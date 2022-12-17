ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, CA

Comments / 0

Related
sfstandard.com

College Basketball’s Most Controversial Program Visits SF This Week

No college basketball team has made more negative headlines than the Hartford Hawks over the past year, and they’ll be in San Francisco this week. The Hawks, who will face the USF Dons at 6 p.m. on Thursday night, haven’t been embroiled in any criminal cases or had players implicated in cheating or gambling scandals. It’s the university’s upcoming move from Division I to Division III, and the fallout surrounding it, that has made the school one of the most infamous in the nation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Beloved Bay Area summer camp saved after $10M agreement

A nearly $10 million agreement forged between the YMCA of San Francisco and the Sempervirens Fund, the state's oldest land trust, has ensured the permanent protection of the Y's historic youth summer camp and the rare old-growth redwoods around it. The deal was finalized Monday, with Sempervirens completing the purchase at a total of $9.625 million for the 920-acre parcel, plus the costs of management for the next 20 years. The funds will go toward restoring waterways, vegetation management, invasive species control and upgrades to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Poets and Quants

2 Storied B-Schools Merge In The San Francisco Bay Area

Presidio Graduate School – a small, private business school focused on social justice and environmental sustainability – announced this month that it will merge with the University of Redlands in southern California. Presidio’s programs will be housed at the Redland’s Marin Campus in the San Francisco Bay area beginning in summer 2023.
REDLANDS, CA
ABC10

154-year-old California university to close next year

OAKLAND, Calif. — A 154-year-old Northern California university said Monday it plans to close its doors for good next year as it struggles with declining enrollment, rising operational costs and financial trouble brought on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Holy Names University in Oakland, which opened in 1868, announced in...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

These are the two sites Oakland Roots are considering for their new home

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Roots soccer team and its adjacent women’s team, the Oakland Soul, have narrowed down their search for their next home stadium to two locations, the teams announced Tuesday. Currently, both teams play at the sporting field at Laney College near Lake Merritt in Oakland, but with growing interest and […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

SF shelter-in-place lifted after downed power line

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A shelter-in-place was issued in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon after high-voltage wires went down, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management tweeted at 4:37 p.m. Emergency crews responded to the scene and the order was since lifted. The shelter-in-place was called for Hearst Avenue between Baden Street and Circular Avenue. Anyone […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

ACRE Kitchen & Bar is now serving up two separate vibes in the former Oliveto space

After months of renovating, ACRE Kitchen & Bar has finally opened inside a two-story space at Oakland’s Market Hall just steps from the Rockridge BART Station. The restaurant used to be home to the beloved Italian restaurant Oliveto, which closed in April following an extended goodbye. ACRE held its grand opening on December 19th, dishing out Mediterranean-influenced menu items that feature fresh California ingredients.
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Just One Bay Area City is Pro-Housing So Far, State Says

California’s nice list of cities that are “pro-housing” just got updated, and so far, Oakland is the only Bay Area city to make the cut. The East Bay city joins Citrus Heights, Fontana, West Sacramento, San Diego and Roseville—plus Sacramento, which was added in February—to the list of jurisdictions that can get priority for state housing and transportation funding because of their housing-friendly policies.
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

These Four Restaurants and Bars Just Became Legacy Businesses in San Francisco

On Monday, December 19, the San Francisco Small Business Commission added 10 new businesses to its Legacy Business Registry. Four of those are restaurants and bars, including the city’s most famous topless bar the Condor. The other three additions are New Lun Ting Café in Chinatown, Royal Bakery in the Excelsior, and Peking Restaurant in the Sunset District. Legacy businesses must, according to the commission, contribute to the neighborhood’s “history and/or identity” and have operated for 30 years or more.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Historic SF hotel and restaurant finds new owner

Leading up to the pandemic, the Huntington Hotel and its combined restaurant The Big 4 occupied a grand legacy atop Nob Hill in San Francisco.  Movie stars from across the 20th Century were common faces in the foyer and the dimly-lit bar was a chance for regular San Franciscans to mingle with other echelons of class and wealth. “The Big 4 had the perfect balance: You could walk in from the street into a piano bar,” recalled a regular. “It was pitch-black in there; I used to say it was always midnight at The Big 4.” Then the bell tolled in March 2020, forcing the closure of both the hotel and restaurant. Peering into its disheveled doors on a recent morning, only dust and memories lingered in the building.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
techaiapp.com

6 Reasons to Make Hotel Drisco Your San Francisco Hospitality Choice

Amidst the pristine streets and stately homes of tony Pacific Heights hides San Francisco’s number one hotel choice. The elegant Hotel Drisco, housed in a historic 1903 Edwardian building at Pacific and Broderick, blends seamlessly with the gracious mansions that surround it. Its exclusive location, relaxed residential atmosphere, and luxurious amenities make it the hotel choice for those desiring a quintessential San Francisco neighborhood experience. Removed from the characteristic hustle and bustle illustrative of the city’s other first-class lodging options, Hotel Drisco is a favorite amongst visiting dignitaries, glitterati seeking a bit of privacy, and neighbors who consider it a hospitable extension of their own homes—a welcoming and sumptuous annex in which to house overflow guests.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy