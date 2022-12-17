ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

How Oklahoma is making it harder for citizen-led measures to get on the ballot

Oklahoma public opinion pollster Bill Shapard believed he could make Oklahoma’s initiative petition process run smoother — and create a new business opportunity for himself. So he pitched the idea to Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, leading to a change in state law that made it harder for citizen-led efforts to get state questions on the ballot.
Oklahoma Teachers' Salaries Released by OSDE

A review of the report released by the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) shows that Oklahoma school districts are paying above the State Minimum Salary Schedule in an effort to attract and retain academic staff. According to the data collected from school districts in all 77 counties, more than 80% of them are paying above the minimum.
Headlines: Housing crisis, young voter turnout & winter is coming

Section 8 voucher shortage leads to housing crisis. (NewsOK) Evictions and low wages put about 70,000 Oklahoma kids on the streets. (Journal Record) Tulsa mayor sees good start to $500M housing challenge. (Tulsa World) Fewer than 25% of registered Oklahoma voters under 30 voted in the midterms. (Tulsa World) Five...
Oklahoma launches sharps take-back program

The Choctaw Nation, Indian Health Services and New Jersey-based Covanta Environmental Solutions have partnered with the Product Stewardship Institute (PSI), a policy advocate and consulting nonprofit, to expand sharps take-back infrastructure in Oklahoma. Through the program, participating health clinics in eight areas will provide sharps users with easy-to-use containers that...
US Deptartment of Agriculture invests $378k for underserved rural Oklahomans

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing more than $378,000 to expand access to housing, equip schools with necessary transportation, and fund city infrastructure, USDA Rural Development Oklahoma State Director Kenneth Corn announced. In total, USDA is investing more than $102 million across 263 projects...
Logan County filings December 19, 2022

The following actions were filed in the District Court of Logan County for December 19, 2022. Criminal Misdemeanor (CM) CM-2022-332State of Oklahoma v. Bueno, Daniel Arzola. CM-2022-333State of Oklahoma v. Clarke, Travis Dean. CM-2022-334State of Oklahoma v. Lukasek, Cody. Civil relief less than $10,000 (CS) CS-2022-307LVNV Funding LLC v. Rhamy,...
Direct marketing beef focus of panel discussion

Selling beef directly to consumers was the focus of a panel discussion held Dec. 16 during the South Dakota Farmers Union (SDFU) State Convention in Huron. During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Oklahoma rancher, Scott Blubaugh saw a large disparity between what he was earning for the cattle he sold and what the packers were earning for the cattle they bought from him.
USDA awards $500,000 to rural Oklahoma businesses for renewable energy projects

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will award more than $500,000 to Oklahoma businesses to expand access to clean energy across rural communities in an effort to combat climate change. Half a dozen small rural businesses and agricultural producers will receive federal money through the USDA’s Rural Energy...
