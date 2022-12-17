Read full article on original website
azdesertswarm.com
What Jedd Fisch said about Arizona’s 2023 recruiting class
Arizona football signed 22 players to letter of intents on Wednesday, early signing day. Arizona coach Jedd Fisch said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon that he expects the class to expand by February signing day. As of now, Arizona’s 2023 class ranks No. 43 nationally and No. 7 in the Pac-12 according to 247 Sports.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
MBB Notebook: Tommy Lloyd lands 4-star recruit for 2024 class and Arizona moves up to No.5
The Arizona Wildcats men's basketball team has picked up their first player for the 2024 recruiting class. Four-star shooting guard Jamari Phillips announced on December 18 that he has committed to play for Tommy Lloyd. Phillips is ranked as the 25th best prospect and 6th best shooting guard in the...
azdesertswarm.com
Early Signing Profile: 4-star QB Brayden Dorman signs with Arizona
The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees. Read on below for the profile of 4-star quarterback Brayden Dorman. Basic Information. Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 209 pounds. High School: Vista Ridge High School. Hometown:...
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd, Kerr Kriisa and Cedric Henderson Jr. had to say after Arizona’s win over Montana State
Arizona had no trouble beating a solid Montana State team on Tuesday night, but Tommy Lloyd’s demeanor in the postgame press conference was more like that of a coach on the wrong side of the final score. “We won by (21), but you still have standards that you gotta...
sports360az.com
Brayden Dorman Ready to Hit Ground Running in Tucson
Vista Ridge (Colorado) quarterback Brayden Dorman tallied over 10,000 passing yards and 123 total touchdowns in his career. The long-time Arizona commit made it official on Wedensday, signing with the Wildcats. While he is set to early enroll in Tucson next month, he has been preparing for college ball as...
tonyspicks.com
Montana State Bobcats vs Arizona Wildcats 12/20/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The Montana State Bobcats will go against the #5 Arizona Wildcats in NCAAB action in McKale Memorial Center, Arizona, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 8:30 PM ET. In their last match, the Montana State Bobcats faced up against Northwest Indian College, winning 144-59. The Bobcats totaled 17 fouls, while Northwest Indian College piled up 15 fouls.
Potential new casino near downtown Tucson
There could be a new casino for Tucson, closer to downtown than any of the other local gaming sites.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Arizona
Arizona has a population of nearly eight million people, and a land area of over 110,000 square miles. Phoenix is both the most populous city and the state capital. Arizona’s southern border hugs Mexico, while its northeast point makes up one quarter of the “Four Corners” area. The state is home to vast, arid deserts, as well as Grand Canyon National Park. Winters are known to be particularly gentle, but does it ever snow in Arizona? And just where is the coldest place in Arizona?
Section 8 Waitlist opens two weeks from Tuesday
A single mother who plans on applying for Section 8 spoke to the struggles of applying in the past and comments on the new process.
realestatedaily-news.com
QuikTrip Coming to Valencia Crossings, Closed on site for $2.5 Million
TUCSON, ARIZONA (December 22, 2022) -- QuikTrip, an Oklahoma Corporation, purchased approximately 5.3 acres of land Valencia Crossings, near Valencia and I-10 from Valencia Crossing Long Term Investment Company, LLC for $2,500,000 ($10.83 PSF). The sale closed on December 16. Quik Trip intends to build a C-Store/Travel Center on the...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to do in Tucson, Arizona
With cactus-studded state parks, fascinating historic sites, and a surprisingly innovative food and drink scene, there’s a lot to love about Tucson. Home to The University of Arizona, the city is often overlooked as yet another party-centric college town. But delve a little deeper, and you’ll quickly discover there’s much more to Tucson than that!
Delays, cancelations hit Arizona airports as winter storms approach U.S.
As TIA is prepares for more than 210,000 travelers to pass through its gates this December and early January, some travelers will find their itineraries interrupted by weather delays.
fitnessista.com
Best hiking trails in Tucson
Sharing my top picks for the best hiking trails in Tucson. Hi hi! Happy Christmas week and hope that you all are having a lovely morning. We had a great weekend. It was Elf night with friends, we decorated gingerbread houses, and I taught a barre class. We’re headed on a little staycation later this week, and I’m definitely looking forward to it.
biztucson.com
Mattamy Homes Closes on Land Acquisition for New Dove Mountain Community
Mattamy Homes, North America’s largest privately owned homebuilder, has closed on an important land deal in Marana, Ariz. The 59-acre property — soon to become the newest neighborhood within Saguaro Reserve at Dove Mountain — will feature 242 homesites. This deal further adds to Mattamy’s carefully curated...
KOLD-TV
Baby found dead near Grant, Oracle in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A baby was found dead near Grant and Oracle in Tucson on Sunday, Dec. 18. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of West Alturas Road around 1 p.m. The TPD said authorities tried to treat the infant, but...
KOLD-TV
Authorities working crash on I-19
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are at the scene of a crash on I-19 near Tucson’s south side on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 21. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash had initially blocked the left lanes of both directions near Valencia Road. The road has...
Why the Pope's telescope is in Southern Arizona
A piece of the Vatican lives in Southern Arizona. Up on Mt. Graham, about a dozen Jesuit priests conduct research at the VATT, the Vatican Advanced Technology Telescope.
KOLD-TV
“It would change my life”: Section 8 waitlist in Tucson to open in two weeks
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People across Tucson have waited years for the Section 8 waitlist to open and in just two weeks, they will be able to finally apply for assistance. It’s been about five years since the waitlist for the City of Tucson public housing and Section...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Arizona state senator-elect told a judge that ‘Antifa’ attacked her home. Police reports show something else
Justine Wadsack, a Republican who won election to the Arizona Senate last month, testified in t she was forced to leave her family home n because of attacks she believed were politically motivated. Tucson police records don’t support a newly elected state senator’s claim of repeated attacks by “Antifa” at...
KOLD-TV
Bicyclist hit, killed by ambulance near Craycroft, Glenn in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bicyclist was hit and killed by an ambulance near a Tucson hospital early Wednesday morning. The Tucson Police Department confirmed it happened in the 2600 block of North Craycroft Road, which is south of East Glenn Street. The TPD confirmed a man on...
