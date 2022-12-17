ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milbank, SD

Santa Makes Early Stop in Milbank

Nearly 100 kids got their chance to whisper their Christmas list in Santa’s ear and take an ‘elfie’ with him at the Milbank Visitors Center on December 7. First Bank and Trust in Milbank and the Milbank Area Chamber sponsored the event. Capture the Moment Photography of Milbank created the photographs.
Maureen Dinter

Maureen Ann Farrell Dinter, age 93, of Milbank, SD, passed away on December 20, 2022, in Aventara Assisted Living Home Memory Care after a relentless struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. Mundwiler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and funeral services will be at a later date. There will be a private burial in the family cemetery at the farm.
Snow today, blowing snow Thursday and Friday (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Millions of Americans have travel plans for the Christmas holiday over the next few days. Most of them will be driving to their holiday destinations, and in some cases, like here in the upper Midwest, travel conditions will not be good at all. In northeastern South Dakota, its...
Prairie Lakes names new director of dialysis

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Prairie Lakes Healthcare System named Jan Hansen as the new Director of Dialysis for the Watertown, Sisseton, and Ortonville Kidney Dialysis Units. Hansen oversees the staff and dialysis services provided by Prairie Lakes. Dialysis is a treatment, often required multiple times per week, that removes waste products and excess fluid from the blood when the kidneys stop working properly.
Denver Air announces, “buy one get one” promotion

WATERTOWN, S.D.–January and February are typically slower months for air travel, but Watertown’s commercial air carrier, Denver Air Connection (DAC), is trying to do something about that. DAC is the commercial airline serving Watertown Regional Airport with non-stop jet flights to Chicago O’Hare and Denver International. They’ve...
Snow, blizzard conditions returning to South Dakota (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–It looks like central and eastern South Dakota will see a second blizzard in as many weeks. Blizzard conditions are expected to develop Wednesday night into Thursday morning and continue into Saturday. KWAT News talked with National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Leak…. As far as snowfall amounts go…
Missing snowmobiler’s body recovered

WAUBAY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The body of a missing Bitter Lake snowmobiler was located in northeastern South Dakota Monday. He is believed to have broken through a patch of thin ice. Sunday evening, the Day County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a snowmobiling incident south of Waubay. The...
Watertown Municipal Utilities raising rates for 2023 (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Inflationary pressures have driven up the cost of a lot of goods and services over the past year, and that includes utility costs. On Tuesday, the Watertown Municipal Utilities Board of Directors met to set their utility rates for 2023. Director of Administration Adam Karst says the cost...
