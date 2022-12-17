Read full article on original website
12newsnow.com
Texas’ largest power plant ‘in really good shape’ ahead of arctic blast, expert says
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Daryl Miller’s first week on the job as general manager of NRG’s flagship power plant was nearly two years ago—right when a historic winter storm plunged millions of Texans into the dark. A lot has happened since then. “We’ve taken our...
Louisiana takes inaugural Bayou Border Battle over Texas
LAKE CHARLES, La. — The inaugural Bayou Border Battle is in the books with Louisiana winning six of the ten matchups with Texas. While the Lone Star State didn't capture bragging rights, both Beaumont United and Hardin-Jefferson dominated their opponents from the Pelican State on Day 2. The Timberwolves...
Holiday hoops in full swing across Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — While many schools are already out for the holiday break, area basketball teams are still staying busy. Check back throughout the week for scores and highlights. HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL. MONDAY. BAYOU BORDER BATTLE. #3 (DV) Fairview (LA) 70 #16 (3A) Orangefield 64. #10 (DI) Sulphur...
After Uvalde shooting, Texas senators recommend better mental health care access and school security
UVALDE, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Texas Tribune. A special Texas Senate committee that convened in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting made on Wednesday a series of policy recommendations regarding school and gun safety, mental health, social media and police training. In an 88-page...
April sentencing hearing set for woman guilty in connection to Vanessa Guillen's disappearance, murder
WACO, Texas — The sentencing hearing for Cecily Aguilar was set for April 5, according to a new court document obtained by 6 News on Monday. The hearing is set to happen at 9 a.m. in a federal courthouse in Downtown Waco. This news comes after Aguilar pleaded guilty...
