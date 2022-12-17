ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bgsufalcons.com

Falcons Vanquish Vaqueros, 71-47, for Eighth-Straight Victory

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas – The Bowling Green State University women's basketball team pulled away from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in the second half, posting a 71-47 victory on Tuesday evening (Dec. 20). The game, part of second-day action at the UTRGV South Padre Island Classic, took place at the South Padre Island Convention Centre.
