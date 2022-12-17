Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
48-year-old former fugitive arrested in Bristol County rape ordered held without bail
A 48-year-old former fugitive arrested last month for the 1994 violent rape of a woman in Attleboro was ordered held without bail Monday in Fall River Superior Court, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Eduardo Mendez was apprehended last month in New York City on an arrest...
Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For 12/22-12/23
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced another sobriety checkpoint for later this week, Thursday, December 22 into Friday, December 23. Driving under...
Dartmouth Teacher Recognized for Her Big Heart & Efforts in Inclusion [TEACHER OF THE MONTH]
Mrs. Christine Fistori is a fourth-grade teacher at Cushman School in Dartmouth, and thanks to her big heart and hard work, she is Fun 107’s Teacher of the Month. Here's what nominator Heather Pimentel had to say about her daughter's teacher:. Christine teaches an integrated pre-k class that my...
New Bedford Lab Involved in Kickback Allegations
NEW BEDFORD — The state Attorney General's office has settled with a Rhode Island clinical laboratory over a purported kickback and false claims scheme that allegedly involved a laboratory in New Bedford. The Massachusetts Attorney General's office says Dominion Diagnostics of North Kingstown, Rhode Island has agreed to pay...
Somerset Berkley High Schoolers Told to Shelter in Place for Drill
SOMERSET — Students and staff at Somerset Berkley Regional High School sheltered in place at 9:15 a.m. Monday for a law enforcement drill, according to a message from school officials and Somerset police. Police posted a message from Somerset Berkley Regional Principal Dr. Susan Brelsford explaining the procedure to...
New Bedford Police Seize Over a Kilogram of Fentanyl in Drug Bust
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford police have seized more than one kilogram of fentanyl and arrested a man they suspect of operating under several aliases in a drug bust on Tuesday. Police said organized crime detectives searched a Pawnee Court home in the Shawmut Village housing complex on Dec. 20.
theweektoday.com
Satellite Office ensures Sippican School student safety
MARION— Sippican School just got safer. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Marion Police Department launched a satellite office in Sippican School. According to a press release, the satellite office located in the school will provide office space for on-duty Marion police officers. The collaboration came from an initiative to ensure school safety with higher police presence in the school.
middletownri.com
Swearing-In Ceremony For Middletown Police
Patrolmen Mitchell Lopes and Thomas Cullen were sworn in earlier today after graduating the Rhode Island Municipal Police Academy recently. Cullen and Lopes now begin the department's Field Training program. Welcome to the force, officers. #MiddletownRI.
fallriverreporter.com
Community rallying around 17-year-old seriously injured in southeastern Massachusetts crash
The community is rallying behind a Massachusetts teen that was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in southeastern Massachusetts last week. According to family members, on December 14th at approximately 9:00 p.m., 17-year-old Landen Gibson was injured in a motor vehicle crash on Cowell Street in Plainville. Three others were also injured in the crash.
Dighton Man Killed in Norwood Ammonia Leak Identified
NORWOOD — A Dighton man killed in an ammonia leak incident at a Norwood food processing facility on Monday has been identified as 68-year-old Richard Arguin. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said another man was also injured in the leak, but first responders were able to stabilize the second victim and he has been taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for specialized treatment.
capecod.com
Sandwich Police arrest man on drug and weapon charges
SANDWICH – A 28 year old man from Waban Massachusetts is facing serious charges of Trafficking Class A Ketamine, Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Suboxone, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class C, Possession of Firearm without FID Card, Possession of Ammunition without FID Card, and Improper Storage of a Firearm.
Taunton Man Admits to Vending Machine Fraud Scheme
TAUNTON — A Taunton man who owns a food and beverage vending machine company has pleaded guilty to defrauding third party buyers out of almost $200,000. Kevin Lennon, 54, was given a suspended sentence on Tuesday and ordered to pay $187,500 in restitution to victims, according to the state Attorney General's Office.
Man Injured in New Bedford Stabbing
NEW BEDFORD — A man was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries after a stabbing in New Bedford's South End on Friday night. New Bedford Police spokesman Lt. Scott Carola said South End units responded to reports of a stabbing victim near Acushnet Avenue and Delano Street at around 10 p.m. Friday.
theweektoday.com
Six Tri-Town students honored for academic achivement
FALMOUTH — Six Tri-Town students were named to the Falmouth Academy Head of School List for Academic Achievement, said a spokesperson from the school. According to Falmouth Academy Spokesperson Amy Galvam, students named to the list have earned at least three A’s and no grade below B-. Out...
beckersasc.com
Massachusetts physician indicted for role in healthcare fraud scheme
Brookline, Mass.-based sleep medicine physician Pankaj Merchia, MD, was indicted for his alleged role in a healthcare fraud scheme, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Dec. 20. According to the indictment, Dr. Merchia billed former patients' insurance companies for monthly rentals of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure and Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure years after the patients discontinued the use of the machines.
theweektoday.com
David W. Thomas, 61
David W. Thomas 61 passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 after a brief illness. He was the son of the late Walter and Debrah Thomas and sister to Rebecca Bonfiglio. David grew up in Wareham but had been living in Greenfield for many years. He had various jobs throughout his life with many helpful, supportive people along the way. Despite all the support he struggled to live a conventional life. His struggles are over and he can be at peace.
nbcboston.com
Dump Truck Crashes, Shutting Most of I-295 North in Attleboro
A dump truck rolled over on Interstate 295 in Attleboro on Wednesday, causing injuries, according to Massachusetts transit officials. The crash closed all but the breakdown lane of the northbound side of the highway, according to the state Department of Transportation. Delays were expected on the highway. It wasn't immediately...
fallriverreporter.com
Former New England Patriot pro bowler in Bristol County jail after Fall River court appearance
A former New England Patriot was in court in Fall River Monday and later transported to the Bristol County House of Correction. According to Jonathan Darling of the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, J.C. Jackson is in custody at a jail in Dartmouth on a non-violent family issue after arriving a few hours ago.
Police: “Sheriff” asking residents for money in Barnstable County
There has been a recent con artist pretending to be the "Sheriff" of the Barnstable County Sheriff's Department.
Turnto10.com
North Providence police seek help in locating girl, 13, reported missing
(WJAR) — The North Providence Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing girl. Isabella Rivera, 13, was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 8, walking away from St. Mary's Group Home in North Providence. Police said Rivera is known to frequent the Providence area and the...
