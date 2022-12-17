Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dad Charged with Beating Son to Death in Homeless ShelterBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
New York is traditionally the rat capital of the USA. A new ranking shows another metropolis as the rodent capital.Anna S.New York City, NY
Suspect Arrested In Connection With Shooting PPA Officer and NYC Gas Station EmployeeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
WUSA
How Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Kids Are Getting Along Ahead of First Christmas as a Blended Family
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's kids are thriving as a blended family. A source tells ET that the five children between the married couple -- Lopez's 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, and Affleck's three children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 -- "are doing great and get along effortlessly."
WUSA
'Laguna Beach' Star Talan Torriero Shares Hilarious Reaction to 'Oops Baby' No. 3
Former reality star Talan Torriero and his wife, Danielle, have an unexpected holiday surprise. The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday, giving their candid reactions to discovering that they were having an unplanned third child. "Oops baby due June 2023 👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼," the 36-year-old Laguna Beach star captioned the clip in...
WUSA
Adele Sings Happy Birthday to Boyfriend Rich Paul During Vegas Residency
Adele’s boyfriend, Rich Paul, got a special serenade in honor of his birthday! Over the weekend, the 34-year-old songstress paused her Las Vegas residency to sing "Happy Birthday" to her boyfriend. In a clip, the "Hello" singer is seen looking into the crowd before she says, "I love you...
WUSA
Meghann Fahy Shares Pics With 'White Lotus' Co-Star Leo Woodall Amid Romance Rumors
It's beginning to look a lot like there's something going on between Meghann Fahy and her White Lotus co-star, Leo Woodall. For some time now, there had been speculation that a romance was brewing between the two actors, and on Tuesday, Fahy added fuel to the fire when she took to Instagram and posted a series of photos taken while filming season 2 of the hit HBO show. While Fahy included some of her other co-stars, it was Woodall who had the most appearances.
WUSA
Priyanka Chopra Shares Holiday Photos of Nick Jonas and Daughter in New Jersey
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter is gearing up for the holiday season! On Monday, Chopra took to Instagram to show off moments from their daughter, Malti’s, pre-Christmas activities in New Jersey. "Perfect winter days ❤️ Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie 😂❤️,"...
WUSA
Lea Michele Reacts After 'Funny Girl' Breaks a Broadway Box Office Record
It appears no one is raining on Lea Michele's parade. The Funny Girl star celebrated her show's new Broadway box office record on Tuesday, reposting the Variety article that initially reported the news on her Instagram. Michele tagged the @funnygirlbwy account in her caption beneath a screenshot of the headline,...
WUSA
Mariska Hargitay Shares Rare Family Photos With Peter Hermann and Their Kids
Mariska Hargitay is giving fans a rare peek at her family! The SVU star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pics of herself with her husband, Peter Hermann, and their three kids, Amaya, 11, Andrew, 11, and August, 16. After Hargitay hosted the Candlelight Procession at Walt Disney World,...
WUSA
Tom Brady Reacts to Spending Christmas Without His Kids Following Gisele Bündchen Split
Tom Brady opened up about spending Christmas alone after his split from wife Gisele Bündchen earlier this year, telling sportscaster Jim Gray this holiday season will be a "new experience" for him. "It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm going to have to learn...
WUSA
Alyssa Milano Celebrates Turning 50 With Makeup-Free Selfie: 'No Filter. No Touching Up'
Happy Birthday, Alyssa Milano! The actress celebrated her 50th birthday with a reflective Instagram post on Monday. "This is 50. No filter. No touching up. No make up," Milano wrote. She paired the caption with a casual selfie of herself in a T-shirt. "I will spend this day, the same...
WUSA
Eddie Cibrian Denies Ex-Wife Brandi Glanville's Claims That He Had an Affair With Piper Perabo
Eddie Cibrian is denying his ex-wife Brandi Glanville's allegation that he had an affair with Piper Perabo. In a recent interview with Page Six, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star claims that he had an affair with the Coyote Ugly star while they were still married, but in a statement to ET, Cibrian says the claim is false.
WUSA
Cooper Noriega, TikTok Star, Cause of Death Revealed
More than six months after he was found dead in Burbank, California, Cooper Noriega's cause of death has been determined. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has determined that the 19-year-old TikTok star died due to the combined effects of fentanyl and the anxiety medications lorazepam and alprazolam (Xanax), People reports.
WUSA
O'Shea Jackson Jr. Encourages 'Nepo Babies' to Embrace Famous Parentage Amid Discourse
Hollywood's "Nepo Babies" have been having a hard time thanks to this week's New York Magazine-inspired discourse. The magazine's deep dive into the invisible network of family ties that makes up the media industry and how Hollywood's tried-and-true practice of giving the children of famous celebrities a boost up the ladder, has caused waves of discussion that's rubbed some the wrong way.
WUSA
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Shares Message About Finding 'Courage' After Kody Brown Split
Meri Brown has a message. Following the news that she has ended her decades-long relationship with Kody Brown, the Sister Wives star shared some words of wisdom via Instagram. "If you don't want to make waves, keep on being mediocre. Do the thing that everyone else is doing. Seek everyone else's opinion and validation. Do what everyone else thinks you should do," Meri began her message.
WUSA
Joanna Gaines Shares Photo From Her Hospital Bed After Suffering a Back Injury
Joanna Gaines is spending her holiday season recovering. The 44-year-old Magnolia Network star and mother of five took to Instagram early Thursday morning to share some recent health struggles. Posting a photo of herself in shades and a hospital gown, Joanna is seen lying in a hospital bed and holding...
WUSA
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Decorated One of Their Bathrooms With Tabloid Covers
From a Vegas residency to a coaches' chair on The Voice, Gwen Stefani has plenty going on as she wraps up 2022. And the performer added another accomplishment to her list this year as she launched her own makeup line, GXVE Beauty. "I've gotten to dabble in so many different...
WUSA
Tori Spelling Wants to Be on 'Real Housewives' But Claims Andy Cohen Shut Down the Idea
Tori Spelling spoke up about how her dreams of joining the Real Housewives franchise were allegedly dashed by Andy Cohen during a fateful conversation on Watch What Happens Live. "There was always speculation I was going to be on the show," Spelling told Bethenny Frankel during a recent appearance on...
WUSA
'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 13 Trailer Is Here!
Get your E-ZPass ready, because The Real Housewives of New Jersey is taking fans on the most twisted turnpike ride yet in season 13!. Bravo just released the trailer, which sees the return of OG Teresa Giudice, plus longtime castmembers Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider (officially in a much-rumored "friend of" role), plus two new Housewives: Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. There's also another "friend of," Jennifer Fessler, who joins the crew by way of Margaret.
WUSA
'Winter House's Ciara & Amanda on Why There's No Reunion and Where They Stand With Lindsay, Austen (Exclusive)
Ski season is over. Well, at least when it comes to season 2 of Bravo's Winter House, which wrapped its run last week. But unlike its sister series, Summer House and Southern Charm, the Vermont-set vacation show doesn't get a reunion, seemingly a way to protect the new season of Summer House -- which was filmed months before Winter House hit TV screens, but airs months later -- from getting spoiled.
WUSA
John Mayer Talks About Sobriety Impacting His Dating Life, What's Hottest to Him in a Relationship
John Mayer is opening up on his new approach to dating after years of high-profile romances. The 45-year-old musician appears on Wednesday's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, admitting that the interview is "out of character" for him. While speaking with host Alex Cooper for more than an hour,...
WUSA
Kim Cattrall Mourns the Death of Her Mother Shane With Touching Tribute
Kim Cattrall is in mourning. The How I Met Your Fatheractress revealed the news of her mom's death in a heartfelt tribute she posted on Tuesday. Kim took to Instagram to share a slideshow of heartwarming snapshots of her late mother, writing in the caption, "Shane Cattrall 1929 - 2022. Rest in peace Mum ❤️."
Comments / 0