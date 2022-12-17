Read full article on original website
wwuvikings.com
Morrow Sparks Vikings to 70-69 Win Over HPU
HONOLULU – Junior forward Isaac Morrow sparked the Western Washington University men's basketball game scoring seven of the team's final 10 points in a 70-69 one-point victory over Hawai'i Pacific University Monday afternoon to conclude play in the Hoops in Hawai'i Holiday Classic. WWU snapped its five-game losing streak...
wwuvikings.com
Vikings Game vs. Chaminade Canceled
HONOLULU – Due to health and safety protocols within the Chaminade University women's basketball program, Monday's scheduled game against Western Washington University in the Hoops in Hawai'i Classic has been canceled. The game was scheduled to tip-off at 6:15 pm HT/8:15 pm PT inside the Shark Tank, but was...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Middle Tennessee, San Diego State arrive in Honolulu for 2022 Hawaii Bowl
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Bowl kicked off its festivities this morning with the two teams — Middle Tennessee and San Diego State — meeting face-to-face for the first time as the countdown to kickoff begins. Aztecs head coach Brady Hoke and players Alama Uluave and Seyddrick Lakalaka...
Kahuku football ends 2022 with national ranking
Kahuku finished ranked No. 25 in the final MaxPreps Top 25.
247Sports
D.J. Uiagalelei transfer: Hawaii has 'legitimate smoke' among ex-Clemson football QB's portal options
D.J. Uiagalelei's transfer took a notable turn this week when Warrior Sports Network's Jackson Moore entered a 247Sports Crystal Ball for the former Clemson quarterback to sign with Hawaii. There is "legitimate smoke" for the Rainbow Warriors, 247Sports' Chris Hummer explained Wednesday on the network's Signing Day show. "Yeah, I...
goaztecs.com
Aztecs Arrive in Honolulu for Hawai‘i Bowl
HONOLULU -- The San Diego State football team arrived safely to Honolulu on Monday, kicking off the Hawai'i Bowl week. After a morning walk through on the SDSU campus, the team departed for the Aloha State around 10 a.m. PST. The Aztecs arrived to Honolulu around 2:30 p.m. HST and each member of the traveling party received leis, before departing for the team hotel.
247Sports
D.J. Uiagalelei transfer portal intel: 'Smoke' around Hawaii in pursuit of Clemson QB
Former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is still weighing his options in the transfer portal, but the former five-star recently received a 247Sports Crystal Ball projection to Hawaii, who would love to land the ACC signal caller. 247Sports transfer portal insider Chris Hummer shared intel on possible Uiagalelei to Hawaii rumblings on Signing Day.
azdesertswarm.com
Early Signing Profile: 3-star safety Gavin Hunter signs with Arizona
The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees. Read on below for the profile of 3-star safety Gavin Hunter. Basic Information. Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 190 pounds. High School: Mililani High School. Hometown: Mililani,...
KITV.com
Family, friends mourn woman killed in Hawaii shark attack
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Family and friends are mourning a Bellingham, Washington, woman who died in an apparent shark attack during a Hawaii vacation earlier this month. Kristine Allen, 60, vanished Dec. 8 while snorkeling as a large shark was seen cruising the waters near Keawakapu Point in south Maui, her husband Blake Allen told The Bellingham Herald.
Fishing not allowed near Waikiki-Diamond Head in 2023
HONOLULU (KHON2) — In order to give fish a break, the area near Diamond Head will be closed to fishing starting Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023. According to DLNR, the area affected includes, “nearshore waters between the ‘Ewa wall of the Waikīkī War Memorial Natatorium and the Diamond Head Lighthouse, from the high-water mark […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian Air CEO apologizes to frustrated passengers as strong winter storm threatens more delays
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re getting on a jet plane this holiday season, pack your patience. Travelers in Hawaii and nationally are encountering mounting delays and cancelations in the wake of a winter storm that impacted the state and as a “bomb cyclone” threatens extreme cold across much of the mainland.
Hawaii airport parking lots approaching capacity
Typically, the week leading up to Christmas is one of the busiest times to travel by planes, trains or cars.
Kalaniana’ole Beach Park gets 1st tsunami hazard signs
Coastal areas are susceptible to tsunamis. In the case of Hawai'i, our islands are surrounded by coastal areas, making tsunami preparedness essential.
KITV.com
Kona Storm threat shifts east toward Maui County, Big Island
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Heavy rains and strong winds pushed through Kauai and Oahu earlier Monday. Winds gusted over 50 mph as squalls raced through the islands at 50-55 mph. Rainfall rates of 1-3 inches per hour fell with the fast moving thunderstorm cells. Severe weather affecting flights at Daniel K....
Flying Magazine
The Unique Approach to Honolulu’s LDA RWY 26L (PHNL)
Planning a little flying around Honolulu, Hawai‘i? Following along like the aviation dork I am on an airline flight, as you check out the approach plates the crew might be using; or just looking for a busy approach to test your knowledge? You might run across the LDA approach to Runway 26L at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (PHNL). It’s an approach plate with lots going on—but don’t forget to look ahead if you break out high enough, as you’ll be aimed at the historic grounds of Pearl Harbor, before you follow the flashing lights on in to Runway 26L.
KITV.com
'Be alert' | Meteorologists urge caution amid stormy weather in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- From Kaneohe to Waimanalo, Oahu's windward side saw strong winds Monday, leading to downed power lines along Kalanianaole Highway and slanted utility poles along Kamehameha Highway. Honolulu city officials released a preliminary accounting of storm damage that city crews have been called out to on Oahu. Downed...
Comedian Bill Maher coming to Oahu, Maui
KHON spoke to Maher and he said that he makes New Year's Eve in Hawaii a tradition for the past 12 years because it's one of his favorite places to perform.
36 passengers treated after severe turbulence on Hawaiian Airlines flight
According to EMS, the call came in at 11:06 a.m. about a Hawaiian Airlines flight coming from Phoenix, Arizona.
police1.com
Recruit numbers set to exceed retirements for Honolulu police
HONOLULU, Hawaii — The number of recruits working their way through the Honolulu Police Department's training regimen is on pace to exceed the number of officers retiring this year as the department works to fill 375 vacancies. The number of recruits working their way through the Honolulu Police Department's...
Stronger winds, thunderstorms, slight chance of hail expected
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii had breezy conditions and quite a bit of rain through Sunday but unfortunately, the worst of this storm is yet to come. The bad weather will continue as a strong cold front will pass over the island chain causing widespread rain, which will be heavy at times, with thunderstorms and high […]
