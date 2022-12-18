ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. – A 60-year-old St. Pauls woman was hit and killed Tuesday evening on Interstate 95 near Lumberton after getting out of her vehicle after it crashed and trying to run across the highway, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Erline B. White died at the scene after she was hit by […]

LUMBERTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO