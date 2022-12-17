Read full article on original website
Devouring tasty noodles at new Uzbek restaurant Cafe Alif
👋 Hey, it's your pal Monica. About 30 years ago, I lived in Uzbekistan for 15 months and fell in love with Uzbek food. So I was pretty excited to hear that Uighur/Uzbek restaurant Cafe Alif recently opened on Devon, and I hightailed it over to try the hearty winter-friendly food. The best bite(s): I'm a big fan of hand stretched lagman noodles that, here, come out delicious, springy and bathed in a rich beef stew ($21). Equally tasty is Cafe Alif's plov, a sticky pilaf studded with carrots, onions and more beef ($19.50). The accompanying tomato and onion salad offers a perfect foil. Plov at Cafe Alif in West Ridge. Photo: Monica Eng/AxiosYes, but: The bland pelmeni and Turkish breakfast, which turns out to be Kraft-like singles of cheese and pickles, is a must miss.
Top chef shares time and money saving Christmas dinner tips
Christmas, with all its glitz, merriment, socialising and festive bangers on repeat is a season of excess - not ideal when we're caught up in the biggest cost of living crisis for decades. But while the constant churn of consumerism can be overwhelming, there is another aspect of Christmas that...
Today’s Taste: Mediterranean Breakfast Bake
The perfect dish to share on holiday mornings! This Mediterranean Breakfast Bake is filled with veggies, tasty flavor, and fluffy biscuits. Easy to make ahead of time and reheat in the morning for your family to share. Here’s how to make it:. INGREDIENTS:. 10 eggs. ½ cup heavy whipping...
Chicken Pot Pie Soup, a simple comfort food
I love chicken pot pies and this chicken pot pie soup is easy to make and is so thick and creamy which makes it the perfect, delicious cold weather comfort food. 1/2 lb. of small russet or yellow potatoes, peeled and chopped in cubes.
Homemade Fettuccine Alfredo, a pasta favorite
Fettuccine alfredo is one of my favorites pasta dishes to make. Alfredo sauce is a delicious, rich and creamy white sauce, made from scratch that is so versatile. You can eat it alone or mixed with grilled chicken or shrimp. It can also be used a dipping sauce for breadsticks or on pizza as well.
‘Top Chef’-Inspired Kitchen Essentials to Gift This Year
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. If someone in your life has been following the cheftestants of “Top Chef” through Houston, Texas this past season, which wrapped in June, then they’ve likely found themselves inspired to recreate the worldly meals featured in the hit Bravo series. But anyone who’s tried to cook up a dish that is Padma Lakshmi-approved also knows that the right kitchen gear is absolutely necessary. The extraordinary display on cooking shows such as “Top Chef” and “Selena + Chef” (which ended its fifth...
3 sweet and savoury Italian baking recipes
This tear-and-share traybake makes a great and always welcome addition to an informal dinner buffet, a picnic or a kids’ birthday party,” says Giuseppe Dell’Anno, winner of The Great British Bake Off 2021.“Common fillings include the usual tomato sauce, mozzarella and often ham; however, this recipe uses one of my favourite combinations based on ripe red sweet peppers and onions.”Rotoli di pizza ai peperoniServes: 20Ingredients:For the dough:450g strong bread flour3 tsp dry yeast2 tsp caster or granulated sugar250g lukewarm water3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil2 tsp saltFor the filling:350g red sweet peppers (about 3 medium peppers)100g red onion (about 1...
Recipes from Luvafoodie
Luvafoodie Founder and CEO Michelle Mazzara shared these recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers. Luvafoodie Smoke House Lovers Candied BaconIngredients:1 lb. bacon2 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke House Lovers Spice2 tbsp. Brown Sugar1 tbsp. olive oilDirections: Preheat oven to 380 degrees 1. Drizzle olive oil on baking sheet.2. Arrange bacon on baking sheet3. In a small bowl mix together brown sugar and Luvafoodie Smoke House spice.4. Sprinkle brown sugar and spice mixture over bacon strips.5. Bake in oven until brown and crisp, about 15 minutesServe with breakfast and brunch!Luvafoodie Apple Cider MimosaIngredients:1 package Luvafoodie Mulled Spice Mix1 gallon of apple cider1 bottle of...
Winter Tortellini Soup
Soups are a still a great way to feed your family a healthy, hearty and inexpensive meal. And who can turn down and hot bowl of soup after a cold winters day? Add a roll or a piece of delicious corn bread and you will be nothing less than a rock star! For the night that is. Our Winter Tortellini Soup packs lots of fiber and is sure to fill bellies to the brim!Melt butter in pan and fry carrots and shallots on medium heat for 5 minutes. Add vegetable stock, tomatoes and let simmer for 10 minutes. Add frozen vegetable and bring to boil. Reduce heat and add tortellini until the pasta is cooked through, approximately 3 min. Garnish with cheese and serve to a happy and hungry family.Ingredients.
Pasta Dishes: Asiago Tortellini Alfredo With Grilled Chicken, A Family Favorite
Asiago Tortelloni Alfredo With Grilled ChickenPhoto bysimplyhomecooked.com. Here is an easy, complete dinner idea using pre grilled/cooked chicken. This recipe only takes 30 minutes to prepare. All you need is a green salad and some crusty Italian bread and you have a delicious meal. Inspiration for this recipe is from Simply Home Cooked and their Asiago Tortelloni Alfredo.
Boston Market Holiday Meals 2022 & Catering
Boston Market is offering Heat & Serve holiday meals that are fully cooked, complete meals so they’re ready when you are. Just pick up at restaurant, take home, heat up and serve. There are also a la carte options. Some of the options include:. Complete Spiral-Sliced Ham for 12...
