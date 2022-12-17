ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wwuvikings.com

Morrow Sparks Vikings to 70-69 Win Over HPU

HONOLULU – Junior forward Isaac Morrow sparked the Western Washington University men's basketball game scoring seven of the team's final 10 points in a 70-69 one-point victory over Hawai'i Pacific University Monday afternoon to conclude play in the Hoops in Hawai'i Holiday Classic. WWU snapped its five-game losing streak...
BELLINGHAM, WA
wwuvikings.com

Vikings Game vs. Chaminade Canceled

HONOLULU – Due to health and safety protocols within the Chaminade University women's basketball program, Monday's scheduled game against Western Washington University in the Hoops in Hawai'i Classic has been canceled. The game was scheduled to tip-off at 6:15 pm HT/8:15 pm PT inside the Shark Tank, but was...
BELLINGHAM, WA
goaztecs.com

Aztecs Arrive in Honolulu for Hawai‘i Bowl

HONOLULU -- The San Diego State football team arrived safely to Honolulu on Monday, kicking off the Hawai'i Bowl week. After a morning walk through on the SDSU campus, the team departed for the Aloha State around 10 a.m. PST. The Aztecs arrived to Honolulu around 2:30 p.m. HST and each member of the traveling party received leis, before departing for the team hotel.
SAN DIEGO, CA
247Sports

D.J. Uiagalelei transfer portal intel: 'Smoke' around Hawaii in pursuit of Clemson QB

Former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is still weighing his options in the transfer portal, but the former five-star recently received a 247Sports Crystal Ball projection to Hawaii, who would love to land the ACC signal caller. 247Sports transfer portal insider Chris Hummer shared intel on possible Uiagalelei to Hawaii rumblings on Signing Day.
CLEMSON, SC
azdesertswarm.com

Early Signing Profile: 3-star safety Gavin Hunter signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees. Read on below for the profile of 3-star safety Gavin Hunter. Basic Information. Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 190 pounds. High School: Mililani High School. Hometown: Mililani,...
TUCSON, AZ
KITV.com

Family, friends mourn woman killed in Hawaii shark attack

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Family and friends are mourning a Bellingham, Washington, woman who died in an apparent shark attack during a Hawaii vacation earlier this month. Kristine Allen, 60, vanished Dec. 8 while snorkeling as a large shark was seen cruising the waters near Keawakapu Point in south Maui, her husband Blake Allen told The Bellingham Herald.
BELLINGHAM, WA
KHON2

Fishing not allowed near Waikiki-Diamond Head in 2023

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In order to give fish a break, the area near Diamond Head will be closed to fishing starting Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023. According to DLNR, the area affected includes, “nearshore waters between the ‘Ewa wall of the Waikīkī War Memorial Natatorium and the Diamond Head Lighthouse, from the high-water mark […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Kona Storm threat shifts east toward Maui County, Big Island

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Heavy rains and strong winds pushed through Kauai and Oahu earlier Monday. Winds gusted over 50 mph as squalls raced through the islands at 50-55 mph. Rainfall rates of 1-3 inches per hour fell with the fast moving thunderstorm cells. Severe weather affecting flights at Daniel K....
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Flying Magazine

The Unique Approach to Honolulu’s LDA RWY 26L (PHNL)

Planning a little flying around Honolulu, Hawai‘i? Following along like the aviation dork I am on an airline flight, as you check out the approach plates the crew might be using; or just looking for a busy approach to test your knowledge? You might run across the LDA approach to Runway 26L at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (PHNL). It’s an approach plate with lots going on—but don’t forget to look ahead if you break out high enough, as you’ll be aimed at the historic grounds of Pearl Harbor, before you follow the flashing lights on in to Runway 26L.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

'Be alert' | Meteorologists urge caution amid stormy weather in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- From Kaneohe to Waimanalo, Oahu's windward side saw strong winds Monday, leading to downed power lines along Kalanianaole Highway and slanted utility poles along Kamehameha Highway. Honolulu city officials released a preliminary accounting of storm damage that city crews have been called out to on Oahu. Downed...
HONOLULU, HI
police1.com

Recruit numbers set to exceed retirements for Honolulu police

HONOLULU, Hawaii — The number of recruits working their way through the Honolulu Police Department's training regimen is on pace to exceed the number of officers retiring this year as the department works to fill 375 vacancies. The number of recruits working their way through the Honolulu Police Department's...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Stronger winds, thunderstorms, slight chance of hail expected

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii had breezy conditions and quite a bit of rain through Sunday but unfortunately, the worst of this storm is yet to come. The bad weather will continue as a strong cold front will pass over the island chain causing widespread rain, which will be heavy at times, with thunderstorms and high […]
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy