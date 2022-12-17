ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Louisiana takes inaugural Bayou Border Battle over Texas

LAKE CHARLES, La. — The inaugural Bayou Border Battle is in the books with Louisiana winning six of the ten matchups with Texas. While the Lone Star State didn't capture bragging rights, both Beaumont United and Hardin-Jefferson dominated their opponents from the Pelican State on Day 2. The Timberwolves...
LOUISIANA STATE
Holiday hoops in full swing across Southeast Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas — While many schools are already out for the holiday break, area basketball teams are still staying busy. Check back throughout the week for scores and highlights. HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL. MONDAY. BAYOU BORDER BATTLE. #3 (DV) Fairview (LA) 70 #16 (3A) Orangefield 64. #10 (DI) Sulphur...
TEXAS STATE

