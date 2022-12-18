Read full article on original website
Discover the Coldest Place in Nevada
If there’s one state that offers residents and visitors steady weather, it has to be Nevada. Temperatures are stable in the Silver State for most of the year, with a good dose of sunshine, relatively low humidity, and low precipitation. However, the story is not the same everywhere in Nevada. Some parts of the state can get frigidly cold. We’re talking as low as 28.5°F on some days! Located about 77 miles east of Eureka, NV, Ely is the coldest place in Nevada and, in fact, one of the coldest cities in the contiguous United States. This post details some interesting facts about Ely, including the history, population, and wildlife of this mountain city.
11 Must-See Birds In New Jersey
New Jersey boasts of hosting some of the rarest, quirkiest, and most enchanting birds in the eastern United States. Its wide range of habitable regions such as the woodlands, forests, meadows, mangroves, and the Atlantic Ocean ensures a distribution of birds who either live and breed in New Jersey throughout the year or migrate to and from the state. This is what makes The Garden State a hot venue for birdwatchers to feast their eyes on the avian fauna. Here are some of the many interesting birds to look out for in New Jersey.
Chanterelle Mushrooms: A Complete Guide
Chanterelle mushrooms may not be the most common cooking mushroom that you’ll find at the grocery store, but that doesn’t mean that these beautiful and meaty fungi aren’t absolutely delicious and safe to eat. In fact, foraging and harvesting chanterelle mushrooms are enjoyable and simple! Finding them in the wild is a true pleasure and they are tons of fun to cook and eat.
The 6 Best Pet Tech Products on Chewy Today
This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Key Points. The best overall pet tech product today is the UCD605 dog camera. Explore products like treat-dispensing cameras, air...
Which Living Animals Are Closely Related to Dinosaurs Today?
Of all the many things humans did not get the chance to experience, both living and nonliving, dinosaurs are some of the most fascinating. However, there are still some animals currently existing that are closely related to these extinct creatures. Keep reading to find out about some of these animals.
Types of Bolete Mushrooms
The wonderful, strange world of boletes contains several types of bolete mushrooms in the Boletaceae family. These spongy, greasy mushrooms contain many good edibles, and many more edibles that won’t harm you, but definitely don’t delight the palate. In this guide, we’ll cover common features of the bolete...
See What Happens When a Man Stumbles Upon a Mountain Lion’s Secret Home
See What Happens When a Man Stumbles Upon a Mountain Lion’s Secret Home. Many animals are adept at utilizing things that we humans leave in the natural environment. Here we see what happened when a mountain lion came across a disused corrugated pipe!. Mountain Lion Making a Home. This...
Meet the Huge Ancient Turtles That Used To Roam Earth
The extinction process that wiped many animals off the earth affected some other animals differently. Although many species went extinct, a lot more evolved to fit into their new habitats, diets, and overall lifestyle. One such animal that evolved was the turtle. Turtles that existed millions of years ago are nothing like the ones that exist today. Although there are a lot of differences between those turtles and the ones that are still living, the most noticeable one is their size. The turtles that existed eons ago were so much bigger than the ones that currently exist, and they fell into different species as there were several types of these huge turtles. This article will discuss some of these huge turtles and random facts about them.
Watch ‘Maximus’ – The Giant Crocodile Dominate His Competition and Steal Their Dinner
Watch 'Maximus' - The Giant Crocodile Dominate His Competition and Steal Their Dinner. This video starts with footage of a dust devil spinning against a mountainous backdrop. It has a strong base as it swirls loudly and moves across the screen to the right. Then, the video cuts to a scene of trees and dry brush against a blue sky with a few billowy clouds interspersed throughout.
Watch This Guy Ride North America’s Northernmost Train Through Alaska
Watch This Guy Ride North America's Northernmost Train Through Alaska. Have you ever dreamed of riding a train through some of the most remote and beautiful wilderness in the United States? That’s just what Mike, better known as YouTuber DownieLive, did in this video. In the last of his travel vlog series on train travel, he and a couple of friends rode to North America’s most northern train station in Fairbanks, Alaska. Their experience will have you checking your calendar and ticket prices to plan your trip to Alaska!
Meet the 3,000-Pound Hippo With Fangs That Once Roamed Earth
As one of the largest living semi-aquatic mammals, hippopotamuses are fascinating creatures. Their name is derived from Greek, meaning “river horse,” describing their love for aquatic habitats. Despite their appearance, and to the surprise of many, hippopotamuses and whales are closely related through a common ancestor that existed roughly 54 million years ago. Hippopotamuses were originally common throughout Europe and Asia but are now only found in Africa. These large animals enjoy spending their time in grasslands where they can feed abundantly as herbivores.
Watch a Rare, White Peacock Strut Its Stuff and Pose for a Photographer
Watch a Rare, White Peacock Strut Its Stuff and Pose for a Photographer. Everything about this video is beautiful. The setting next to a glorious Italian lake, the lovely gardens and the most gorgeous white peacock. It’s no wonder that there is a photographer trying to capture the image – and this bird is perfectly happy to pose. When you are this stunning, why wouldn’t you?
Discover All Types Of Wren Birds
The wrens are a family of brown passerines predominately from the New World (the Americas). Most species are inconspicuous and blend with their environments, and have short barred wings. These birds are loud and known for holding their tails in upright positions, especially when foraging. This article uncovers all types of wren birds, including how to identify them and where they live.
See Inside The ONLY Train That Goes To The Grand Canyon
Did you know you can take a train to the Grand Canyon? In this video Mike Downie, better known as YouTuber DownieLive, continues his journey across the continent. He travels from the southernmost to the northernmost train station in America. But his bucket-list trip on the Grand Canyon Railway doesn’t end quite the way he expects.
