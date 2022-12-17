ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Laguna Beach' Star Talan Torriero Shares Hilarious Reaction to 'Oops Baby' No. 3

Former reality star Talan Torriero and his wife, Danielle, have an unexpected holiday surprise. The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday, giving their candid reactions to discovering that they were having an unplanned third child. "Oops baby due June 2023 👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼," the 36-year-old Laguna Beach star captioned the clip in...
Meghann Fahy Shares Pics With 'White Lotus' Co-Star Leo Woodall Amid Romance Rumors

It's beginning to look a lot like there's something going on between Meghann Fahy and her White Lotus co-star, Leo Woodall. For some time now, there had been speculation that a romance was brewing between the two actors, and on Tuesday, Fahy added fuel to the fire when she took to Instagram and posted a series of photos taken while filming season 2 of the hit HBO show. While Fahy included some of her other co-stars, it was Woodall who had the most appearances.
Lea Michele Reacts After 'Funny Girl' Breaks a Broadway Box Office Record

It appears no one is raining on Lea Michele's parade. The Funny Girl star celebrated her show's new Broadway box office record on Tuesday, reposting the Variety article that initially reported the news on her Instagram. Michele tagged the @funnygirlbwy account in her caption beneath a screenshot of the headline,...
Mariska Hargitay Shares Rare Family Photos With Peter Hermann and Their Kids

Mariska Hargitay is giving fans a rare peek at her family! The SVU star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pics of herself with her husband, Peter Hermann, and their three kids, Amaya, 11, Andrew, 11, and August, 16. After Hargitay hosted the Candlelight Procession at Walt Disney World,...
Cooper Noriega, TikTok Star, Cause of Death Revealed

More than six months after he was found dead in Burbank, California, Cooper Noriega's cause of death has been determined. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has determined that the 19-year-old TikTok star died due to the combined effects of fentanyl and the anxiety medications lorazepam and alprazolam (Xanax), People reports.
O'Shea Jackson Jr. Encourages 'Nepo Babies' to Embrace Famous Parentage Amid Discourse

Hollywood's "Nepo Babies" have been having a hard time thanks to this week's New York Magazine-inspired discourse. The magazine's deep dive into the invisible network of family ties that makes up the media industry and how Hollywood's tried-and-true practice of giving the children of famous celebrities a boost up the ladder, has caused waves of discussion that's rubbed some the wrong way.
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Shares Message About Finding 'Courage' After Kody Brown Split

Meri Brown has a message. Following the news that she has ended her decades-long relationship with Kody Brown, the Sister Wives star shared some words of wisdom via Instagram. "If you don't want to make waves, keep on being mediocre. Do the thing that everyone else is doing. Seek everyone else's opinion and validation. Do what everyone else thinks you should do," Meri began her message.
Joanna Gaines Shares Photo From Her Hospital Bed After Suffering a Back Injury

Joanna Gaines is spending her holiday season recovering. The 44-year-old Magnolia Network star and mother of five took to Instagram early Thursday morning to share some recent health struggles. Posting a photo of herself in shades and a hospital gown, Joanna is seen lying in a hospital bed and holding...
'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 13 Trailer Is Here!

Get your E-ZPass ready, because The Real Housewives of New Jersey is taking fans on the most twisted turnpike ride yet in season 13!. Bravo just released the trailer, which sees the return of OG Teresa Giudice, plus longtime castmembers Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider (officially in a much-rumored "friend of" role), plus two new Housewives: Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. There's also another "friend of," Jennifer Fessler, who joins the crew by way of Margaret.
'Winter House's Ciara & Amanda on Why There's No Reunion and Where They Stand With Lindsay, Austen (Exclusive)

Ski season is over. Well, at least when it comes to season 2 of Bravo's Winter House, which wrapped its run last week. But unlike its sister series, Summer House and Southern Charm, the Vermont-set vacation show doesn't get a reunion, seemingly a way to protect the new season of Summer House -- which was filmed months before Winter House hit TV screens, but airs months later -- from getting spoiled.
Kim Cattrall Mourns the Death of Her Mother Shane With Touching Tribute

Kim Cattrall is in mourning. The How I Met Your Fatheractress revealed the news of her mom's death in a heartfelt tribute she posted on Tuesday. Kim took to Instagram to share a slideshow of heartwarming snapshots of her late mother, writing in the caption, "Shane Cattrall 1929 - 2022. Rest in peace Mum ❤️."

