Read full article on original website
Related
Bay Area student-athlete dies in snowstorm
"Bryant always put others before him and made sure everyone felt included."
sfstandard.com
College Basketball’s Most Controversial Program Visits SF This Week
No college basketball team has made more negative headlines than the Hartford Hawks over the past year, and they’ll be in San Francisco this week. The Hawks, who will face the USF Dons at 6 p.m. on Thursday night, haven’t been embroiled in any criminal cases or had players implicated in cheating or gambling scandals. It’s the university’s upcoming move from Division I to Division III, and the fallout surrounding it, that has made the school one of the most infamous in the nation.
154-year-old Holy Names University in Oakland closing next year, officials say
"The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated and exacerbated existing challenges, and disproportionately impacted the students HNU serves."
Building Design & Construction
Bay Area school district builds 59 affordable apartments for faculty and staff
In what may be a first in the U.S., 122 new affordable apartments at 705 Serramonte, Daly City, Calif., were set aside for faculty and staff at Jefferson Union High School District. The three-story structure provides 59 one-bedroom, 56 two-bedroom, and seven three-bedroom units. The Bay Area has one of...
Beloved Bay Area summer camp saved after $10M agreement
A nearly $10 million agreement forged between the YMCA of San Francisco and the Sempervirens Fund, the state's oldest land trust, has ensured the permanent protection of the Y's historic youth summer camp and the rare old-growth redwoods around it. The deal was finalized Monday, with Sempervirens completing the purchase at a total of $9.625 million for the 920-acre parcel, plus the costs of management for the next 20 years. The funds will go toward restoring waterways, vegetation management, invasive species control and upgrades to...
Poets and Quants
2 Storied B-Schools Merge In The San Francisco Bay Area
Presidio Graduate School – a small, private business school focused on social justice and environmental sustainability – announced this month that it will merge with the University of Redlands in southern California. Presidio’s programs will be housed at the Redland’s Marin Campus in the San Francisco Bay area beginning in summer 2023.
154-year-old California university to close next year
OAKLAND, Calif. — A 154-year-old Northern California university said Monday it plans to close its doors for good next year as it struggles with declining enrollment, rising operational costs and financial trouble brought on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Holy Names University in Oakland, which opened in 1868, announced in...
These are the two sites Oakland Roots are considering for their new home
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Roots soccer team and its adjacent women’s team, the Oakland Soul, have narrowed down their search for their next home stadium to two locations, the teams announced Tuesday. Currently, both teams play at the sporting field at Laney College near Lake Merritt in Oakland, but with growing interest and […]
Marufuku Ramen Is Expanding to Cupertino
The "authentic Hakata-style Tonkotsu ramen restaurant" chain is opening a new location at 19772 Stevens Creek Boulevard.
3.1 magnitude earthquake shakes East Bay
Following the large earthquake in Humboldt County Tuesday morning, a 3.1 magnitude quake shook the East Bay Wednesday morning, the USGS reported.
SF shelter-in-place lifted after downed power line
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A shelter-in-place was issued in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon after high-voltage wires went down, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management tweeted at 4:37 p.m. Emergency crews responded to the scene and the order was since lifted. The shelter-in-place was called for Hearst Avenue between Baden Street and Circular Avenue. Anyone […]
How to score the best 2023 cruise deal out of San Francisco
Book now for the best deals on cruises to Alaska, Mexico and more.
hoodline.com
ACRE Kitchen & Bar is now serving up two separate vibes in the former Oliveto space
After months of renovating, ACRE Kitchen & Bar has finally opened inside a two-story space at Oakland’s Market Hall just steps from the Rockridge BART Station. The restaurant used to be home to the beloved Italian restaurant Oliveto, which closed in April following an extended goodbye. ACRE held its grand opening on December 19th, dishing out Mediterranean-influenced menu items that feature fresh California ingredients.
sfstandard.com
Just One Bay Area City is Pro-Housing So Far, State Says
California’s nice list of cities that are “pro-housing” just got updated, and so far, Oakland is the only Bay Area city to make the cut. The East Bay city joins Citrus Heights, Fontana, West Sacramento, San Diego and Roseville—plus Sacramento, which was added in February—to the list of jurisdictions that can get priority for state housing and transportation funding because of their housing-friendly policies.
foodieflashpacker.com
6 Must-Try Fine Dining Restaurants in San Francisco | SF Fine Dining
San Francisco has a dining scene as vibrant as the city itself. This city offers something for every palate, but in this article, we are going to whet your appetite with some of the city’s finest. These fine-dining restaurants are as architecturally stunning as the food they serve. Each...
Eater
These Four Restaurants and Bars Just Became Legacy Businesses in San Francisco
On Monday, December 19, the San Francisco Small Business Commission added 10 new businesses to its Legacy Business Registry. Four of those are restaurants and bars, including the city’s most famous topless bar the Condor. The other three additions are New Lun Ting Café in Chinatown, Royal Bakery in the Excelsior, and Peking Restaurant in the Sunset District. Legacy businesses must, according to the commission, contribute to the neighborhood’s “history and/or identity” and have operated for 30 years or more.
Why it looks so gross outside in the SF Bay Area today
A bleak, brownish haze lingered over the Bay Area on Monday, obscuring the San Francisco skyline and adding to the gloom on a day also marked by unusually cold temperatures.
Historic SF hotel and restaurant finds new owner
Leading up to the pandemic, the Huntington Hotel and its combined restaurant The Big 4 occupied a grand legacy atop Nob Hill in San Francisco. Movie stars from across the 20th Century were common faces in the foyer and the dimly-lit bar was a chance for regular San Franciscans to mingle with other echelons of class and wealth. “The Big 4 had the perfect balance: You could walk in from the street into a piano bar,” recalled a regular. “It was pitch-black in there; I used to say it was always midnight at The Big 4.” Then the bell tolled in March 2020, forcing the closure of both the hotel and restaurant. Peering into its disheveled doors on a recent morning, only dust and memories lingered in the building.
techaiapp.com
6 Reasons to Make Hotel Drisco Your San Francisco Hospitality Choice
Amidst the pristine streets and stately homes of tony Pacific Heights hides San Francisco’s number one hotel choice. The elegant Hotel Drisco, housed in a historic 1903 Edwardian building at Pacific and Broderick, blends seamlessly with the gracious mansions that surround it. Its exclusive location, relaxed residential atmosphere, and luxurious amenities make it the hotel choice for those desiring a quintessential San Francisco neighborhood experience. Removed from the characteristic hustle and bustle illustrative of the city’s other first-class lodging options, Hotel Drisco is a favorite amongst visiting dignitaries, glitterati seeking a bit of privacy, and neighbors who consider it a hospitable extension of their own homes—a welcoming and sumptuous annex in which to house overflow guests.
cupertinotoday.com
Bay Area Health Officials Issue New COVID and Flu Guidance Ahead of Holidays
Health officers across all nine Bay Area counties issued a rare joint release urging residents to take action to stay healthy this holiday season amid surges of COVID-19, flu, and RSV. According to the release, health officers from the Counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, Santa Clara, Santa...
Comments / 0