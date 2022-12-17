ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

azdesertswarm.com

What Jedd Fisch said about Arizona’s 2023 recruiting class

Arizona football signed 22 players to letter of intents on Wednesday, early signing day. Arizona coach Jedd Fisch said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon that he expects the class to expand by February signing day. As of now, Arizona’s 2023 class ranks No. 43 nationally and No. 7 in the Pac-12 according to 247 Sports.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Early Signing Profile: 4-star QB Brayden Dorman signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees. Read on below for the profile of 4-star quarterback Brayden Dorman. Basic Information. Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 209 pounds. High School: Vista Ridge High School. Hometown:...
TUCSON, AZ
sports360az.com

Brayden Dorman Ready to Hit Ground Running in Tucson

Vista Ridge (Colorado) quarterback Brayden Dorman tallied over 10,000 passing yards and 123 total touchdowns in his career. The long-time Arizona commit made it official on Wedensday, signing with the Wildcats. While he is set to early enroll in Tucson next month, he has been preparing for college ball as...
TUCSON, AZ
tonyspicks.com

Montana State Bobcats vs Arizona Wildcats 12/20/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

The Montana State Bobcats will go against the #5 Arizona Wildcats in NCAAB action in McKale Memorial Center, Arizona, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 8:30 PM ET. In their last match, the Montana State Bobcats faced up against Northwest Indian College, winning 144-59. The Bobcats totaled 17 fouls, while Northwest Indian College piled up 15 fouls.
BOZEMAN, MT
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Arizona

Arizona has a population of nearly eight million people, and a land area of over 110,000 square miles. Phoenix is both the most populous city and the state capital. Arizona’s southern border hugs Mexico, while its northeast point makes up one quarter of the “Four Corners” area. The state is home to vast, arid deserts, as well as Grand Canyon National Park. Winters are known to be particularly gentle, but does it ever snow in Arizona? And just where is the coldest place in Arizona?
ARIZONA STATE
realestatedaily-news.com

QuikTrip Coming to Valencia Crossings, Closed on site for $2.5 Million

TUCSON, ARIZONA (December 22, 2022) -- QuikTrip, an Oklahoma Corporation, purchased approximately 5.3 acres of land Valencia Crossings, near Valencia and I-10 from Valencia Crossing Long Term Investment Company, LLC for $2,500,000 ($10.83 PSF). The sale closed on December 16. Quik Trip intends to build a C-Store/Travel Center on the...
TUCSON, AZ
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 15 Best Things to do in Tucson, Arizona

With cactus-studded state parks, fascinating historic sites, and a surprisingly innovative food and drink scene, there’s a lot to love about Tucson. Home to The University of Arizona, the city is often overlooked as yet another party-centric college town. But delve a little deeper, and you’ll quickly discover there’s much more to Tucson than that!
TUCSON, AZ
fitnessista.com

Best hiking trails in Tucson

Sharing my top picks for the best hiking trails in Tucson. Hi hi! Happy Christmas week and hope that you all are having a lovely morning. We had a great weekend. It was Elf night with friends, we decorated gingerbread houses, and I taught a barre class. We’re headed on a little staycation later this week, and I’m definitely looking forward to it.
TUCSON, AZ
biztucson.com

Mattamy Homes Closes on Land Acquisition for New Dove Mountain Community

Mattamy Homes, North America’s largest privately owned homebuilder, has closed on an important land deal in Marana, Ariz. The 59-acre property — soon to become the newest neighborhood within Saguaro Reserve at Dove Mountain — will feature 242 homesites. This deal further adds to Mattamy’s carefully curated...
MARANA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Baby found dead near Grant, Oracle in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A baby was found dead near Grant and Oracle in Tucson on Sunday, Dec. 18. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of West Alturas Road around 1 p.m. The TPD said authorities tried to treat the infant, but...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities working crash on I-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are at the scene of a crash on I-19 near Tucson’s south side on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 21. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash had initially blocked the left lanes of both directions near Valencia Road. The road has...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Bicyclist hit, killed by ambulance near Craycroft, Glenn in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bicyclist was hit and killed by an ambulance near a Tucson hospital early Wednesday morning. The Tucson Police Department confirmed it happened in the 2600 block of North Craycroft Road, which is south of East Glenn Street. The TPD confirmed a man on...
TUCSON, AZ

