Huskers Put Five in Double Figures in Win over Queens

Sam Griesel's 16 points led five Huskers in double figures, as Nebraska closed out non-conference action with a 75-65 win over Queens in Campio's Battle in the Vault Tuesday evening. Griesel, who hit 6-of-9 shots and added three assists, keyed a balanced attack that saw the Huskers shoot 53 percent...
