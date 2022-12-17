ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol County, MA

1420 WBSM

New Bedford Lab Involved in Kickback Allegations

NEW BEDFORD — The state Attorney General's office has settled with a Rhode Island clinical laboratory over a purported kickback and false claims scheme that allegedly involved a laboratory in New Bedford. The Massachusetts Attorney General's office says Dominion Diagnostics of North Kingstown, Rhode Island has agreed to pay...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Somerset Berkley High Schoolers Told to Shelter in Place for Drill

SOMERSET — Students and staff at Somerset Berkley Regional High School sheltered in place at 9:15 a.m. Monday for a law enforcement drill, according to a message from school officials and Somerset police. Police posted a message from Somerset Berkley Regional Principal Dr. Susan Brelsford explaining the procedure to...
SOMERSET, MA
theweektoday.com

Satellite Office ensures Sippican School student safety

MARION— Sippican School just got safer. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Marion Police Department launched a satellite office in Sippican School. According to a press release, the satellite office located in the school will provide office space for on-duty Marion police officers. The collaboration came from an initiative to ensure school safety with higher police presence in the school.
MARION, MA
middletownri.com

Swearing-In Ceremony For Middletown Police

Patrolmen Mitchell Lopes and Thomas Cullen were sworn in earlier today after graduating the Rhode Island Municipal Police Academy recently. Cullen and Lopes now begin the department's Field Training program. Welcome to the force, officers. #MiddletownRI.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Community rallying around 17-year-old seriously injured in southeastern Massachusetts crash

The community is rallying behind a Massachusetts teen that was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in southeastern Massachusetts last week. According to family members, on December 14th at approximately 9:00 p.m., 17-year-old Landen Gibson was injured in a motor vehicle crash on Cowell Street in Plainville. Three others were also injured in the crash.
PLAINVILLE, MA
1420 WBSM

Dighton Man Killed in Norwood Ammonia Leak Identified

NORWOOD — A Dighton man killed in an ammonia leak incident at a Norwood food processing facility on Monday has been identified as 68-year-old Richard Arguin. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said another man was also injured in the leak, but first responders were able to stabilize the second victim and he has been taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for specialized treatment.
NORWOOD, MA
capecod.com

Sandwich Police arrest man on drug and weapon charges

SANDWICH – A 28 year old man from Waban Massachusetts is facing serious charges of Trafficking Class A Ketamine, Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Suboxone, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class C, Possession of Firearm without FID Card, Possession of Ammunition without FID Card, and Improper Storage of a Firearm.
SANDWICH, MA
1420 WBSM

Taunton Man Admits to Vending Machine Fraud Scheme

TAUNTON — A Taunton man who owns a food and beverage vending machine company has pleaded guilty to defrauding third party buyers out of almost $200,000. Kevin Lennon, 54, was given a suspended sentence on Tuesday and ordered to pay $187,500 in restitution to victims, according to the state Attorney General's Office.
TAUNTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Man Injured in New Bedford Stabbing

NEW BEDFORD — A man was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries after a stabbing in New Bedford's South End on Friday night. New Bedford Police spokesman Lt. Scott Carola said South End units responded to reports of a stabbing victim near Acushnet Avenue and Delano Street at around 10 p.m. Friday.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
theweektoday.com

Six Tri-Town students honored for academic achivement

FALMOUTH — Six Tri-Town students were named to the Falmouth Academy Head of School List for Academic Achievement, said a spokesperson from the school. According to Falmouth Academy Spokesperson Amy Galvam, students named to the list have earned at least three A’s and no grade below B-. Out...
FALMOUTH, MA
beckersasc.com

Massachusetts physician indicted for role in healthcare fraud scheme

Brookline, Mass.-based sleep medicine physician Pankaj Merchia, MD, was indicted for his alleged role in a healthcare fraud scheme, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Dec. 20. According to the indictment, Dr. Merchia billed former patients' insurance companies for monthly rentals of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure and Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure years after the patients discontinued the use of the machines.
BROOKLINE, MA
theweektoday.com

David W. Thomas, 61

David W. Thomas 61 passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 after a brief illness. He was the son of the late Walter and Debrah Thomas and sister to Rebecca Bonfiglio. David grew up in Wareham but had been living in Greenfield for many years. He had various jobs throughout his life with many helpful, supportive people along the way. Despite all the support he struggled to live a conventional life. His struggles are over and he can be at peace.
WAREHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

Dump Truck Crashes, Shutting Most of I-295 North in Attleboro

A dump truck rolled over on Interstate 295 in Attleboro on Wednesday, causing injuries, according to Massachusetts transit officials. The crash closed all but the breakdown lane of the northbound side of the highway, according to the state Department of Transportation. Delays were expected on the highway. It wasn't immediately...
ATTLEBORO, MA

