woman hit, killed on I-95 after being involved in separate crash
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A St. Pauls woman was hit and killed along I-95 near Lumberton after being involved in a separate crash. Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol were called just before 6 p.m. Tuesday to the northbound lanes near mile marker 26. According to First...
Anti-Semitic sign spotted over Moore County highway
An anti-Semitic sign was spotted over a Moore County highway Sunday morning.
Sampson County substitute teacher facing charges for relationship with student
SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. — A substitute teacher in the Sampson County Schools system was charged after an investigation found her to be in a relationship with a student. On Nov. 23, the Sampson County Sheriff's Office got a complaint about an inappropriate relationship between a substitute teacher and a student from the Lakewood District School Resource Officer.
Police investigating accident that left one dead
LAURINBURG — A 74-year-old man was killed Friday evening after a traffic accident. According to Lt. Jeremy White with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of South Main Street and Welch Street around 9:55 p.m. after a traffic accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The...
North Carolina Utilities Commission approves three new solar facilities
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Utilities Commission on Monday approved three applications for construction of solar facilities in Catawba, Scotland and Lenoir counties. Commissioners unanimously approved all three applications with very little discussion during a 10 a.m. hearing in Raleigh on Monday. The approvals included an application from Blackburn Solar to construct a 58 megawatt solar facility in Lincolnton, Catawba County for Duke Energy Carolinas. ...
