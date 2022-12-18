ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banner Elk, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two more charged in Bladenboro assault

BLADEN COUINTY, NC (WWAY) — Two more people face charges in a November assault that left a man in critical condition in Bladen County. According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, two juveniles have been charged with Assault with Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, First Degree Burglary and Robbery with Dangerous Weapon.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Crews respond to fire at home in Elizabethtown area

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a structure fire in the Elizabethtown area at around 6:08 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Per the report, the Elizabethtown Fire Department, along with the Bladenboro Fire Department, Dublin Fire Department, Clarkton Fire Department and Bladen County EMS responded to the scene, located off of N.C. 242 S.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
FOX8 News

Gov. Cooper responds after Nazi banner spotted in Moore County; ‘White supremacy and antisemitism will not be tolerated’

VASS, N.C. (WGHP) — The governor has weighed in on a banner emblazoned with Nazi imagery that was found in Moore County over the weekend, just as Hannukah began. Sharing an article posted by WRAL, Gov. Cooper tweeted “Violence and threats against Jewish communities are on the rise all across the world. White supremacy and […]
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ man arrested: police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Another member of the Fayetteville Police Department’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list was arrested on Tuesday, according to police. On Tuesday, members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information that Raequan Alamin Williams was in the area of the 1900 block of Slater Avenue.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Police investigating accident that left one dead

LAURINBURG — A 74-year-old man was killed Friday evening after a traffic accident. According to Lt. Jeremy White with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of South Main Street and Welch Street around 9:55 p.m. after a traffic accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The...
LAURINBURG, NC
The Center Square

North Carolina Utilities Commission approves three new solar facilities

(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Utilities Commission on Monday approved three applications for construction of solar facilities in Catawba, Scotland and Lenoir counties. Commissioners unanimously approved all three applications with very little discussion during a 10 a.m. hearing in Raleigh on Monday. The approvals included an application from Blackburn Solar to construct a 58 megawatt solar facility in Lincolnton, Catawba County for Duke Energy Carolinas. ...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy