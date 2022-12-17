ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dec. 20—WILLIMANTIC — Willimantic Police are currently investigating several complaints filed by Mansfield resident Daniel Kokoszka, who claims Willimantic officers violated his first amendment rights on several occasions. Kokoszka has recorded many of his interactions with police in Willimantic and other departments across the state, including some in which he was arrested.
