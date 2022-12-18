Read full article on original website
Rollover accident at Charles Street and South Mulford Road
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A rollover crash caused some delays at a busy Rockford intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. at Charles Street and South Mulford, involving a Ford pickup and an SUV. The truck ended up on its side. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene, investigating. Details […]
Dead Wisconsin Woman Found In Car Parked At Mall For Two Days
In a strange chain of events, after two days of being parked at a mall, this poor Wisconsin woman was found dead in her vehicle. How Does Someone Not Notice Something Strange In Mall Parking Lot?. I'm kind of baffled by this whole situation. In this day and age, people...
Woman killed in Verona crash ID’d
VERONA, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a crash in Verona last week. Nichole Warner, 35, of Verona, died at the scene of the crash on the County Highway M bridge over U.S. Highway 18/151 on the city’s south side Thursday evening. In a news release Tuesday, the medical examiner’s office said preliminary results of a forensic exam showed she died from injuries she suffered in the crash.
Child trapped in Rockford house fire fighting for life
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A six-year-old is in serious condition after being rescued by firefighters from a house fire on Lapey Street Sunday night. According to the Rockford Fire Department, at 11:04 p.m., firefighters arrived on the scene, at 3021 Lapey Street, to find heavy fire coming from the first-floor window of the house. A […]
PHMDC rescuers save coyote from basement under construction
MADISON, Wis. — A team of Dane County animal service officers rescued a coyote from a construction site Tuesday. Public Health Madison and Dane County officials said the officers were called to a home under construction after a coyote was found in the basement. The animal looked to be frozen in fear.
Wisconsin man arrested for 4th OWI, allegedly shouts racial/homophobic slurs at deputies
UNION GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man is facing charges after blowing four stop signs and nearly driving a deputy off the road. According to a release, on Monday, December 19, 2022, at around 8:25 p.m., an off-duty Racine County Sheriff’s sergeant was driving his vehicle in the Village of Union Grove when he observed a gray pick-up truck driving recklessly.
Rayshawn Smith sentenced to life for murder of Ashley Hardin
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rayshawn Smith, 46, was sentenced to life in prison for the kidnapping and murder of his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Hardin. Hardin was reported missing in the early morning hours of July 23. Hardin and her child smelled gasoline and went outside to investigate. She never returned to the residence. Officers learned during […]
Woman found dead in burning car identified, cause of death still being investigated
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the identity of a person who died after a vehicle fire near McFarland earlier this month, but they still are looking into how she died. Mary L. Frahm, age 73 from McFarland, died inside a car that...
Tossed Out Mattress with Hilarious Warning to Rockford Garbage Pickers
You can put just about anything out at your curb for garbage pickup and someone is likely to drive by and help themselves to it. Not this time. A friend shared a photo on Facebook that reminds me of the funniest story I've ever heard about putting stuff on your curb that you no longer want.
Red Cross cancels Holiday Blood Drive in Madison due to winter storm
MADISON, Wis. — The American Red Cross is canceling its annual holiday blood drive in Madison due to the impending winter storm and dangerously cold wind chills. The drive was scheduled to be held Friday, Dec. 23 at the Alliant Energy Center. The Red Cross said it was making the cancellation in Madison as well as in Green Bay and La Crosse due to “looming severe winter weather and safety concerns for staff, volunteers, donors and partners.”
Freeport locals offer free toy giveaway Wednesday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Northern Illinois Radon Remedies and Mort’s Bar & Grill are teaming up to give back to community members this Wednesday. The inaugural toy drive kicked off at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 114 N. Walnut Ave. in Freeport. Organizers said the drive is a...
Scam callers impersonating Rock Co. officials reported
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents Monday that it would not call people asking for money after several scam calls have been made by someone posing as a law enforcement official. According to the sheriff’s office, there have been several calls made where...
Cross Plains first responders fight house fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cross Plains emergency responders fought a fire that started Sunday afternoon at a home, Dane County Dispatch said. According to dispatch, the fire started just after 4 p.m. and Cross Plains Fire Department and Police Departments responded to Gil’s Way to fight the structure fire.
Madison Fire Department shares fire safety tips ahead of holidays
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department is offering fire safety tips as the holidays approach and temperatures fall. The fire department sees an uptick in heating-related fires as well as those caused by candles and electrical systems during the holiday season, fire protection engineer Bill Sullivan said. To prevent those, people should keep heating systems three feet away from combustible products, keep candles on stable surfaces where kids and pets can’t reach and inspect holiday decorations for damage or frayed wires.
Trial for man charged in deadly gas station shooting rescheduled to May 2023
MADISON, Wis. — A man charged in connection with a fatal shooting at a Madison gas station last year will now stand trial in May of 2023, court records show. Christopher Somersett Jr., 27, faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide tied to a July 5, 2021 shooting at a gas station in the 4500 block of Verona Road that killed 22-year-old Keshaun Q. Davis-Williams.
Dane County Sheriff’s Office offers ice safety tips
MADISON, Wis. — As the area’s lakes and waterways begin to freeze, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is sharing some ways to stay safe on the ice. The sheriff’s office said it’s important to have a plan in place before heading out on the ice in case anything goes wrong.
Ill. man allegedly hits woman, wouldn’t let her leave Madison hotel
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Illinois man is accused of striking a woman and refusing to let her leave a downtown Madison hotel room early Friday morning. The victim told Madison Police Department investigators that she recently met the 35-year-old suspect on a social media dating app and came from out of state to see the Illinois man in Madison.
Open House To Honor Retiring Iowa County Officers
Two Iowa County law enforcement officers will be retiring and an open house will be held on Tuesday to honor them. An open house to honor Sheriff Steve Michek and correctional officer Amy Michek is planned for Tuesday from 2p until 4p at the Iowa County law enforcement center in Dodgeville. The two officials have a combined 59 years of service to the county. Both will officially retire as of January 2nd. Steve Micheck will be retiring after 20years as Iowa County Sheriff. Michael Peterson was elected Sheriff in November to replace him.
Talking about the Chicago Avenue Streetscape with Greater Freeport
Nicole and Andrea from Greater Freeport Partnership are talking to us about their commitment to making Freeport and Stephenson County a better place. They’re so excited about the completion of the Chicago Avenue Streetscape and the Art Corridor. This project is hoping to bring more local shopping and dining to the area.
One year since murder of Belvidere father, two sons
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Monday marked one year since a father and his two young sons were killed inside their Belvidere home. Andrew Hintt, 31, along with his sons Benjamin and Sebastian, 5 and 7 respectively, were all shot inside of their home. They were remembered with a candlelight vigil Monday night. Friends, family and […]
