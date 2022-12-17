Read full article on original website
How Oklahoma is making it harder for citizen-led measures to get on the ballot
Oklahoma public opinion pollster Bill Shapard believed he could make Oklahoma’s initiative petition process run smoother — and create a new business opportunity for himself. So he pitched the idea to Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, leading to a change in state law that made it harder for citizen-led efforts to get state questions on the ballot.
Proposed amendment would declare Oklahoma as sovereign state, voters would decide
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — State Senator Nathan Dahm (R-Broken Arrow) has filed an amendment that would declare Oklahoma as a sovereign state. If the amendment is passed by the legislature, Oklahomans would vote on the measure during the next election. “For far too long, the federal government has trampled...
Lawmaker wants to declare Oklahoma a sovereign state
An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a joint resolution to declare the Sooner State a sovereign state.
Oklahoma Teachers' Salaries Released by OSDE
A review of the report released by the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) shows that Oklahoma school districts are paying above the State Minimum Salary Schedule in an effort to attract and retain academic staff. According to the data collected from school districts in all 77 counties, more than 80% of them are paying above the minimum.
Oklahoma receives $5.8 million in grants to expand internet access across Sooner State
The US Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunication and Information Administration says Oklahoma has received $5,882,087.78 in “Internet for All” grants to expand high-speed Internet across the Sooner State and develop digital skills training programs for residents.
University of Oklahoma bans TikTok after Gov. Stitt's executive order cites 'national security concerns'
After Republican Governor Kevin Stitt penned an executive order banning TikTok on official government devices, the University of Oklahoma announced its own schoolwide ban.
Governor Stitt Appoints New Oklahoma Poet Laureate
Governor Kevin Stitt appointed a new Oklahoma poet laureate. Jay Snider is an award-winning "cowboy poet" from Caddo County who also works as a rancher. Snider will make public speaking appearances and promote the arts throughout Oklahoma until his term ends in 2024.
Headlines: Housing crisis, young voter turnout & winter is coming
Section 8 voucher shortage leads to housing crisis. (NewsOK) Evictions and low wages put about 70,000 Oklahoma kids on the streets. (Journal Record) Tulsa mayor sees good start to $500M housing challenge. (Tulsa World) Fewer than 25% of registered Oklahoma voters under 30 voted in the midterms. (Tulsa World) Five...
Oklahoma launches sharps take-back program
The Choctaw Nation, Indian Health Services and New Jersey-based Covanta Environmental Solutions have partnered with the Product Stewardship Institute (PSI), a policy advocate and consulting nonprofit, to expand sharps take-back infrastructure in Oklahoma. Through the program, participating health clinics in eight areas will provide sharps users with easy-to-use containers that...
State Historic Preservation Office receives grant to continue survey of Oklahoma’s all-Black towns
The State Historic Preservation Office received a $75,000 grant from the National Park Service to continue its historic survey of all-Black towns in Oklahoma.
Oklahomans out combined $500,000 in SNAP benefit scam
The state’s Department of Human Services says since Dec. 8, hundreds of Oklahomans have been impacted by a card skimming scam that's targeting low income families who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Protests prompt cancellation of $1.5 billion power project in southeast Oklahoma
A Texas developer canceled plans for a $1.5 billion hydroelectric storage project in this southeast Oklahoma river community last week, citing protests from 200 residents and opposition from the Choctaw Nation. Tomlin Energy LLC proposed using Kiamichi River outflow to produce energy that would stabilize grids in Oklahoma and Texas...
Oklahoma non-profits awarded $145,450 in grants providing meals to Seniors
Homebound senior adults and the organizations that serve them received exciting holiday news that will continue to support and deliver warm meals and much more thanks to the Oklahoma City Community Foundation (OCCF) and dozen of partners.
US Deptartment of Agriculture invests $378k for underserved rural Oklahomans
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing more than $378,000 to expand access to housing, equip schools with necessary transportation, and fund city infrastructure, USDA Rural Development Oklahoma State Director Kenneth Corn announced. In total, USDA is investing more than $102 million across 263 projects...
Logan County filings December 19, 2022
The following actions were filed in the District Court of Logan County for December 19, 2022. Criminal Misdemeanor (CM) CM-2022-332State of Oklahoma v. Bueno, Daniel Arzola. CM-2022-333State of Oklahoma v. Clarke, Travis Dean. CM-2022-334State of Oklahoma v. Lukasek, Cody. Civil relief less than $10,000 (CS) CS-2022-307LVNV Funding LLC v. Rhamy,...
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt under investigation for “illegal” ad – Newstalk KZRG
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma County’s top prosecutor confirmed Thursday he’s investigating whether a recent campaign ad by Gov. Kevin Stitt violates state law and ethics rules. David Prater said he launched an investigation after a bipartisan group of House legislators suggested the 30-second ad, titled “...
Two sites in Oklahoma receive designation in National Register of Historic Places
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Historical Society and State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) announced on Monday that two sites in Oklahoma have received designation from the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). St. Ann's Home for the Aged in Oklahoma County and Alva Municipal Swimming Pool and Bathhouse...
Weed Wars: Criminal groups use 'ghost owners' to skirt medical marijuana laws, OBN says
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — For the last two years, law enforcement agencies around Oklahoma have been waging a war against illegal marijuana grows across the state. The state's booming medical marijuana industry has also attracted criminal organizations from around the world, looking to pump out black market weed to the rest of the country.
Direct marketing beef focus of panel discussion
Selling beef directly to consumers was the focus of a panel discussion held Dec. 16 during the South Dakota Farmers Union (SDFU) State Convention in Huron. During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Oklahoma rancher, Scott Blubaugh saw a large disparity between what he was earning for the cattle he sold and what the packers were earning for the cattle they bought from him.
USDA awards $500,000 to rural Oklahoma businesses for renewable energy projects
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will award more than $500,000 to Oklahoma businesses to expand access to clean energy across rural communities in an effort to combat climate change. Half a dozen small rural businesses and agricultural producers will receive federal money through the USDA’s Rural Energy...
