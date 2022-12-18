ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Officials: Colorado firm's alfalfa cubes may kill horses

By AP
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State and federal officials are warning horse owners not to feed their animals Top of the Rockies brand alfalfa cubes after nearly 100 horses developed neurologic illnesses — 45 of which have died or been euthanized.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the warning Saturday. The agency said it's working with state agriculture departments in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico and Texas to investigate the horse deaths.

Manzanola Feeds of Manzanola, Colorado, recalled the cubes Friday. The company warns that certain batches may contain bacteria that cause botulism, a fatal paralytic disease. The FDA said more testing is ongoing to confirm the causes of reported illnesses.

The company directly distributed products to stores in 10 states including Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin. The FDA warns the cubes may have been sold in other states as well.

Symptoms include dizziness, trouble with vocalizing or swallowing, difficulty breathing, muscle weakness, abdominal distension and constipation. Anyone who fed the cubes to horses or observes symptoms should immediately contact a veterinarian.

Some cubes have been reported to contain what appears to be fur and animal tissues, which may have been ground up during alfalfa harvesting. Botulism-causing bacteria is found in decaying animal carcasses.

Top of the Rockies alfalfa cubes are sold in white and tan plastic 50-pound bags with green labeling. The date codes are on the front of the package. Potentially contaminated lots include those with the date codes 111222, 111322, 111422, 111522, and 111622.

The FDA advises anyone with the cubes to throw them away in a secure container. People should wear gloves and a face mask when emptying containers with the cubes, then apply bleach solution to any feed bins or containers. More specific tips on disposal can be found here.

The Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine said its lab has conducted necropsies on 12 horses. Testing of some alfalfa cubes and tissues from those horses is being done at the University of California, Davis School of Veterinary Medicine.

LSU says an equine medicine professor is treating other horses with symptoms.

Comments / 2

Related
The Denver Gazette

LIVE UPDATES: Temperature plunges into single digits in metro Denver; over 600 flights delayed at DIA

Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 8:50 p.m.: Major road closures in northern Colorado CO-14 westbound between County Road 33 (Ault) N 10th Avenue (Sterling) is closed in both directions due to safety concerns and adverse conditions, according to the Department of Transportation. ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

LIVE UPDATES: Sub-zero conditions continue in Colorado, 600 flights delayed at DIA, major roads closed

Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 6:10 a.m.: Temperatures still dropping before sunrise, extreme wind chills persist, new roads closed The National Renewable Energy Laboratory's Flatirons Campus recorded temperatures dropping to -15.5 degrees Fahrenheit shortly after 6 a.m. with a wind chill of -15.5 degrees just south of Boulder. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Arctic air causes closures across metro Denver, rest of Colorado

City and county governments, schools and other metro Denver area facilities will close on Thursday, as the arctic air brings dangerously low temperatures to the state. A good rule of thumb would be to check any business, or government, for its status Thursday before heading out. Several districts will close Thursday, including 27J Schools in Brighton, Littleton Public Schools and Cherry Creek Public Schools. ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Dems’ silence on migrant crisis is deafening | SENGENBERGER

While Denver’s City Council bickered with Mayor Michael Hancock over city crosswalks, a mass migration crisis was already building at the nation’s southern border. Migrants have been illegally crossing the southern border and transported to cities across the country. It was only a matter of time until Denver — a “sanctuary city” — was subsumed.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

LIVE UPDATES: What you need to know about today's frigid conditions in Colorado: 280 flights canceled at DIA, road closures, extreme wind chills, dangerous sub-zero conditions

Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 9:00 a.m.: Record LOW matched this morningThe temperature in Denver dropped to 24 degrees below zero Fahrenheit early Thursday, which is the coldest official temperature in Denver since Dec. 22, 1990, exactly 32 years ago. The frigid observation was recorded at the city's official weather station at Denver International Airport (DIA). ...
DENVER, CO
CNN

First week of winter will bring 'polar plunge'

From Idaho to Minnesota, temperatures will range between 10 to 30 degrees below average. The bitter cold will spread from Washington to Wisconsin and down through Texas, and will become more extreme, with some areas reaching 45 degrees below normal.
IDAHO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Respiratory cases in Colorado plateau, prompt deactivation of Combined Hospital Transfer Center

Colorado hospitals this week deactivated what's called the "transfer center" for pediatric patients with respiratory illnesses, signaling the worst of the winter diseases may be over. “This has been extremely challenging respiratory season, especially for pediatric patients, but our hospitals have started to see cases plateau,” Jeff Tieman, Colorado Hospital...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Governor’s office touts Colorado's lower unemployment, higher job growth

Colorado has a strong economy that out performs other states', according to the Governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting. The office released the quarterly economic forecast reoirt Tuesday. It revealed that the labor market in Colorado continues to lead across the U.S. with a lower unemployment rate and higher job growth rate than national numbers. The economy’s performance is expected to continue to stay strong, according to the report.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Full-time respect: 2022 was milestone year for journalist Eden Lane | John Moore

Ten years ago, I wrote a Denver Post profile of multimedia journalist Eden Lane calling attention to some national media history. By then, Lane had self-produced five seasons of her weekly televised love letter to the Colorado arts community called "In Focus With Eden Lane," which would air on Colorado Public Television through 2018. She was believed to be the first recurring transgender journalist on mainstream television in the United States. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Xcel Energy says its better prepared for upcoming cold snap in Colorado

In February 2021, Winter Storm Uri — with its record sub-zero temperatures and snow — paralyzed the center of the country for nearly a week, killing more than 200 in Texas. And while it was not as fierce in Colorado, where residents also seemed better prepared, the storm cost Xcel Energy customers $500 million for natural gas purchases made while prices were at a record peak. Tomorrow’s predicted repeat of...
COLORADO STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry

A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
The Center Square

California businesses continue to relocate to Texas

(The Center Square) – The exodus of companies from California continues, with many relocating to Texas, according to a tally kept by the California Policy Center. According to its California Book of Exoduses, 183 companies have left California since 2005, citing the state’s ever-expanding regulatory and taxation climate. Since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office in 2019, companies have increasingly left California, and every year, more are relocating to Texas. In...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Denver Gazette

Denver weather: City sees near-record lows in arctic blast Thursday

A wind chill warning remains in effect for the Denver area as temperatures could struggle to top 0 degrees Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. The warning has been issued for most of Colorado from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Friday. Wind chill values have plunged to between -25 and -35 in the Denver metro area and "life-threatening" values up to -50 have been recorded across the eastern plains Thursday morning.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Breakouts: Ten Colorado actors who arrived in 2022 | John Moore

Every year, promising young actors and area newcomers burst onto the local theater scene with breakout performances that signal great things to come. Here are 10 from 2022: • Noelia Antweiler, Curious Theatre’s “Heroes of the Fourth Turning”: The Arvada native seemingly dropped from the sky (actually New York) into three different Arvada Center plays that were being performed at the same time: “Stick Fly,” “The Liar” and “Animal Farm.” She finished the year in a comic romp at the Aurora Fox called “The Jedi...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Two injured, thousands without power after strong quake rattles northern California

(Reuters) - A strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of northern California on Tuesday injured two people, damaged a bridge and left thousands of homes and businesses without power. The earthquake struck at 2:34 a.m. local time (1034 GMT) and was about 10 miles (16.1 km) deep, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said. It struck about 7.4 miles (12 km) west-southwest of Ferndale, California, a Humboldt County town that is home to about 15,000 people and located 261 miles (420 km) north of...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy