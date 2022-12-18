Read full article on original website
Louisiana Football Signs 22 On National Signing Day
Louisiana Football Signs 22 On National Signing Day. St. Martinville WR Harvey Broussard among the new additions.
iheart.com
The Best Louisiana Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
Louisiana is home to some of the country's best restaurants, and many have earned a national shoutout from Guy Fieri on his hit show Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives. However, one stands out among the rest. Turkey and the Wolf, in New Orleans, is among the best restaurants featured on the...
Louisiana ticket wins $1 million in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, jackpot grows to $510 million after no winners
The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of the year will have its next drawing on Friday evening.
Arctic freeze expected to reduce crawfish numbers
NEW ORLEANS — Crawfish are a Louisiana staple, but this cold spell could reduce crawfish numbers and that will drives prices up. As the cold makes its way toward us, crawfish are starting to hunker down. Mark Shirley from LSU Ag Center says the cold doesn’t kill them, it just makes them lethargic.
BREAKING: 5-Star OT Zalance Heard Signs with LSU
It’s official. The top player in Louisiana is an LSU Tiger after 5-star offensive tackle Zalance Heard signed his letter of intent on Wednesday morning. The blue-chip prospect chose LSU over Florida, Nebraska and Florida State , among others. The Louisiana product will now join a program which has an embarrassment of riches in their 2023 class, headlined by 5–star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr.
Best Louisiana Scratch-Offs for Big Payouts in Time For Christmas
Louisiana gift-givers wanting to stuff stockings with cash might consider these scratch-off games. Here is a breakdown of which games still have the biggest prizes.
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Louisiana
Mashed found the best chain restaurant in each state, including this regional Louisiana favorite.
houmatimes.com
‘Bad all the way around’: Tough year has Louisiana sweet potato farmers pondering future of industry
Challenging. Discouraging. Just plain bad. These are some of the words that Louisiana sweet potato farmers and scientists who study the crop use to describe the 2022 growing season. From high input and labor costs to adverse weather conditions, this year brought a range of problems to an industry already struggling with declining acreage and fewer outlets for selling the flavorful orange tubers.
LSU Signs Louisiana's All-Time Leading Rusher Trey Holly
Louisiana’s all-time rushing leader, Trey Holly, has put pen to paper and signed his letter of intent with Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers. One of the first commitments in this 2023 class, Holly helped boost this cycle in a big way as a recruiter of other players. In his...
accesslifthandlers.com
H&E takes ‘final step’ towards rental
H&E Equipment Services has agreed to sell its Komatsu distribution business in Louisiana to Waukesha-Pearce Industries (WPI), the Houston, Texas-based company that has interests in construction equipment and power. The deal is a “final step” in H&E’s shift to become a pure equipment rental company and follows the previous sale...
klax-tv.com
Cleco Offers Tips to Conserve Energy and Stay Warm
With extremely low temperatures and cold winds forecasted for Louisiana this week Cleco is offering tips to help customers conserve energy and stay warm. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more. Fran Phoenix with Cleco said, “With the expected low temperatures this week and through the weekend we recommend...
brproud.com
How to prepare your home for upcoming Arctic outbreak
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Temperatures are expected to drop in the next few days and people have started to brace for the cold. Local leaders said you need to pay attention to the four P’s: People, plants, pets and your pipes. “Once we get around 23, 22...
Helpful Cold Weather Tips for Freezing Weather in Louisiana
Want to know how to handle the impending freezing temps set to hit Louisiana? Ask a former Yankee!. Thanks to my growing up as an Air Force brat and then leading a nomadic life for years in radio, I've lived all over the country, including particularly snow-prone areas like the Upper Peninsula of Michigan (K.I. Sawyer AND Kincheloe), Ohio, Iowa, and even upstate New York!
q973radio.com
Major Candle Recall Affecting Candles Sold In Louisiana and Texas
Over 30,000 candles sold across the country, including in Shreveport have been recalled. Good Matters Three-Wick Candles have been recalled because of fire and laceration hazards, officials said. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the candles can “burn at higher than usual temperatures” and the jars can break. A release stated that the candles were sold in “black, blue, white, yellow, pink and blue colors, and in the following scents: Leather+Oud, Citrus+Basil, Cypress+ Fig, Homecoming, Snowfall, Wild Pine, Hope, Love, Peace.”
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Federal Migratory Game Bird Violations After Allegedly Baiting a Pond
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Federal Migratory Game Bird Violations After Allegedly Baiting a Pond. Cameron Parish, Louisiana – Three men have been cited in Cameron Parish, Louisiana for their suspected involvement in baiting a pond to hunt migratory game birds. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF)...
theadvocate.com
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
lbmjournal.com
RoyOMartin invests $9.5 million in Louisiana lumber mill
CHOPIN, La. – Martco, LLC, the parent company of the third-generation, family-owned timber sourcing and manufacturing company RoyOMartin, announced it will invest $9.5 million to install technologically advanced production equipment at its Natchitoches Parish lumber mill. The RoyOMartin plywood manufacturing facility in Chopin is one of the parish’s largest...
What is the Most Searched Christmas Cookie in Louisiana?
Google Trends has just released its most searched Christmas cookies by state.
'Blood, Sweat and Bonfires' Unveils This Year's Amazing Bullfrog Bonfire Structure
In south Louisiana, we sure do love a good bonfire. But there's probably no place around that does it as big as the River Parishes along the Mississippi River.
Watch Santa And Mrs. Claus Two-Stepping At Gas Station In Broussard, Louisiana [VIDEO]
'Tis the season is what they say but in Louisiana, we especially do it our own special way. Santa and Mrs. Claus made a visit to Louisiana a few days ago and went straight into an impromptu jitterbug and two-step to a famous Louisiana Christmas song. According to the Golf...
