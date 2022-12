The Cougars put up 53 points in first half while holding Rushville to 23 points. Greenfield shot 11-24 from deep and 32-56 overall. GC was lead in scoring by Dylan Moles and Braylon Mullins with 20 points each. Owen Anderson was also in double figures with 13 points while adding 4 assists and 3 steals. Will DeJarnett had 6 points and a team high 5 rebounds. The Cougars had a total of 10 players in the scoring column. Additional scorers were Tyler Kerkhof (5), Jake Hinton (4), Dylan Nance (4), Braden Robertson (3), Boston Willard (3), and Nathan Gasparrini (2).

GREENFIELD, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO