Read full article on original website
Related
hayshighguidon.com
Chamber Singers carol before Winter Break
Every year, the Chamber Singers have gone caroling as a tradition, and this year was no different, as they sang around Hays on Tuesday, Dec. 20. “I don’t know exactly how long it has gone on, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s 20 to 30 years old,” music teacher Alex Underwood said.
hayshighguidon.com
Indian boys basketball takes on Junction City
Varsity boys basketball played the Junction City Blue Jays on Dec. 9 at Hays High School, with Junction City earning the win by a score of 47-45. The Indians are led by new head coach Sean Dreiling, who, before the game, said, “I’m excited about it. I think we can hopefully rebound because we had a loss on Tuesday. But, I’m excited. I think our boys are ready and waiting.”
UPDATE: Elliott bringing dangerous cold, snow to NW Kan.
There is a 90 percent chance of snow after midnight Wednesday, as much of western Kansas remains in a winter weather weather watch and wind chill advisory with Winter Storm Elliott bearing down. There is also a chance of freezing fog after 7 p.m. Wednesday. Weather is now expected to...
Gallery: Kansas motor home explodes, property owner flown to Wichita for burn treatment
A motor home in central Kansas exploded Saturday morning, injuring the property owner.
UPDATE: Ellis County moves into winter storm watch
A wind chill and a winter storm watch is in effect for much of northwest Kansas from Wednesday evening through Friday morning — and coming event has now been named Winter Storm Elliott. The National Weather Service in Goodland is predicting wind chills of 15 below zero for 36...
UPDATE: NWS upgrades wind chill threat in NW Kansas
Hays and Ellis County remain in a winter storm watch Wednesday night and Thursday morning, as well as a wind chill warning from Wednesday through Friday morning. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is predicting 1 to 2 inches of snow to arrive with the bitter cold. After a...
City of Great Bend names new interim leadership duo
After Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis announced his resignation Dec. 5, the Great Bend Great Bend City Council announced steps were underway to find Francis' replacement. At Monday's meeting, the governing body approved Assistant City Administrator Logan Burns to become the interim administrator and Police Chief Steve Haulmark will...
SIGLER: Barton County public health news
If there’s one thing we can agree on, it’s that nearly three years of pandemic living has left us sick of sickness. The best ways to prevent most chronic diseases are to eat healthy, be physically active, and avoid tobacco and excessive alcohol use. Tips for a Healthy...
Freezing fog in Kansas, vehicles sliding off I-70, other roads
Freezing fog is making roads slick in some areas of Kansas. There have been multiple crashes.
KAKE TV
Kansas sheriff's deputies find over 12 pounds of meth, arrest two
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KAKE) - Two have been arrested without after authorities find 12 pounds of meth, various other drugs and stolen property in a Barton County house. The Barton County Sheriff's Office SAID that around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies executed a search warrant on a house just west of Odin. Deputies found 42-year-old Michael Clark and 41-year-old Dallas Lemonds and a large amount of drugs inside the house. Over 12 pounds of what is suspected to be meth, one pound of marijuana, a half-pound of suspected to be Psilocybin mushrooms and prescription medicines were taken out of the house. The estimated street value of the confiscated drugs is thought to be over $200,000.
Comments / 0