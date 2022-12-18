The extinction process that wiped many animals off the earth affected some other animals differently. Although many species went extinct, a lot more evolved to fit into their new habitats, diets, and overall lifestyle. One such animal that evolved was the turtle. Turtles that existed millions of years ago are nothing like the ones that exist today. Although there are a lot of differences between those turtles and the ones that are still living, the most noticeable one is their size. The turtles that existed eons ago were so much bigger than the ones that currently exist, and they fell into different species as there were several types of these huge turtles. This article will discuss some of these huge turtles and random facts about them.

