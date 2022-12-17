LINCOLN, Neb. – In a first-time experience at Pinnacle Bank Arena for the Concordia University Men’s Basketball program, Noah Schutte and the Bulldogs went toe-to-toe with fifth-ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan University. Concordia led by as many as five points in the second half but could not overcome the Eagles’ sizeable advantage in points in the paint (56-34). The visitors from Bartlesville came out on top, 79-74, on the home hardwood of the Cornhuskers on Tuesday (Dec. 20) afternoon. This was the first of three games set to be played at the Battle in the Vault.

SEWARD, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO